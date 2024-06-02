The 2023 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 1 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2024 in San Diego.

THE 2023 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

Peele, Jordan, and Adams, John Joseph – Out There Screaming (Random House)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

Files, Gemma – Blood from the Air (Grimscribe Press)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

Carmen, Christa – The Daughters of Block Island (Thomas & Mercer)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

Chu, Amy (author) and Lee, Soo (artist) – Carmilla: The First Vampire (Dark Horse)

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

Jiang, Ai – Linghun (Dark Matter INK)

Superior Achievement in Long Nonfiction

Hartmann, Sadie – 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered (Page Street Publishing)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

Senf, Lora – The Nighthouse Keeper (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Superior Achievement in a Novel

Due, Tananarive – The Reformatory (Gallery/Saga Press/Titan)

Superior Achievement in Poetry

Wytovich, Stephanie M. – On the Subject of Blackberries (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

Yamazaki, Takashi – Godzilla Minus One (Robot Communications, Toho Studios)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

O’Quinn, Cindy – “Quondam” (The Nightmare Never Ends, Exploding Head Fiction)

Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction

Bulkin, Nadia – “Becoming Ungovernable: Latah, Amok, and Disorder in Indonesia,” (Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror, Black Spot Books)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

Tran, Trang Thanh – She Is a Haunting (Bloomsbury YA)

OTHER AWARDS PRESENTED

SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD

Thunderstorm Books

THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

Brian W. Matthews

THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD

Lila Denning

MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

Lisa Wood

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

Mort Castle

Cassandra Peterson.

Steve Rasnic Tem

