2024 ITW Thriller Awards

The International Thriller Writers announced the 2024 Thriller Awards at ThrillerFest XIX on Saturday, June 1 in New York City.

BEST HARDCOVER NOVEL

S.A. Cosby – ALL THE SINNERS BLEED (Flatiron Books)

BEST AUDIOBOOK

Gregg Hurwitz – THE LAST ORPHAN (Macmillan), Narrated by Scott Brick

BEST FIRST NOVEL

I.S. Berry – THE PEACOCK AND THE SPARROW (Atria)

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL NOVEL

Luke Dumas – THE PALEONTOLOGIST (Atria)

BEST SHORT STORY

Lisa Unger – UNKNOWN CALLER (Amazon Original Stories)

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Elizabeth Wein – STATELESS (Little, Brown & Co.)

BEST E-BOOK ORIGINAL NOVEL

Robert Swartwood – THE KILLING ROOM (Blackstone Publishing)

OTHER AWARDS PRESENTED

THRILLER MASTER AWARD

Tess Gerritsen

Dennis Lehane

THRILLER LEGEND AWARD

Audible.com

SILVER BULLET AWARD

Louise Penny

Share this: Facebook

X