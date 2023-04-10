BSFA Awards 2022

The British Science Fiction Association announced the winners of the 2022 BSFA Awards at Eastercon on April 9.

The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention, held since 1955.

The BSFA Awards have been presented annually since 1970.

NOVEL

City Of Last Chances by Adrian Tchaikovsky

SHORT FICTION

Of Charms Ghosts and Grievances by Aliette de Bodard

ARTWORK

Cover of The Red Scholar’s Wake by Alyssa Winans

NON FICTION

Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes by Rob Wilkins

BEST BOOK FOR YOUNGER READERS

Unraveller by Francis Hardinge

[Thanks to Dave Lally for the results.]