The 2023 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 1 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2024 in San Diego.
THE 2023 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®
Superior Achievement in an Anthology
- Peele, Jordan, and Adams, John Joseph – Out There Screaming (Random House)
Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection
- Files, Gemma – Blood from the Air (Grimscribe Press)
Superior Achievement in a First Novel
- Carmen, Christa – The Daughters of Block Island (Thomas & Mercer)
Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel
- Chu, Amy (author) and Lee, Soo (artist) – Carmilla: The First Vampire (Dark Horse)
Superior Achievement in Long Fiction
- Jiang, Ai – Linghun (Dark Matter INK)
Superior Achievement in Long Nonfiction
- Hartmann, Sadie – 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered (Page Street Publishing)
Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel
- Senf, Lora – The Nighthouse Keeper (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)
Superior Achievement in a Novel
- Due, Tananarive – The Reformatory (Gallery/Saga Press/Titan)
Superior Achievement in Poetry
- Wytovich, Stephanie M. – On the Subject of Blackberries (Raw Dog Screaming Press)
Superior Achievement in a Screenplay
- Yamazaki, Takashi – Godzilla Minus One (Robot Communications, Toho Studios)
Superior Achievement in Short Fiction
- O’Quinn, Cindy – “Quondam” (The Nightmare Never Ends, Exploding Head Fiction)
Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction
- Bulkin, Nadia – “Becoming Ungovernable: Latah, Amok, and Disorder in Indonesia,” (Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror, Black Spot Books)
Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel
- Tran, Trang Thanh – She Is a Haunting (Bloomsbury YA)
OTHER AWARDS PRESENTED
SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD
- Thunderstorm Books
THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD
- Brian W. Matthews
THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD
- Lila Denning
MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Lisa Wood
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
- Mort Castle
- Cassandra Peterson.
- Steve Rasnic Tem
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Thanks for this. I’d been looking on Twttr, and the posts stopped prematurely.