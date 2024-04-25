Australasian Shadows Awards 2024 Shortlist

The Australasian Horror Writers Association announced the finalists for the Australasian Shadows Awards on March 29.

The juried award is given in eight categories for the finest in horror and dark fiction published by an Australasian within the calendar year.

Eligible genres/sub-genres include horror, dark fiction, dark fantasy, and paranormal fiction.

NOVELS

Cretaceous Canyon by Deborah Sheldon (Severed Press)

The Graveyard Shift by Maria Lewis (Angry Robot/Datura)

Polyphemus by Zachary Ashford (Darklit Press)

When Ghosts Call Us Home by Katya de Becerra (Page Street Publishing (US), Pan Macmillan (UK/AU/NZ))

LONG FICTION

After I Found Her by Claire Low (Clan Destine Press)

Bitters by Kaaron Warren (Cemetery Dance Books)

Those That Pursue Us Yet by Kyla Ward (Independent Legion Publishing, Amazon)

We Called it Graffitiville by Aaron Dries (Crystal Lake Publishing)

SHORT FICTION

All the Eyes That See by Alan Baxter (Cosmic Horror Monthly, Issue 42)

Camp Never by JS Bruekelaar (Flame Tree Press)

Death Interrupted by Pamela Jeffs (CSFG Publishing)

What Bones These Tides Bring by Nikky Lee (Remains to be Told Dark Tales of Aotearoa, Clan Destine Press)

COLLECTED WORKS

Bites Eyes by Matthew R Davis (Brain Jar Press)

Midnight Masquerade by Greg Chapman (IFWG Publishing International)

Precarious Waters by Pamela Jeffs (Four Ink Press)

Stingers by Noel Osualdini & T.M. McLean (Self-published)

EDITED WORKS

Black Beacon Book of Horror edited by Cameron Trost (Black Beacon Books)

Killer Creatures Down Under edited by Deborah Sheldon (IFWG Publishing International)

Remains to be Told by Lee Murray (Clan Destine Press)

SNAFU Punk’d by Geoff Brown & AJ Spedding (Cohesion Press)

GRAPHIC NOVEL

Fables of Fear by Karl Brandt (KB Comics)

Monomyth by David Hazan (Mad Cave Studios, Miami FL)

Splitting Sides 2 by David Schembri (North Forest Books)

Yuletide Flame by Hayden Fryer (Siberian Productions, NSW, Australia)

POETRY

The Broonie by Deborah Sheldon (Nightmare Fuel Magazine)

Dancers on the Road by K. S. Nikakis (SOV Media, Australia)

Guiding Star by Tim Jones (Remains to be Told Dark Tales of Aotearoa, Clan Destine Press)

Never Leave the Path by Kyla Lee Ward (Eternal Haunted Summer, Winter Solstice 2023)

What It Means to be With You by Pauline Yates (HWA Poetry Showcase Volume X, Yuriko Publishing)

NON-FICTION

A Vindication of Monsters edited by Claire Fitzpatrick (IFWG Publishing International)

Displaced Spirits: Ghosts of the Diaspora by Lee Murray (in Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror, Black Spot Books, USA)

Holy Revelations by Grace Chan (in Unquiet Spirits: Essays by Asian Women in Horror, Black Spot Books, USA)

Share this: Facebook

X

