The winners of the 2024 Prix Imaginales were announced on May 24 at the Imaginales festival in Epinal, France.

The Prix Imaginales recognize the best works of fantasy of the year published in France in six categories.

[NOTE: The Prix Imaginales is a different award than the Grand Prix de l’Imaginaire.]

CATÉGORIE ROMAN FRANCOPHONE / FRENCH NOVEL

Du thé pour les fantômes, by Chris VUKLISEVIK, (Denoël)

CATÉGORIE ROMAN ÉTRANGER TRADUIT / FOREIGN NOVEL TRANSLATED INTO FRENCH

Sauvage, by Joan MICKELSON, Translated by Joan MICKELSON, (Hachette Heroes)

CATÉGORIE JEUNESSE (FANTASY) / YOUTH CATEGORY (FANTASY)

Mille Pertuis, tome 1, La Sorcière sans nombril, by Julia THÉVENOT, (Gallimard jeunesse)

PRIX IMAGINALES DE L’ALBUM RELEVANT DE L’IMAGINAIRE AU SENS LARGE (DE 3 À 6 ANS) / PRIX IMAGINALES FOR THE ALBUM RELATING TO THE IMAGINATION IN THE BROAD SENSE (FROM 3 TO 6 YEARS OLD)

Fjord, by Willy WANGGEN (author and illustrator), (Hong Fei)

CATÉGORIE ILLUSTRATION (FANTASY) / ILLUSTRATION (FANTASY)

Les Cités obscures, le retour du Capitaine Nemo, illustrated by François SCHUITEN, texte by François SCHUITEN et Benoît PEETERS, (Casterman)

PRIX IMAGINALES DE LA BANDE DESSINÉE (FANTASY, SCIENCE-FICTION, ANTICIPATION…) / PRIX IMAGINALES COMICS PRIZE (FANTASY, SCIENCE FICTION, ANTICIPATION, ETC.)

Les Murailles invisibles, tome 1, by Ludovic RIO (drawing), Alex CHAUVEL (scénario), (Dargaud)

