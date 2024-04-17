2024 Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire Finalists

The Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire 2024 finalists were announced on April 12. The awards will be presented during La Comédie du Livre – Dix jours en mai to be held May 10-19 in Montpellier, France.

The award’s mission is described on its website with a touch of irony: “Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire is the oldest French prize still in operation – since 1974 – as well as the most prestigious dedicated to the ‘literatures of the Imaginary’. The term ‘Imaginary’ covers all these ‘bad genres’ that are science fiction, fantasy, fantasy, as well as various fusions of these genres and ‘transfictions’ where, for example, some ‘non-mimetic’ elements creep insidiously into a so-called ‘general’ literature.”

The jurors are Joëlle Wintrebert (president), Jean-Claude Dunyach (treasurer), Sylvie Allouche, Audrey Burki, Lloyd Chéry, Catherine Dufour, Olivier Legendre (vice-president), Benjamin Spohr, and Nicolas Winter. The Secretary (not a member of the jury) is Sylvie Le Jemtel.

ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / NOVEL IN FRENCH

Trois battements, un silence by Anne Fakhouri (Argyll)

Vie contre vie by Tristan Garcia (Gallimard)

Le Tournoi des preux / Le Conte de l’assassin by Jean-Philippe Jaworski (Les Moutons Électriques)

Du thé pour les fantômes by Chris Vuklisevic (Denoël)

ROMAN ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVEL

L’École des bonnes mères by Jessamine Chan [The School for Good Mothers] (Buchet-Chastel)

Le Pays sans lune by Simon Jimenez [The Spear Cuts Through Water] (J’Ai Lu)

La Mer de la Tranquillité by Emily St. John Mandel [The Sea of Tranquility] (Rivages)

Le Ministère du futur by Kim Stanley Robinson [The Ministry of the Future] (Bragelonne)

Les Voleurs d’Innocence by Sarai Walker [The Cherry Robbers] (Gallmeister)

NOUVELLE FRANCOPHONE / SHORT FICTION IN FRENCH

Traduction vers le rose by Esmée Dubois (1115)

Rossignol by Audrey Pleynet (Le Bélial’)

NOUVELLE ÉTRANGÈRE / FOREIGN SHORT FICTION

Une prière pour les cimes timides by Becky Chambers [A Prayer for the Crown-Shy] (L’Atalante)

Protectorats by Ray Nayler [Protectorates] (Le Bélial’ & Quarante-Deux)

Illuminations by Alan Moore [Illuminations] (Bragelonne)

Le Maître by Claire North [The Master] (Le Bélial’)

ROMAN JEUNESSE FRANCOPHONE / NOVELS FOR YOUTH IN FRENCH

Le Règne des chimères by Ariel Holzl (Slalom)

Histoire de la fille qui ne voulait tuer personne by Jérôme Leroy (Syros)

Obsidienne by Gaëlle Maumont (Gulf Stream)

La Sorcière sans nombril by Julia Thévenot (Gallimard Jeunesse)

ROMAN JEUNESSE ÉTRANGER / FOREIGN NOVELS FOR YOUTH

L’Étrange voyage de Clover Elkin by Eli Brown [Oddity] (Bayard)

Six couronnes écarlates by Elizabeth Lim [Six Crimson Cranes] (Rageot)

Sankofa, la fille adoptive de la mort by Nnedi Okorafor [Remote Control] (L’Ecole des Loisirs)

Saules de brume by Jeff Wheeler [Storm Glass] (Rivka)

TRADUCTION : PRIX JACQUES CHAMBON / JACQUES CHAMBON TRANSLATION PRIZE

Mikael Cabon for Comme un diamant dans ma mémoire by Guy Gavriel Kay (L’Atalante)

Getty Dambury for La Sirène de Black Conch by Monique Roffey (Mémoire d’Encrier)

Gilles Goullet for Astronautes morts by Jeff Vandermeer (Au Diable Vauvert)

Claire Kreutzberger for Illuminations by Alan Moore (Bragelonne)

GRAPHISME : PRIX WOJTEK SIUDMAK / WOJTEK SIUDMAK GRAPHIC DESIGN PRIZE

Samuel Araya for Le Grand Dieu Pan by Arthur Machen (Callidor)

Neil Blevins for Mégastructures by Neil Blevins (Mnémos)

Anouck Faure for Les Trois Malla-Moulgars by Walter de la Mare (Callidor)

Manchu for Protectorats by Ray Nayler (Le Bélial’ & Quarante-Deux)

Feifei Ruan for Une prière pour les cimes timides by Becky Chambers (L’Atalante)

ESSAI / NONFICTION

Dictionnaire utopique de la science-fiction by Ugo Bellagamba (Le Bélial’)

Voir l’invisible. Histoire visuelle du mouvement merveilleux-scientifique (1909-1930) by Fleur Hopkins-Loféron (Champ Vallon)

L’Art du vertige by Serge Lehman (Les Moutons Électriques)

Terry Pratchett : Une vie avec notes de bas de page, la biographie officielle by Rob Wilkins (L’Atalante)

PRIX SPÉCIAL

