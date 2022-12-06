Chengdu Worldcon Website Adds Guest of Honor Data

The new Chengdu Worldcon website launched in early September minus any statement about who their Guests of Honor are, even though their names had been announced immediately after they won the bid.
That omission was remedied very recently with the addition of a Guests of Honor for 2023 Chengdu Worldcon section, screencap shown below. According to the Chinese version of the site, the GoH information was posted on November 29.
Well, that settles the question of whether or not I shell out for a supporting membership this year. (The answer is “not”.) Sorry, but if this convention is “honouring” someone who’s spoken out in favour of unprovoked war and genocide, it can do so without my support.
As expected, Lukianenko is still on the list, in spite of the resolution at Chicon condemning him for supporting the invasion of Ukraine.
Some people have also complained about Cixin Liu, who has expressed his support for the Chinese government’s treatment of the Uyghurs. I’d cut him more slack than Lukianenko. As I understand it, he said that only in response to a question. Speaking out against it could cost him his career. I’m inclined to read parts of The Three-Body Problem as a veiled criticism of the Chinese government.
So what’s Sawyer’s excuse?
I suspect that Sawyer is bearing witness, and I wish him luck in that regard.
I’m not second-guessing anyone for the choices they make in this matter.