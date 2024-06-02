2023 Bram Stoker Awards

The 2023 Bram Stoker Award winners were announced on June 1 during the Annual Bram Stoker Awards Banquet at StokerCon™ 2024 in San Diego.

THE 2023 BRAM STOKER AWARDS®

Superior Achievement in an Anthology

  • Peele, Jordan, and Adams, John Joseph – Out There Screaming (Random House)

Superior Achievement in a Fiction Collection

  • Files, Gemma – Blood from the Air (Grimscribe Press)

Superior Achievement in a First Novel

  • Carmen, Christa – The Daughters of Block Island (Thomas & Mercer)

Superior Achievement in a Graphic Novel

  • Chu, Amy (author) and Lee, Soo (artist) – Carmilla: The First Vampire (Dark Horse)  

Superior Achievement in Long Fiction

  • Jiang, Ai – Linghun (Dark Matter INK)

Superior Achievement in Long Nonfiction

  • Hartmann, Sadie – 101 Horror Books to Read Before You’re Murdered (Page Street Publishing)

Superior Achievement in a Middle Grade Novel

  • Senf, Lora – The Nighthouse Keeper (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Superior Achievement in a Novel

  • Due, Tananarive – The Reformatory (Gallery/Saga Press/Titan)

Superior Achievement in Poetry

  • Wytovich, Stephanie M. – On the Subject of Blackberries (Raw Dog Screaming Press)

Superior Achievement in a Screenplay

  • Yamazaki, Takashi – Godzilla Minus One (Robot Communications, Toho Studios)

Superior Achievement in Short Fiction

  • O’Quinn, Cindy – “Quondam” (The Nightmare Never Ends, Exploding Head Fiction)

Superior Achievement in Short Non-Fiction

  • Bulkin, Nadia – “Becoming Ungovernable: Latah, Amok, and Disorder in Indonesia,” (Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror, Black Spot Books)

Superior Achievement in a Young Adult Novel

  • Tran, Trang Thanh – She Is a Haunting (Bloomsbury YA)

OTHER AWARDS PRESENTED

SPECIALTY PRESS AWARD

  • Thunderstorm Books

THE RICHARD LAYMON PRESIDENT’S AWARD

  • Brian W. Matthews

THE KAREN LANSDALE SILVER HAMMER AWARD

  • Lila Denning

MENTOR OF THE YEAR AWARD

  • Lisa Wood

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS

  • Mort Castle
  • Cassandra Peterson.
  • Steve Rasnic Tem

