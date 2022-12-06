Space Cowboy Books Creates Working Class Writers Scholarship for Odyssey Workshop

Space Cowboy Books, the Joshua Tree, CA bookstore, has created the Space Cowboy Books Working Class Writers Scholarship for the Odyssey Writing Workshop.

Funded by the award-winning Space Cowboy Books, which has the mission to spread the love of science fiction, literature, literacy, and print media, the Space Cowboy Books Working Class Writers Scholarship is offered to provide financial support for a working-class or impoverished writer to attend Your Personal Odyssey. To be considered for this scholarship, you must complete the Odyssey Financial Need Statement by March 13 and indicate that you are interested in the Space Cowboy Books Working Class Writers Scholarship. A panel of three judges will evaluate the financial statements and select the winner. The scholarship covers $300 toward tuition.

Find out more about the Odyssey Writing Workshop here.