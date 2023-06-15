Babylon 5: The Road Home Trailer

Warner Bros. has dropped the trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home, an animated movie which will be available on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.

It’s written by Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski and features many cast members from the original series: Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander.

The Road Home is intended to be a treat for original Babylon 5 fans who see things only hinted at in the original series while introducing new viewers to the characters, history, and structure of the B5 universe. Our story will travel across the galaxy, as John Sheridan is whipsawed through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.

[Based on a press release.]