Fifteenth Doctor Gets a Comic Book

Titan Comics will release Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 on June 26.

The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It’s sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears…

The issue is written by Dan Watters, with art by Kelsey Ramsay, and colorist Valentina Bianconi.

Following the jump, check out the brand-new unlettered pages preview below, which feature the first look at the comic’s iconic villains.

COVER A: STANLEY ‘ARTGERM’ LAU

COVER B: PHOTO COVER

COVER C: JOSHUA SWABY

COVER D: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER G: LOGO COVER

COLOR BLANK SKETCH

SAMPLE INTERIOR PAGES — UNLETTERED

