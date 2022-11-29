Give Thanks for Crime Fiction

2022 PETRONA AWARD SHORTLIST

The shortlist for the 2022 Petrona Award for Scandinavian crime fiction published in English has been announced:

Maria Adolfsson – Fatal Isles. Translated by Agnes Broomé (Sweden, Zaffre)

Helene Flood – The Therapist. Translated by Alison McCullough (Norway, MacLehose Press)

Ruth Lillegraven – Everything Is Mine. Translated by Diane Oatley (Norway, AmazonCrossing)

Anders Roslund – Knock Knock. Translated by Elizabeth Clark Wessel (Sweden, Harvill Secker)

Lilja Sigurðardóttir – Cold As Hell. Translated by Quentin Bates (Iceland, Orenda Books)

Antti Tuomainen – The Rabbit Factor. Translated by David Hackston (Finland, Orenda Books)

The Petrona Award is open to crime fiction in translation, either written by a Scandinavian author or set in Scandinavia, and published in the UK in the previous calendar year.

The winning title will be announced on Thursday, December 8. The winning author and the translator of the winning title will both receive a cash prize.



2022 CRIME FICTION LOVER AWARDS

The shortlist for the Crime Fiction Lover Awards 2022 was announced on November 9, based on nominations made by Crime Fiction Lover readers

BEST CRIME NOVEL

The Accomplice by Steve Cavanagh

The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths

The Twist of a Knife by Anthony Horowitz

City on Fire by Don Winslow

The Shadows of Men by Abir Mukherjee

The Twyford Code by Janice Hallett

BEST DEBUT CRIME NOVEL

Breaking by Amanda Cassidy

A Christmas Murder of Crows by DM Austin

The Redeemer by Victoria Goldman

Bad for Good by Graham Bartlett

Don’t Know Tough by Eli Cranor

More Than You’ll Ever Know by Katie Gutierrez

BEST INDIE CRIME NOVEL

How to Murder a Marriage by Gabrielle St George

Unjust Bias by Liz Mistry

The Corpse with the Turquoise Toes by Cathy Ace

Five Moves of Doom by AJ Devlin

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

A Mourning Song by Mark Westmoreland

BEST CRIME NOVEL IN TRANSLATION

Fish Swimming in Dappled Sunlight by Riku Onda, translated by Alison Watts

Turf Wars by Olivier Norek, translated by Nick Caistor

Even the Darkest Night by Javier Cercas, translated by Anne McLean

The Old Woman with the Knife by Gu Byeong-Mo, translated by Chi-Young Kim

The Reptile Memoirs by Silje O Ulstein, translated by Alison McCullough

The Dark Flood by Deon Meyer, translated by KL Seegers

BEST CRIME SHOW

Shetland

Dahmer – Monster

Bosch: Legacy

Slow Horses

Black Bird

Reacher

BEST CRIME AUTHOR

Steve Cavanagh

Elly Griffiths

Ann Cleeves

SA Cosby

Michael Connelly

Val McDermid

[Thanks given to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]