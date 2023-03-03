BSFA Awards 2022 Shortlist

Posted on by

The British Science Fiction Association today announced the shortlist of nominees for the BSFA Awards, for work published in 2022. The BSFA Awards have been presented annually since 1970. The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention, held since 1955. 

The winners will be announced at the Eastercon convention, “Conversation” held at the Birmingham NEC Hilton from April 7-10.

Voting by members of the BSFA will open later in March.

Finalists for the British Science Fiction Association Awards for publications in 2022.

Best Artwork

  • Alyssa Winans, Cover of The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz
  • Manzi Jackson, Cover of Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Macmillan
  • Chris Baker, Cover of Shoreline of Infinity 32, Shoreline of Infinity
  • Vincent Sammy, Cover of Parsec 4, PS Publishing
  • Miguel Co, Cover of Song of the Mango and Other New Myths, Ateneo De Manila UP
  • Jay Johnstone, Cover of The Way the Light Bends, Luna Press Publishing

Best Fiction for Younger Readers

  • T. Kingfisher, Illuminations, Argyll Productions
  • Frances Hardinge, Unraveller, MacMillan Children’s Books
  • Kate Dylan, Mindwalker, Hodder and Stoughton
  • Gina Chen, Violet Made of Thorns, Hodder and Stoughton
  • Juno Dawson, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, Harper Voyager
  • Vanessa Len, Only A Monster, Hodder and Stoughton
  • Xiran Jay Zhao, Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Best Short Fiction

  • Or Luca, ‘Luca’, Luna Press Publishing
  • Aliette de Bodard, ‘Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances’, JABberwocky Literary Agency, Inc
  • Rick Danforth, ‘Seller’s Remorse’, Hexagon Magazine, Issue 11
  • Adrian Tchaikovsky, ‘Ogres’, Rebellion
  • Neil Williamson, ‘A Moment of Zugzwang’, ParSec #4

Best Novel

  • Adrian Tchaikovsky, City of Last Chances, Head of Zeus
  • Aliette de Bodard, The Red Scholar’s Wake, Gollancz
  • Adam Roberts, The This, Gollancz
  • Gareth Powell, Stars and Bones, Titan Books
  • EJ Swift, The Coral Bones, Unsung Stories

Best Non-Fiction

3 thoughts on “BSFA Awards 2022 Shortlist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.