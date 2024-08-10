2024 Nommo Awards

The 2024 winners of the African Speculative Fiction Society’s Nommo Awards were announced today in a ceremony held during the Glasgow 2024 Worldcon. The awards were presented by Tendai Huchu, Wole Talabi, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki, Nnedi Okorafor and awards sponsor Tom Ilube.

The African Speculative Fiction Society, composed of professional and semiprofessional African writers, editors, publishers, graphic artists and film makers, was founded in 2016.

The Nommos were presented for the first time in 2017. The awards are named for twins from Dogon cosmology who take a variety of forms, including appearing on land as fish, walking on their tails.

All works are speculative fiction, were published between January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023, and are by Africans as defined by the ASFS and Nommo Awards Guidelines.

ILUBE AWARD FOR BEST SPECULATIVE FICTION NOVEL

Shigidi and the Brass Head of Olabufon by Wole Talabi (Gollancz and DAW Books, 2023)

BEST NOVELLA

Undulation by Stephen Embleton (Mothersound: The Sauútiverse Anthology, ed Wole Talabi, Android Press, 2023)

BEST SHORT STORY

“A Name is a Plea and a Prophecy” by Gabrielle Emem Harry (Strange Horizons 14 August, 2023)

BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

[Joint Winners]

Grimm’s Assistant by Mamode Ogbewele (Mode Comics, 2023)

WindMaker volume 1 by Roye Okupe and artist Sunkanmi Akinboye and colourist Toyin Ajetunmobi. Cover Artist: Godwin Akpan (Dark Horse Comics, 2022

Best Novel award winner Wole Talabi said in his acceptance remarks that he’ll withdraw his name from future eligibility for the NOMMO Awards so that more people will have a chance at eligibility.

