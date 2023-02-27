70th Annual Golden Reel Awards

The Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reel Awards 2023 were presented on February 26. The Golden Reels award categories span film, TV, toons, computer entertainment and student productions.
Genre works won in many categories – Stranger Things, Love, Death & Robots, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, even Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie took home hardware. So did video games God of War Ragnarök and Immortality.
However, in contrast with its results in other industry awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once, was shut out at the Golden Reels despite having the most nominations.
The complete list of winners follows the jump.
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Animation
Love, Death & Robots: “In Vaulted Halls Entombed” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Brad North MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Dialogue / ADR
The Crown: “Gunpowder” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
Supervising ADR Editing: Matt Mewett
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Long Form Effects / Foley
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: William Files MPSE, Craig Henighan MPSE
Sound Editors: Angelo Palazzo MPSE, Ken McGill, Katie Halliday, Lee Gilmore MPSE, David Grimaldi, Chris Bonis
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Broadcast Short Form
The Bear: “Review” (FX)
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve “Major” Giammaria
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Fuhrer
Dialogue Editor: Evan Benjamin
Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Artist: Leslie Bloome
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Scott Martin Gershin MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Masanobu “Tomi” Tomita, Andrew Vernon MPSE, Dan Gamache MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Dan Gamache MPSE
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Good Night Oppy (Amazon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dave Bach
Sound Designers: Tim Walston MPSE, Dave Whitehead MPSE, Mark Mangini MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Kruse
Sound Designer: Markus Stemler
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Alexander Buck
Supervising ADR Editors: Benjamin Hörbe, Alexander Buck
ADR Editors: Thomas Kalbér, Moritz Hoffmeister
Foley Editor: Kuen Il Song
Foley Artists: Carsten Richter, Daniel Weis
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundström
Supervising ADR Editing: Simon Chase
Supervising Foley Editor: Rebecca Glover
Foley Artist: Julien Naudin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Supervising Sound Editors: Al Nelson, James Mather, Bjørn Ole Schroeder
Sound Designers: Christopher Boyes, Jed Loughran
Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, Scott Guitteau, Rowan Watson, Qianbaihui Yang MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Editors: Dmitri Makarov, David Mackie
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Ronni Brown, John Roesch MPSE, Shelley Roden MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Animation
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Nickelodeon)
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Brad Meyer MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Xinyue Yu MPSE
Foley Editor: Carol Ma
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Documentary
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Gloves Are Off” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Steve Speed, Nick Fry
Sound Designer: James Evans
Sound Editor: Hugh Dwan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-theatrical Feature
Prey (Hulu)
Supervising Sound Editors: Chris Terhune, Will Files MPSE
Sound Designer: James Miller
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Bonis, Diego Perez MPSE, Lee Gilmore MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jessie Anne Spence MPSE
Dialogue Editors: David Bach, Korey Pereira MPSE
Supervising Foley Editor: Annie Taylor
Foley Editors: Nick Seaman, Roni Pillischer
Foley Artists: Leslie Bloome, Shaun Brennan
MUSIC EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Long Form
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” (Netflix)
Music Editors: Lena Glikson, David Klotz
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Broadcast Short Form
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin: “Torschlusspanik” (NBCUniversal)
Music Editor: Andres Locsey
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Feature Motion Picture
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw MPSE
Music Editor: Evan McHugh
Scoring Editor: Chris Barrett
GAME EDITORIAL NOMINEES
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Dialogue / ADR
Immortality (Half Mermaid)
Audio Directors: Kevin Senzaki MPSE, Priscilla Snow
Dialogue Editor: Diana Cha
Outstanding Achievement in Music Editing – Game Music
God of War Ragnarök (Sony)
Audio Directors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Supervising Music Editor: Sonia Coronado
Music Editors: Yuen Man Chung Kelvin, Glen Andrew Brown, Rob Goodson, Bill Hemstapat, Adam Kallibjian, Collin Lewis, Kory McMaster, Monty Mudd, Kye Sebastian Voce
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Game Effects / Foley
God of War Ragnarök (Sony)
Audio Director: Frank Favre
Senior Audio Artists: Jeremy Rogers MPSE, Michael Kent, Alex Previty, Beau Anthony Jimenez, Bryan Higa, Justin E. Bell, Nick Tomassetti, Stephen Schappler, Aaron Sanchez, Ash Read, Dennis Bestafka, Derrick Espino, Jeshua Whitaker, Lewis Everest, Noburo Masuda, Tsubasa Ito, Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Ben Minto, Chris Sweetman
Audio Artists: Andres Herrera, Chris Kokkinos MPSE, Danny Barboza, Danny Hey, Kei Matsuo MPSE, Koji Niikura, Lewis Barn, Maria Rascon, Presley Hynes, Prin Keerasuntonpong, Robert Castro, Satsuki Sato, TJ Schauer, Harry Cohen MPSE, Luke Hatton, Michael Leaning, Barney Oram, Zachary Quarles MPSE, Stefan Rutherford, Paul Stoughton, Joe Thom, Graham Donnelly, David Farmer MPSE, Eilam Hoffman, Jason W. Jennings, Bryan Jerden, Fred Pearson, Stephano Sanchinelli, Thomas C. Brewer MPSE, Tim Walston MPSE
Technical Sound Designers: Sean LaValle, Cameron Sonju, Daniel Ramos, Enoch Choi, Gavin Booth, Roy Lancaster, Charles Dworetz, Bradley Gurwin, Mallorie Lesher, Dave St. Jean, Klaudia Schaffer, Aaron Cendan, Ashton Faydenko, Jessie Chang, Skylar Chen
Audio Programmer: Stepan Boev
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Jeff Gross, Alex Robson
Foley Artists: Joanna Fang, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Brutal (National Film & Television School)
Supervising Sound Editor: Dan Hibbert