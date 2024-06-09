Frank R. Paul Awards 2024 Nominees

The judges for the Frank R. Paul Awards today announced the nominees for 2024.
The award judges and administrators are: Frank Wu, Brianna Wu, Linda Pierce, Alan F. Beck, Jannie Shea, and Bill Engle (Frank R. Paul’s grandson).
The 2024 Buffalo NASFiC is sponsoring this year’s awards and will host the presentation ceremony. The winner will receive a trophy (featuring a 3D print of the “Tiger-bot” smashing a car, from FRP’s cover for the September 1935 Wonder Stories), and an honorarium of $500.
2024 FRANK R. PAUL AWARDS (for 2023 calendar year)
BEST BOOK COVER NOMINEES
- Zen and the Art of Starship Maintenance; Cover Art by Pawel Dabrowski
- Where Peace Is Lost; Cover Art by Serena Malyon
- Year’s Top Hard Science Fiction Stories, Number 7; Cover Art by Maurizio Manzieri
- Through the Storm, TransDimensional Hunter Book 2; Cover Art by Kurt Miller
- Lineage, Ravages of Honor, Book 3; Cover Art by Kurt Miller
- Last Dragoners of Bowbazar; Cover Art by Tran Nguyen
- The Surviving Sky, the Rages Trilogy Book 1; Cover Art by Leo Nicholls
- The Firelighters; Cover Art by Tan Ho Sin
- The Last Day and the First; Cover Art by Tomislav Tikulin
- Mystery Murder Madness Mythos; Cover Art by Tomislav Tikulin
HONORABLE MENTIONS
- Unbreakable; Cover Art by Julie Dillon
- Starter Villain; Cover Art by Tristan Elwell
- Untethered Sky; Cover Art by Jaime Jones
- Bookshops & Bonedust; Art by Carson Lowmiller
- The Pomegranate Gate; Cover Art by Serena Malyon
- Thermopylae Protocol, The Gordian Division Book 6; Cover Art by Kurt Miller
- Brainwyrms; Cover Art by David Vincent Palumbo
- Garro: Knight of Grey; The Horus Heresy: Siege of Terra; Cover Art by Neil Roberts
NOTE: The rules state that no artist can have more than 2 nominations; 3 Kurt Miller pieces scored highly enough to be nominated, so the lowest scoring was moved to the Honorable Mention listing.
BEST MAGAZINE COVER NOMINEES
- Clarkesworld 201, June 2023; Cover Art by Pascal Blanche
- Uncanny, May-June 2023; Cover Art by Antonio Javier Caparo
- Clarkesworld 205, Oct 2023; Cover Art by DOFRESH
- Uncanny, Sept-Oct 2023; Cover Art by Grace Fong
- Clarkesworld 202, July 2023; Cover Art by Sergio Rebolledo
- Fiyah 25, Winter 2023; Cover Art by Raki Sy
- Analog, Sept-Oct 2023; Cover Art by Tomislav Tikulin
- Analog, May June 2023; Cover Art by Eldar Zakirov
- Asimov’s, July Aug 2023; Cover Art by Eldar Zakirov
- F&SF, Nov-Dec 2023; Cover Art by Alan M. Clark
HONORABLE MENTIONS
- Asimov’s, March-April 2023; Cover Art by Dominic Harman
- F&SF, Jan-Feb 2023; Cover Art by Kent Bash
- Star*Line, Vol. 46, Issue 1, Winter 2023; Cover Art by Austin Arthur Hart
- Prehistoric Times, Spring 2023; Cover Art by Kurt Miller
- Analog, Jan-Feb 2023; Cover Art by Tomislav Tikulin
NOTE: AI-generated images and art from stock image companies (or derivatives thereof) are ineligible; three covers (Asimov’s, Jan-Feb, 2023; Asimov’s, May-June 2023; and Galaxy’s Edge, May 2023) scored highly enough to be nominated but were disqualified on these grounds.
See the award website for more information and instructions on how to submit work for consideration for next year’s awards (for the 2024 calendar year).
