“Too many notes” Mozart was told, and there are 2023 Hugo finalists being told something comparable.
The version of the 2023 Hugo ballot released yesterday – promptly withdrawn as incorrect by the Hugo Administrator, and explained as a byproduct of IT testing – nevertheless confirmed reports that the Chengdu Worldcon Hugo team wants to restrict how many names may be listed as finalists for works produced by large groups of creators and editors.
File 770 had already been alerted to this issue and tried over the weekend to learn directly from the committee the answers to the following questions. No answer was given.
(1) Are the 2023 Hugo Administrators (or the committee) limiting the number of names that can be listed as finalists for works that have multiple creators, or teams of editors, etc.?
(2) If there is a limit, what is the maximum number of names being accepted?
(3) If there is a limit, what is the reason for it?
That there actually has been an attempt to impose a limit in the Semiprozine and fan Hugo categories was apparent from the draft ballot where one finalist was credited as the “Strange Horizons Editorial Collective”, while others’ lists of six or seven names were followed by “and the [fill-in-the-blank] Team”. That this is a policy rather than one of the errors to be corrected has been confirmed by the committee sending further communications to enforce the limit.
In contrast Chicon 8, the 2022 Worldcon, shaped its policy to avoid the troubles experienced by the 2021 committee, DisCon III, which had attempted to impose limits. Last year’s Chicon 8 Hugo finalist press release carried the names of dozens of Strange Horizons staff, plus extended lists of editors and staffers for many other entries such as Escape Pod (10, plus “and the entire Escape Pod team”), FIYAH Magazine (20), Podcastle (8, plus the “entire team”), and Journey Planet (10).
DisCon III had originally announced in January 2021 they would “list a maximum of four names for each finalist on the 2021 Hugo Final Ballot (both printed and online), the visuals used during the Hugo Award ceremony, and the plaques on the Hugo trophies. Where a finalist does not wish to limit their list of named persons on the ballot to four or fewer, they will be listed as “[Title] by the [Title] Team” or agreed equivalent.” After an intensely negative response on social media these limits were repudiated the next day by then-DisCon III co-chair Bill Lawhorn (see “DisCon III Abandons Previously Announced Hugo Policy”). DisCon III then suffered two rounds of resignations by volunteers connected with the Hugos while trying to settle its policies about the perks of finalists (name on the ballot and in publications; souvenir pins; admission to the pre-Hugo Reception; program participant invitations, etc.) (One group of volunteers returned after Mary Robinette Kowal became chair.)
After paying such a high price to learn these lessons it is reasonable to ask why a Worldcon runner is trying to stuff the genie back in the bottle.
(sigh) I love the Hugos, but I will be glad to put this year behind us.
I thought this had been settled, too. 😐
Eesh
The preliminary release was archived—even though you unpublished it here—and it’s been much commented on in a group I could name.
I’m starting a rumor that Mao was nominated for “Best New Fan.”
Andrew Porter: I needed to take the list down here, even though it continued to be available on at least one other blog, the Internet Archive,
and even on the Chengdu website (is it gone from there by now?)
I couldn’t get the list to come up on the Chengdu website later yesterday. Earlier I had seen the list and even requested and successfully used a voting login. Didn’t actually try submitting anything. Just closed the window after seeing that really wasn’t ready.
This is an ongoing disaster.
Some of the finalist demands in lesser voted on categories are getting ridiculous. Semiprozine is a great example from last year. In a category where it took only 39 nominations to become a finalist, Strange Horizons if they had won wanted named recognition and physical awards for 75 named people plus “The Strange Horizons Editorial Collective”. Their total nominations were only 100 and their first round votes for the Hugo, third highest in the category, were only 176, not many more in either case than the total number of people for whom they wanted an award if they won. More than three times as many awards to be produced in one category than all other categories combined (24 in other categories in 2022). This kind of disproportionate ratio of attention seeking to voter participation is really making the case for killing the category.
Strange Horizons said they only wanted one Hugo with only Strange Horizons on it should they win.
@Laura Thanks! That was not the impression I was left with during the discussion last year about how many names could be recognized and what to do on the awards. That would relieve the physical production issue certainly.
Actually looking back at the discussion which took place 2 years ago when all of this blew up for DisCon3, there is a big difference between what people assumed about Strange Horizons and what Strange Horizon folks actually expected. First, to correct myself, they asked for 2 trophies…still less than other groups have received. The only thing they wanted for all listed people was pins which they offered to pay for.
I’ll leave looking back at the previous discussion surrounding removing semiprozine from the ballot as an excercise for someone else.
From our point of view as frequent finalists with Uncanny Magazine, we just want official consistency from Worldcon to Worldcon. Almost every year, we’re given different arbitrary numbers. We then have to have difficult discussions with the Hugo Admin about the unfairness of overturning previous precedents, and how it penalizes and hurts members of our staff. It leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.
It takes a lot of joy out of getting a nomination when you go in thinking it will be the same as the previous year, but now you are being told that you will need to tell multiple staff members that actually they won’t be listed, because of reasons, even though their position was previously listed in the nominations. (And in one case for us, that year’s WSFS Head sent us a very angry, dismissive email after we “won” the discussion that completely ruined the experience for a staff member who was nominated for the first time.)
We really believe the WSFS Constitution needs to be amended to clarify how this should be handled in a consistent and fair manner. I’m sure that if everyone works together, we can find a solution to this issue.
I will have a lot more to say on this in the coming days.
Mike Glyer, Laura: I think this was the page on the Chengdu Worldcon website that had the premature Hugo nominations. It now contains a single statement in Chinese characters (which failed to paste on this post, alas), but Google Translate renders it in the Latin alphabet (approximately – couldn’t paste some of the diacritics) as “Zhàndian shengjí zhong, qing dengdài”, meaning “The site is being upgraded, please wait”.
Yeah, that’s what has been there since last night for me …around the same time Mike redacted it here I think.
Because some people keep harping on Strange Horizons, true, they asked for their entire staff to be listed, but they did not demand more than two trophies nor did they complain about the limit of four people per finalist that would be able to go to the reception and ceremony. The ones who complained about the four people limit was a completely different team in different category, so please stop blaming Strange Horizons for something they never did.
I agree with that the names should be limited, though I’m not sure what the right number is. One trophy which should list only the publication name no individual. Online announcements can include a hundred names if you want, it’s not a problem. It some limited number is needed for award ceremony.
Thanks for this, Mike.
@Cora Noted. Thanks for the clarification!
Schrodinger’s Nominees. Until they open the box, we will never really know.
Forgive them, Jophan, for they know not what they do.
As a previous Hugo Admin, I agree wholeheartedly with Michael above. We don’t like the uncertainty and having to figure it out every year with a new batch of finalists. If the constitution says we need to list every single name a finalist gives us, then fine, we might grumble, but we’ll do it. And if the constitution says there’s a hard limit, then we won’t have to deal with personal attacks from finalists who object to the limit. But having no guidance is no good for anyone.
Tammy Coxen: “…we might grumble…”
It sounds like you don’t necessarily want to use the complete list of names a finalist gives the Hugo Administrator — would you be willing to discuss why you don’t want to do that?
“ (One group of volunteers returned after Mary Robinette Kowal became chair.)” Not all of them, and none to the same roles.