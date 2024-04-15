The Tolkien Society Awards 2024 winners were announced April 13.
BEST ARTWORK
- “Frodo’s Inheritance” by Donato Giancola
BEST ARTICLE
- “The Tale of ‘Aldarion and Erendis’: Not Just a Medieval Love Story” by Sara Brown in Journal of Tolkien Research vol. 18 no. 1
BEST BOOK
- The Letters of JRR Tolkien: Revised and Expanded edition, eds. Humphrey Carpenter and Christopher Tolkien
BEST ONLINE CONTENT
- Nerd of the Rings (youtube.com/@NerdoftheRings)
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD
- Charles E. Noad
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.