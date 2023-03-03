BSFA Awards 2022 Shortlist

The British Science Fiction Association today announced the shortlist of nominees for the BSFA Awards, for work published in 2022. The BSFA Awards have been presented annually since 1970. The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention, held since 1955.
The winners will be announced at the Eastercon convention, “Conversation” held at the Birmingham NEC Hilton from April 7-10.
Voting by members of the BSFA will open later in March.
Finalists for the British Science Fiction Association Awards for publications in 2022.
Best Artwork
- Alyssa Winans, Cover of The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz
- Manzi Jackson, Cover of Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Macmillan
- Chris Baker, Cover of Shoreline of Infinity 32, Shoreline of Infinity
- Vincent Sammy, Cover of Parsec 4, PS Publishing
- Miguel Co, Cover of Song of the Mango and Other New Myths, Ateneo De Manila UP
- Jay Johnstone, Cover of The Way the Light Bends, Luna Press Publishing
Best Fiction for Younger Readers
- T. Kingfisher, Illuminations, Argyll Productions
- Frances Hardinge, Unraveller, MacMillan Children’s Books
- Kate Dylan, Mindwalker, Hodder and Stoughton
- Gina Chen, Violet Made of Thorns, Hodder and Stoughton
- Juno Dawson, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, Harper Voyager
- Vanessa Len, Only A Monster, Hodder and Stoughton
- Xiran Jay Zhao, Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Margaret K. McElderry Books
Best Short Fiction
- Or Luca, ‘Luca’, Luna Press Publishing
- Aliette de Bodard, ‘Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances’, JABberwocky Literary Agency, Inc
- Rick Danforth, ‘Seller’s Remorse’, Hexagon Magazine, Issue 11
- Adrian Tchaikovsky, ‘Ogres’, Rebellion
- Neil Williamson, ‘A Moment of Zugzwang’, ParSec #4
Best Novel
- Adrian Tchaikovsky, City of Last Chances, Head of Zeus
- Aliette de Bodard, The Red Scholar’s Wake, Gollancz
- Adam Roberts, The This, Gollancz
- Gareth Powell, Stars and Bones, Titan Books
- EJ Swift, The Coral Bones, Unsung Stories
Best Non-Fiction
- Rob Wilkins, Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes, Doubleday
- Maureen Kincaid Speller, The Critic and the Clue: Tracking Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker http://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/the-critic-and-the-clue-tracking-alan-garners-treacle-walker/
- Fiona Moore, Management Lessons from Game of Thrones: Organization Theory and Strategy in Westeros, Edward Elgar Publishing
- Wole Talabi and the ‘ASFS, Preliminary Observations from an Incomplete History of African SFF’ , https://www.sfwa.org/2022/06/01/preliminary-observations-incomplete-history-african-science-fiction-fantasy/
- Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki , ‘Too Dystopian For Whom? A Continental Nigerian Writer’s Perspective’, https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/too-dystopian-for-whom-a-continental-nigerian-writers-perspective/
Clickity
Just popping in to say that if people want to read a sample chapter of Management Lessons from Game of Thrones, you can do so here: https://adoctorofmanythings.wordpress.com/2022/07/28/where-to-buy-management-lessons-from-game-of-thrones/
Click