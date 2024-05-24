Fifteenth Doctor Gets a Comic Book

Titan Comics will release Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 on June 26.
The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It’s sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…
The issue is written by Dan Watters, with art by Kelsey Ramsay, and colorist Valentina Bianconi.
Following the jump, check out the brand-new unlettered pages preview below, which feature the first look at the comic’s iconic villains.
COVER A: STANLEY ‘ARTGERM’ LAU
COVER B: PHOTO COVER
COVER C: JOSHUA SWABY
COVER D: CHRISTOPHER JONES
COVER G: LOGO COVER
COLOR BLANK SKETCH
SAMPLE INTERIOR PAGES — UNLETTERED
