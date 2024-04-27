2024 Tomorrow Prize Finalists

The Tomorrow Prize and The Green Feather Award: Celebrity Readings & Honors will take place May 11. The Omega Sci-Fi Project’s culminating event recognizes outstanding new works of science fiction written by Los Angeles County high school students, as well as this year’s winning ecology-themed sf story.
The 2024 finalists’ stories will be read by celebrity guests on Sunday, May 11 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Pacific at Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, CA. Register to attend the free event at Brownpapertickets.com.
The winners will receive cash prizes.
- First, Second, and Third place Tomorrow Prize winners will receive $250, $150, and $100 USD cash prizes.
- The First place Tomorrow Prize winner will be published in L.A. Parent Magazine.
The Green Feather Award is an additional special prize category for an environmentally focused sci-fi story. The winner will receive $250 and online publication by the Nature Nexus Institute.
