The Imaginarium Convention released the 2024 Imadjinn Awards finalists on March 26.

The winners selected by the jury will be announced during an awards ceremony on July 20 at the Imaginarium 2023 Convention in Louisville, KY.

The 2024 Imadjinn Award Finalists in each category are:

Best Anthology

Blood, Sweat, and Steel: Tales of Future Combat and Mechanized Warfare, Editor – Mark Greene

Chicks in Tank Tops, Editor – Jason Cordova

Standing Against All Odds, Editor – William Alan Webb

Fantastic Schools Staff (Volume 7), Editor – L Jagi Lamplighter

Best Short Story Collection

The End, Kayleigh Dobbs

The Unfortunate Problem with Grandmother’s Head and Other Stories, Karen Haber

The LawDog Files: Revised and Expanded, Ian McMurtrie

Best Short Story

“Some Hidden Soul”, Dave Creek

“Duck Me”, Melissa Olthoff

“The Ballad of Esmerelda Calhoun”, David Badurina

“Primordial Soup”, S.A. Bradley

“Don’t Kill the Cook”, J.F. Posthumus

Best Audiobook Narration

Privateers & Pandemonium, Narrated by Daniel Wisniewski / Written by Nick Steverson and Melissa Olthoff

The Grey Man – Twilight, Narrated by Marcus Barton / Written by J.L. Curtis

The Rise of Zhengyi, Narrated by E.G. Rowley/ Written by E.G. Rowley

Best Children’s Book

Abyss of Nightmares, Donald R Guillory & Arya C. Guillory

The Eerie Brothers and The Witches of Autumn, Sheldon Higdon

Awaken, Malinda Andrews

Best Young Adult Novel

Trumpus, James Sabata

I See You, Frantiska Oliver

The Book of Rose, K B Carlisle

Best Faith-Based Novel

Heavenly Places: Coram Deo, John Kowalski

Wingless, David M. James

For the Love of Rhett, Maribelle McCrea

Best Fantasy Novel

Dagger of Orion, J.L. Lawrence

Touch of Faete, Ligia de Wit

Heart Master, Nikolas Everhart

Nexus, Jeff Dunne

Reckoning Day, Steven L. Shrewsbury

Best Game Module / Rule Book

Bloody Appalachia, Josh Palmer, Eric Bloat, and Justin Isaac

The Dead West, Josh Palmer and Eric Bloat

Best Historical Fiction Novel

Secrets of Mary Celeste, Steve Dahill

Legacy of the Valiant, Edale Lane

Wavesong, Michael Gants

Best Horror Novel

A Fury, Eva Vertrice

Shock Waves, Matt Kurtz

Polyphemus, Zachary Ashford

Best Literary Fiction Novel

Jewels in the Rough: Tales from the Jewelers Workbench, James Pomeroy

Pan and the Message Chair, Lawrence Weill

Best Mystery Novel

OVERKILL: A Folly Beach Halloween Mystery, Bill Noel and Angelica Cruz

Edisto Bullet, C. Hope Clark

Homecoming in Murder, Edale Lane

Best Non-Fiction Book

From Boardroom to Backpack: Risking It All, Rob Sangster

28 Years Haunted: The Life and Adventures of World-Renowned Psychic Medium Brandy Marie Miller, Bryan “B.D.” Prince

Righting Writing, Michael Bailey

Best Paranormal Romance Novel

Embers, Kat Turner

Sons of Ymre: Jake, Lilith Saintcrow

Shadow & Ash, Crymsyn Hart

Best Poetry Collection (single author)

In Memory of Exoskeletons, Rebecca Cuthbert

Domesticated Demons, Amba Elieff

Weight of Thought, Noah Wieczorek

Best Romance Novel

Fall: A Year of Change: A Silver Leaf University Novel, Lisette Blythe

Harvest Moon: A Raven and the Crow Romance, Michael K Falciani

Tall, Dark, And Cherokee, Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy

Best Science Fiction Novel

Prince Liberator, Fred Hughes

Theft of Fire: Orbital Space #1, Devon Eriksen

Standing Among The Tombstones, William Alan Webb

Dust of the Ocean, Dorothy Grant

Best Song Lyrics

Lost and Found, Jayson William Allen

Villanelle, Veronica Torraca Bragdon

As the Sky Cries, Jayson William Allen

Best Steampunk Novel

The King’s Regret, Philip Ligon

Best Thriller Novel

Checkout Time, John Bukowski

Battlefield Missouri, Arnold P. Montgomery

The Phantom of the Circus, Michael Houtchen

Best Urban Fantasy Novel

Jason Phoenix and the Demon Lamp, Kyle Adam Willis

Monster Hunter Memoirs: Fever, Larry Correia & Jason Cordova

Hunting the Hart, Jon R. Osborne

Delevan House, Ruthann Jagge & Natasha Sinclair

