2024 Mythopoeic Awards Finalists

The Mythopoeic Society revealed the shortlists for the 2024 Mythopoeic Awards on May 28.

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced at Mythcon 53, “Fantasies of the Middle Lands,” which runs August 2-5, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR ADULT LITERATURE

Travis Baldree, Bookshops & Bonedust (Tor, 2023)

Becky Chambers, Monk & Robot Series

Series Heather Fawcett, Emily Wilde’s Encyclopaedia of Faeries (Del Rey, 2023)

Trip Galey, A Market of Dreams and Destiny (Titan, 2023)

David R. Slayton, Adam Binder trilogy

trilogy Emma Törzs, Ink, Blood, Sister, Scribe (William Morrow, 2023)

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR YOUNG ADULT LITERATURE

Frances Hardinge, Unraveller (Amulet Books, 2023)

Kiyash Monsef, Once There Was (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2023)

L.C. Rosen, Lion’s Legacy (Union Square & Co., 2023)

Tyler Tork, The Goodnight Agency (MadCat/Roan & Wetherford, 2023)

Sarah Underwood, Lies We Sing to the Sea (HarperTeen, 2023)

MYTHOPOEIC FICTION AWARD SHORT LIST FOR CHILDREN’S LITERATURE

Ethan M. Aldridge, Deephaven (Quill Tree Books, 2023)

Alechia Dow, Just a Pinch of Magic (Feiwel & Friends, 2023)

K. O’Neill, Moth Keeper (Random House Graphic, 2023)

Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass, The Lost Library (Feiwel & Friends, 2023)

Zach Weinersmith, Bea Wolf (First Second, 2023)

Patricia C. Wrede, The Dark Lord’s Daughter (Random House, 2023)

Brian Young, Water Monster duology (Heartdrum)

MYTHOPOEIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARD SHORT LIST IN INKLINGS STUDIES

Nick Groom, Tolkien in the Twenty-First Century: The Meaning of Middle-Earth Today (Pegasus Books, 2023)

Peter Grybauskas, A Sense of Tales Untold: Exploring the Edges of Tolkien’s Literary Canvas (Kent State UP, 2021)

Thomas Kullmann and Dirk Siepmann, Tolkien as a Literary Artist (Palgrave Macmillan, 2021).

José María Miranda Boto, Law, Government, and Society in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Works (Walking Tree, 2022)

Krishnan Venkatesh, Frodo’s Wound: Why The Lord of the Rings is a Great Book (Mercer University Press, 2021)

MYTHOPOEIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARD SHORT LIST IN MYTH AND FANTASY STUDIES

Jes Battis, Thinking Queerly: Medievalism, Wizardry, and Neurodiversity in Young Adult Texts (Medieval Institute Publications, 2021)

Hadas Elber-Aviram, Fairy Tales of London: British Urban Fantasy, 1840 to the Present (Bloomsbury Academic, 2021)

Matthew Oliver, Magic Words, Magic Worlds: Form and Style in Epic Fantasy (McFarland, 2022)

Paul R. Rovang, The Archetype of the Dying and Rising God in World Mythology (Lexington Books, 2023)

Matthew Sangster, An Introduction to Fantasy (Cambridge UP, 2023)

The Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Adult Literature is given to the fantasy novel, multi-volume, or single- author story collection for adults published during 2022-2023 that best exemplifies the spirit of the Inklings. Books are eligible for two years after publication if not selected as a finalist during the first year of eligibility. Books from a series are eligible if they stand on their own; otherwise, the series becomes eligible theyear its final volume appears. The Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Young Adult Literature honors books for Young Adult readers (ages 13-18), and the Mythopoeic Fantasy Award for Children’s Literature honors books for younger readers (ages 12 or younger). Rules for eligibility are otherwise the same as for the Adult literature award. The category of borderline books will be determined by their intended audience as named by the publisher and author.

The Mythopoeic Scholarship Award in Inklings Studies is given to books on Tolkien, Lewis, and/or Williams that make significant contributions to Inklings scholarship. For this award, books first published during the last three years (2021–2024) are eligible, including finalists for previous years. The Mythopoeic Scholarship Award in Myth and Fantasy Studies is given to scholarly books on other specific authors in the Inklings tradition, or to more general works on the genres of myth and fantasy. The period of eligibility is three years, as for the Inklings Studies award.

[Based on a press release.]

