2024 Writers Guild Awards

The Writers Guild of America announced the 2024 Writers Guild Award winners at a ceremony on April 14.

Here are the winners of genre interest:

TELEVISION

New Series: “The Last of Us,” written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim;

Animation: “Carl Carlson Rides Again” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

Children’s Episodic, Long Form And Specials: “Romance Dawn” (One Piece), written by Matt Owens & Steven Maeda;

SCREENPLAY

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Holdovers,” Written by David Hemingson; Focus Features

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Screenplay by Cord Jefferson, Based upon the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett; Amazon MGM Studios

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

“The Pigeon Tunnel,”Written by Errol Morris; Apple Original Films

TELEVISION, NEW MEDIA, AND NEWS

DRAMA SERIES

“Succession,” Written by Will Arbery, Jesse Armstrong, Miriam Battye, Jon Brown, Jamie Carragher, Ted Cohen, Nate Elston, Francesca Gardiner, Callie Hersheway, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO | Max

COMEDY SERIES

“The Bear,” Written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Kelly Galuska, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Alex Russell, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer; FX Networks

NEW SERIES

“The Last of Us,” Written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, Craig Mazin, Bo Shim; HBO | Max

LIMITED SERIES

“Beef,” Written by Joanna Calo, Bathsheba Doran, Jean Kyoung Frazier, Niko Gutierrez-Kovner, Lee Sung Jin, Alice Ju, Carrie Kemper, Mike Makowsky, Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen, Kevin Rosen, Alex Russell; Netflix

TV & NEW MEDIA MOTION PICTURES

“Quiz Lady,” Written by Jen D’Angelo; Hulu

ANIMATION

“Carl Carlson Rides Again” (The Simpsons), Written by Loni Steele Sosthand; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

“Living+” (Succession), Written by Georgia Pritchett & Will Arbery; HBO | Max

EPISODIC COMEDY

“Escape From Shit Mountain” (Poker Face), Written by Nora Zuckerman & Lilla Zuckerman; Peacock

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” Senior Writers Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford; HBO | Max

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,” Writers Tim Robinson, Zach Kanin, John Solomon, Gary Richardson, Reggie Henke, Brendan Jennings, Patti Harrison; Netflix

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love,” Written by Sarah Silverman; HBO | Max

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

“The Chase,” Head Writer David Levinson Wilk Writers Erik Agard, Kyle Beakley, Micki Boden, Megan Broussard, Jonathan Daly, Brian Greene, Robert King, Jason Lundell, Sierra Mannie, Amy Ozols, Bobby Patton, Ellen Teitel, Ari Yolkut; NBC

DAYTIME DRAMA

“Days of Our Lives,” Head Writer Ron Carlivati Creative Consultant Ryan Quan Writers Sonja Alar, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Henry Newman, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock; Peacock

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“Romance Dawn” (One Piece), Written by Matt Owens & Steven Maeda; Netflix

SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

“Carpool Karaoke,” Written by Casey Stewart, David Young; Apple TV+

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT

“Episode One: Blood Memory” (The American Buffalo), Written by Dayton Duncan; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“Surprise Attack!” (CBS Weekend News), Written by J. Craig Wilson, Ambrose Raferty; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“Healing and Hope” (60 Minutes), Written by Scott Pelley, Nicole Young, Kristin Steve; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

“The Persuaders: A 5-Part Investigation into the Union-Busting Industry,” Written by Dave Jamieson; HuffPost

RADIO/AUDIO

RADIO/AUDIO DOCUMENTARY

“The Call” (This American Life), Written by Mary Harris; Slate

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

“World News This Week – Week of March 17, 2023,” Written by Joy Piazza; ABC News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT – ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

“The Diagnosis Was Fatal. She Couldn’t Get an Abortion” (What Next), Written by Madeline Ducharme and Mary Harris; Slate

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON AIR PROMOTION

“WCBS AM Promos,” Written by Bill Tynan; WCBS Newsradio 880

