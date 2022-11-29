First Annual Brave New Weird Shortlist

Tenebrous Press will release Brave New Weird: The Best New Weird Horror of 2022, on February 6, 2023. In connection with the book, the anthologists have created the first annual Brave New Weird Award and they announced the shortlist on November 24.

What is “New Weird Horror”? The publishers say:

We define New Weird Horror as a Horror subgenre focused on progress, creatively capturing themes and questions that bleed into fiction straight from the modern reader’s life and future. It acts as a challenge to break new ground in terms of form and content and to engage with the unknown. Beyond that, New Weird Horror will be defined by the winning pieces themselves.

The winning stories will be reprinted in the Brave New Weird anthology. The other shortlisted stories will be honorably mentioned in the book.

AUTHOR – ORIGINAL PUBLICATION – STORY TITLE

A. P. Howell – Dread Space – “Used Armor Smell”

Alex Kingsley – Radon Journal – “This Is Not A Place of Honor”

Bitter Karella – Seize the Press magazine – “Low Tide Jenny”

Brian Evenson and Chris Kelso – 3-Lobed Burning Eye – “Jenny Longlegs”

Briar Ripley Page – The Book Of Queer Saints – “Therianthrope”

Cadwell Turnbull – Many Worlds– “Notes on the Forum of the Simulacra”

Caitlin Marceau – Phantasmagoria Magazine Issue 20 – “Tabula Rasa”

Carson Winter – Apex Magazine –“In Haskins”

Charlotte Ariel Finn – Radon Journal – “User Warning”

Christi Nogle – Vastarien – “She Ain’t Stoppin’”

Colleen Anderson – Radon Journal #2 – “Machine (r)Evolution”

Emily Rigole – Pseudopod – “The Bear Across the Way”

Ephiny Gale – The Dread Machine – “Rewind”

Erin Brown – FIYAH Magazine #22 – “A Brief and Hideous Scrawl”

Eugenia Triantafyllou – khōréō – “Tomatoes”

H.V. Patterson – Monstroddities anthology from Sliced up Press – “Mother; Microbes

Hailey Piper – Cosmic Horror Monthly – “Parasites of Silver and Gold”

Isha Karki – khōréō – “Skin”

J. C. Changmore – khōréō – “The Scumbling”

J.A.W. McCarthy – Shredded: A Sports & Fitness Body Horror Anthology – “Our Perpetual Intention”

James Bennett – The Dark magazine – “Ídolo”

Jennifer Jeanne McArdle – Bear Creek Gazette Issue 10 – “The Mules”

Jennifer Lee Rossman – The Arcanist – “Darken The Corners Of My Mind”

Joe Koch – Convulsive – “Blood Calumny”

Jolie Toomajan – Death in the Mouth – “Water Goes, Sand Remains”

jonah wu – Los Suelos Anthology – “There Is No Easy Way Towards Earth”

Karlo Yeager Rodriguez – Pseudopod – “Got Your Nose”

Kirstyn McDermott – Weird Horror 5 – “Lemmings”

K.W. Colyard – Seize The Press Magazine – “Those Who Forget and Those Who Perish”

K. J. Shepherd – 206 Word Stories by Bag of Bones Press – “The Horror of Oz”

L. Marie Wood – Something Scary Podcast – “Hypnopompia”

LC von Hessen – Vastarien Volume 4, Issue 2 – “The Accursed Manor of the Mirrorlands”

Luciano Marano – Nightscript: Volume 8 – “The Mythologization of Tymber Prescott in Five Selected Photos”

M. A. Blanchard – PseudoPod – “The Bleak Communion of Abandoned Things”

M. E. Bronstein – khōréō magazine – “Banhus”

M. Shaw – Apex Magazine – “The Cure for Loneliness”

Mae Murray – Shortwave Publishing – “The Imperfection”

Maggie Nerz Iribarne – Halloween Frights and 100 Word Fiction – “The Neighborhood Picnic”

Maura Yzmore – Wyldblood Press: Wyld Flash – “Barry”

Michael Bettendorf – Ghost Orchid Press – “Hummingbird Whispers”

Morgan Melhuish – Annus Horribilis – Bag of Bones Press – “Ignition”

Nikki R. Leigh – The Book of Queer Saints – “Stage Five Clinger”

Perry Ruhland – Baffling – “Brighter Than Stars”

Riley Tao – Seize The Press Magazine – “What It’s Like”

RJ Joseph – Dark Dispatch, Winter 2022 – “Suffer the Little Children”

Sam Richard – Grief Rituals – “Strømtatt”

Samir Sirk Morató – The Dark Sire Literary Journal – “Stand Not At Your Grave”

Saoirse Ní Chiaragáin – Tales to Terrify podcast – “Murmuration”

Sergey Gerasimov – Apex Magazine – “The Day When the Last War Is Over”

Sloane Leong – Death in the Mouth: Original Horror from People of Color – “Paradise”

Sofia Ajram – Lost Contact – “The Arborglyph”

Sonia Sulaiman – Seize The Press Magazine – “What the Ghouleh Said on Thursday of the Dead”

Sonora Taylor – Chromophobia: A Strangehouse Anthology of Women in Horror – “Eat Your Colors”

Stésh – Wrongdoing Magazine – “Eater”

Tania Chen – Baffling Magazine – “En el Patio de la Casa del Callejón”

Tehnuka – Hennepin Review – “I Welcome the Ant Colonies in Our House”

Teika Marija Smits – ParSec – “Umbilical”

Warren Benedetto – The Dread Machine – “Blame”

Wendy N. Wagner – Vastarien – “Halogen Sky”

Zoe Kaplan – Horror Library Volume 7 – “The Test”

The final Table of Contents for Brave New Weird will be released December 1, 2022.