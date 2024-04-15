The Tolkien Society Awards 2024

The Tolkien Society Awards 2024 winners were announced April 13.

BEST ARTWORK

BEST ARTICLE

BEST BOOK

  • The Letters of JRR Tolkien: Revised and Expanded edition, eds. Humphrey Carpenter and Christopher Tolkien

BEST ONLINE CONTENT

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

  • Charles E. Noad

