A Filksong for Writers

Writer’s Lullaby (tune: Utah Phillip’s Hobo’s Lullaby) By Mark Roth-Whitworth

Go to sleep you weary writer

Let the words softly slip away

You’re in your nice warm bed now

Tomorrow, o’r the keys your fingers will play.

I know that the words, they give you trouble.

They trouble everyone when they won’t come.

Just you get your sleep now,

They will come with the rising of the sun.

Today, your dreams they are in tatters,

And you want to beat yourself,

In the morning, keep on typing,

Someday there’ll be a Hugo on your shelf.

(c) 2022, mark roth