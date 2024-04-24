Coyotl Awards 2023 Shortlist

The Furry Writers’ Guild posted the nominees for the 2023 Cóyotl Awards on April 8.

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

Best Novel

The Dry Spell by Ryan Loup-Glissant

Price of Thorns by Tim Susman

Wolf of Withervale by Joaquin Baldwin

Kelpie House by Frances Pauli

Best Novella

Two Souls of Fangcrest Manor by Domus Vocis and Fruitz

Peace and Love by Huskyteer

Zoo Diaries by Frances Pauli

Rafts by Utunu

Best Short Story

Threads by Utunu (Fang 11)

Rites of Wood and Bone by Utunu (Voice of Dog)

To Your Own Defences by Televassi (In the Light of the Dawn)

Unravelled by Faora Meridan (Fang 11)

Best Anthology

In the Light of the Dawn edited by Madison Scott-Clary

Gnoll Tales by NightEyes DaySpring

Fang 11 edited by Sparf

Happy Howlidays edited by Vincenzo Pasquarella

Best Other Work

Voice of Dog by Rob Macwolf

Furtannia by Tim Stoddard

Puplift by Tempe O’Kun

Dinner at Yiffany’s by Ta’kom Ironhoof

