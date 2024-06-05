2024 Seiun Awards

Yanekon logo

The winners of the 55th Seiun Awards, the Japanese speculative fiction award honoring the best works of the previous calendar year, have been announced. The awards will be presented July 6 at Yanecon, the 62nd Japan Science Fiction Convention, to be held in Nagano Prefecture.

The award has nine categories. The full list of winners in Japanese is here. Below are the items shortlisted in the categories for translated works.

BEST TRANSLATED LONG WORK

The Kaiju Preservation Society by John Scalzi. Translated by Masayuki Uchida

BEST TRANSLATED SHORT WORK

“Solidity” by Greg Egan. Translated by Makoto Yamagishi

