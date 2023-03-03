BSFA Awards 2022 Shortlist

The British Science Fiction Association today announced the shortlist of nominees for the BSFA Awards, for work published in 2022. The BSFA Awards have been presented annually since 1970. The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention, held since 1955.

The winners will be announced at the Eastercon convention, “Conversation” held at the Birmingham NEC Hilton from April 7-10.

Voting by members of the BSFA will open later in March.

Finalists for the British Science Fiction Association Awards for publications in 2022.

Best Artwork

Alyssa Winans, Cover of The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard, Gollancz

Manzi Jackson, Cover of Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction, Macmillan

Chris Baker, Cover of Shoreline of Infinity 32, Shoreline of Infinity

Vincent Sammy, Cover of Parsec 4, PS Publishing

Miguel Co, Cover of Song of the Mango and Other New Myths, Ateneo De Manila UP

Jay Johnstone, Cover of The Way the Light Bends, Luna Press Publishing

Best Fiction for Younger Readers

T. Kingfisher, Illuminations, Argyll Productions

Frances Hardinge, Unraveller, MacMillan Children’s Books

Kate Dylan, Mindwalker, Hodder and Stoughton

Gina Chen, Violet Made of Thorns, Hodder and Stoughton

Juno Dawson, Her Majesty’s Royal Coven, Harper Voyager

Vanessa Len, Only A Monster, Hodder and Stoughton

Xiran Jay Zhao, Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor, Margaret K. McElderry Books

Best Short Fiction

Or Luca, ‘Luca’, Luna Press Publishing

Aliette de Bodard, ‘Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances’, JABberwocky Literary Agency, Inc

Rick Danforth, ‘Seller’s Remorse’, Hexagon Magazine, Issue 11

Adrian Tchaikovsky, ‘Ogres’, Rebellion

Neil Williamson, ‘A Moment of Zugzwang’, ParSec #4

Best Novel

Adrian Tchaikovsky, City of Last Chances, Head of Zeus

Aliette de Bodard, The Red Scholar’s Wake, Gollancz

Adam Roberts, The This, Gollancz

Gareth Powell, Stars and Bones, Titan Books

EJ Swift, The Coral Bones, Unsung Stories

Best Non-Fiction

Rob Wilkins, Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes, Doubleday

Maureen Kincaid Speller, The Critic and the Clue: Tracking Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker http://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/the-critic-and-the-clue-tracking-alan-garners-treacle-walker/

Fiona Moore, Management Lessons from Game of Thrones: Organization Theory and Strategy in Westeros, Edward Elgar Publishing

Wole Talabi and the ‘ASFS, Preliminary Observations from an Incomplete History of African SFF’ , https://www.sfwa.org/2022/06/01/preliminary-observations-incomplete-history-african-science-fiction-fantasy/

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki , ‘Too Dystopian For Whom? A Continental Nigerian Writer’s Perspective’, https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/too-dystopian-for-whom-a-continental-nigerian-writers-perspective/