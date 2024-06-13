2024 SFWA Election Results

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) today announced the outcome of the 2024 Board of Directors elections.

The results, as certified by the Elections Committee are as follows. (* = Incumbent.)

VICE PRESIDENT

  • Chelsea Mueller*

(No other declared candidates)

CFO

  • Jonathan Brazee*

(No other declared candidates)

DIRECTOR-AT-LARGE (2 open positions):

  • Anthony Eichenlaub*
  • Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

The newly elected officers and directors-at-large will serve on the SFWA Board from July 2024 through June 2026.

Additional Changes to the 2024-2025 Board. Due to health reasons, SFWA Secretary, Jasmine Gower, will soon step down and current director, Anthony Eichenlaub, will take on that role.

This will vacate Eichenlaub’s position as a director-at-large. Noah Sturdevant has agreed to be appointed to the board as a director-at-large. Additionally, since Chelsea Mueller has won her seat at the new SFWA Vice President starting on July 1, Alton Kremer will be joining the board as a new director-at-large filling Chelsea’s former role.

The 2024-2025 SFWA Board of Directors will be:

  • Jeffe Kennedy – President
  • Chelsea Mueller – Vice President
  • Jonathan Brazee – CFO
  • Anthony Eichenlaub – Secretary
  • Christine Taylor-Butler – Director-at-Large
  • Phoebe Barton – Director-at-Large
  • Noah Sturdevant – Director-at-Large
  • Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki – Director-at-Large
  • Alton Kremer – Director-at-Large

