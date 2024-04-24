Coyotl Awards 2023 Shortlist

Posted on by

The Furry Writers’ Guild posted the nominees for the 2023 Cóyotl Awards on April 8. 

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

Best Novel

  • The Dry Spell by Ryan Loup-Glissant
  • Price of Thorns by Tim Susman
  • Wolf of Withervale by Joaquin Baldwin
  • Kelpie House by Frances Pauli

Best Novella

  • Two Souls of Fangcrest Manor by Domus Vocis and Fruitz
  • Peace and Love by Huskyteer
  • Zoo Diaries by Frances Pauli
  • Rafts by Utunu

Best Short Story

  • Threads by Utunu (Fang 11)
  • Rites of Wood and Bone by Utunu (Voice of Dog)
  • To Your Own Defences by Televassi (In the Light of the Dawn)
  • Unravelled by Faora Meridan (Fang 11)

Best Anthology

  • In the Light of the Dawn edited by Madison Scott-Clary
  • Gnoll Tales by NightEyes DaySpring
  • Fang 11 edited by Sparf
  • Happy Howlidays edited by Vincenzo Pasquarella

Best Other Work

  • Voice of Dog by Rob Macwolf
  • Furtannia by Tim Stoddard
  • Puplift by Tempe O’Kun
  • Dinner at Yiffany’s by Ta’kom Ironhoof

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.