The 2024 Prix Imaginales finalists were announced on May 6.

The Prix Imaginales recognize the best works of fantasy of the year published in France in seven categories.

The winners will be announced May 24 at the Imaginales festival in Epinal, France.

[NOTE: The Prix Imaginales is a different award than the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire.]

Catégorie roman francophone / French novel

Le Palais au-delà de la mer, by Xénia VETSERA, (Du chat noir)

Du thé pour les fantômes, by Chris VUKLISEVIK, (Denoël)

Avant la forêt, by Julia COLIN, (Aux forges de Vulcain)

L’Armée fantoche Capitale du Nord, tome 3, by Claire DUVIVIER, (Aux forges de Vulcain)

Méduse, by Martine DESJARDINS, (L’Atalante)

Catégorie roman étranger traduit / Foreign Novel translated into French

La Sirène de Black Conch, by Monique ROFFEY, Translated by Gerty DAMBURY, (Mémoire d’encrier)

Babel, by Rebecca.F KUANG, Translated by Michel PAGEL, (De Saxus)

Le Pays sans lune, by Simon JIMENEZ, Translated by Patrick DECHESNE, (Nouveaux Millénaires)

L’Ombre des Dieux, la confrérie du sang, tome 1, by John GWYNNE,Translated by Thomas BAUDURET, (Leha)

Sauvage, by Joan MICKELSON, Translated by Joan MICKELSON, (Hachette Heroes)

Catégorie jeunesse (Fantasy) / Youth category (Fantasy)

Les Magni-Freaks, by Gaspard FLAMANT, (Sarbacane)

Les Jumeaux Crochemort, tome 1, la malédiction, by Cassandra O’DONNELL, (Flamarion jeunesse)

Supernova, tome 1, L’Académie des Constellationnistes, by Axelle MÉNÉGLIER, (Robert Laffont)

Les Maudits de Faerywood, tome 1, by Amandine PETER, (Explora)

Mille Pertuis, tome 1, La Sorcière sans nombril, by Julia THÉVENOT, (Gallimard jeunesse)

Prix Imaginales de l’album relevant de l’imaginaire au sens large (de 3 à 6 ans) / Prix Imaginales for the album relating to the imagination in the broad sense (from 3 to 6 years old)

Les Formidables journées de Piloursine, by Emmanuelle HOUDART (author and illustrator), (Thierry Magnier)

L’Aventurier, by KIKO (author and illustrator), (L’Élan vert)

La Vie à la montagne, by César CANET (author and illustrator), (Sarbacane)

Fjord, by Willy WANGGEN (author and illustrator), (Hong Fei)

Les Trois boucs bourrus, by Mac BARNETT, Translated by Alain GNAEDIG, illustrated by Jon KLASSEN, (L’École des loisirs)

Catégorie illustration (Fantasy) / Illustration (Fantasy)

Une chose formidable, illustrated and written by Rébecca DAUTREMER, (Sarbacane)

Monstres, illustrated by Nicolas ZOULIAMIS, by Stéphane SERVANT, (Thierry Magnier)

Les Cités obscures, le retour du Capitaine Nemo, illustrated by François SCHUITEN, texte by François SCHUITEN et Benoît PEETERS, (Casterman)

Prix Imaginales de la bande dessinée (Fantasy, Science-fiction, anticipation…) / Prix Imaginales Comics Prize (Fantasy, Science fiction, anticipation, etc.)

Les Murailles invisibles, tome 1, by Ludovic RIO (drawing), Alex CHAUVEL (scénario), (Dargaud)

Frontier, by Guillaume SINGELIN (drawing and scénario), (Rue de Sèvres)

Latah, by Thomas LEGRAIN (drawing and scénario), (Le Lombard)

