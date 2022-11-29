Give Thanks for Crime Fiction

2022 PETRONA AWARD SHORTLIST
The shortlist for the 2022 Petrona Award for Scandinavian crime fiction published in English has been announced:
- Maria Adolfsson – Fatal Isles. Translated by Agnes Broomé (Sweden, Zaffre)
- Helene Flood – The Therapist. Translated by Alison McCullough (Norway, MacLehose Press)
- Ruth Lillegraven – Everything Is Mine. Translated by Diane Oatley (Norway, AmazonCrossing)
- Anders Roslund – Knock Knock. Translated by Elizabeth Clark Wessel (Sweden, Harvill Secker)
- Lilja Sigurðardóttir – Cold As Hell. Translated by Quentin Bates (Iceland, Orenda Books)
- Antti Tuomainen – The Rabbit Factor. Translated by David Hackston (Finland, Orenda Books)
The Petrona Award is open to crime fiction in translation, either written by a Scandinavian author or set in Scandinavia, and published in the UK in the previous calendar year.
The winning title will be announced on Thursday, December 8. The winning author and the translator of the winning title will both receive a cash prize.
2022 CRIME FICTION LOVER AWARDS
The shortlist for the Crime Fiction Lover Awards 2022 was announced on November 9, based on nominations made by Crime Fiction Lover readers
BEST CRIME NOVEL
- The Accomplice by Steve Cavanagh
- The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths
- The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz
- City on Fire by Don Winslow
- The Shadows of Men by Abir Mukherjee
- The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett
BEST DEBUT CRIME NOVEL
- Breaking by Amanda Cassidy
- A Christmas Murder of Crows by DM Austin
- The Redeemer by Victoria Goldman
- Bad for Good by Graham Bartlett
- Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor
- More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez
BEST INDIE CRIME NOVEL
- How to Murder a Marriage by Gabrielle St George
- Unjust Bias by Liz Mistry
- The Corpse with the Turquoise Toes by Cathy Ace
- Five Moves of Doom by AJ Devlin
- The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
- A Mourning Song by Mark Westmoreland
BEST CRIME NOVEL IN TRANSLATION
- Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts
- Turf Wars by Olivier Norek, translated by Nick Caistor
- Even the Darkest Night by Javier Cercas, translated by Anne McLean
- The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-Mo, translated by Chi-Young Kim
- The Reptile Memoirs by Silje O Ulstein, translated by Alison McCullough
- The Dark Flood by Deon Meyer, translated by KL Seegers
BEST CRIME SHOW
- Shetland
- Dahmer – Monster
- Bosch: Legacy
- Slow Horses
- Black Bird
- Reacher
BEST CRIME AUTHOR
- Steve Cavanagh
- Elly Griffiths
- Ann Cleeves
- SA Cosby
- Michael Connelly
- Val McDermid
[Thanks given to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]