The 2024 Ursa Major Awards were presented April 7 at Golden State Fur Con. The awards are given annually for “excellence in the furry arts.”
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
• Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane – June 30)
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
• Lackadaisy (Pilot) (Directed by Fable Siegel – March 29)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
• Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano – Season 2 Episode 3 to Midseason Special)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
• Wolf of Withervale by Joaquín Baldwin (Paperbear – October 8th)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.
• On the Difference Between AI Cats and Actual Cats: A Love Story, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor – February)
Best General Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
• Gnoll Tales, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books – short story collection – June)
Best Non-Fiction Work
• Furscience, by Dr. Courtney N. Plante. (International Anthropomorphic Research Project – research on furry fandom – December)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
• Tamberlane, by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble. (Internet – January 11 to December 27)
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
• Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen. (Twitter – Jan 1 to December 21)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch O’Furr. (Internet – February to December)
Best Visual Art
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
• The Record Store by Squiddy (Twitter – February 10)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
• Laika: Aged Through Blood (Developer:Brainwash Gang – Publisher:Thunderful Publishing – October 19)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
• Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories.
The Best Anthropomorphic Music category was cancelled. The award website did not post the winner of the Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit category.
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.