2024 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire Winners

The Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2024 finalists were presented during La Comédie du Livre – Dix jours en mai on May 18 in Montpellier, France.

The award’s mission is described on its website with a touch of irony: “Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire is the oldest French prize still in operation – since 1974 – as well as the most prestigious dedicated to the ‘literatures of the Imaginary’. The term ‘Imaginary’ covers all these ‘bad genres’ that are science fiction, fantasy, fantasy, as well as various fusions of these genres and ‘transfictions’ where, for example, some ‘non-mimetic’ elements creep insidiously into a so-called ‘general’ literature.”

The jurors are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre (vice-president), Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.

ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH

Du thé pour les fantômes by Chris Vuklisevic (Denoël)

ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL

Le Ministère du futur by Kim Stanley Robinson [The Ministry of the Future] (Bragelonne)

NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH

Traduction vers le rose by Esmée Dubois (1115)

NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION

Protectorats by Ray Nayler [Protectorates] (Le Bélial’ & Quarante-Deux)

ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH

Histoire de la fille qui ne voulait tuer personne by Jérôme Leroy (Syros)

ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH

L’Étrange voyage de Clover Elkin by Eli Brown [Oddity] (Bayard)

TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE

Claire Kreutzberger for Illuminations by Alan Moore (Bragelonne)

GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE

Anouck Faure for Les Trois Malla-Moulgars by Walter de la Mare (Callidor)

ESSAI / NONFICTION

Terry Pratchett : Une vie avec notes de bas de page, la biographie officielle by Rob Wilkins (L’Atalante)

PRIX SPÉCIAL

Guillaume Chamanadjian and Claire Duvivier for the literary adventure of the double trilogy La Tour de garde, audaciously brought to life by David Meulemans published by Aux forges de Vulcain.

