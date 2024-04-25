The 2024 Ursa Major Awards were presented April 7 at Golden State Fur Con. The awards are given annually for “excellence in the furry arts.”

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

• Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane – June 30)

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

• Lackadaisy (Pilot) (Directed by Fable Siegel – March 29)

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

• Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano – Season 2 Episode 3 to Midseason Special)

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

• Wolf of Withervale by Joaquín Baldwin (Paperbear – October 8th)

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

• On the Difference Between AI Cats and Actual Cats: A Love Story, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor – February)

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

• Gnoll Tales, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books – short story collection – June)

Best Non-Fiction Work

• Furscience, by Dr. Courtney N. Plante. (International Anthropomorphic Research Project – research on furry fandom – December)

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

• Tamberlane, by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble. (Internet – January 11 to December 27)

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

• Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen. (Twitter – Jan 1 to December 21)

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch O’Furr. (Internet – February to December)

Best Visual Art

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

• The Record Store by Squiddy (Twitter – February 10)

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

• Laika: Aged Through Blood (Developer:Brainwash Gang – Publisher:Thunderful Publishing – October 19)

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

• Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories.

The Best Anthropomorphic Music category was cancelled. The award website did not post the winner of the Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit category.

