“Too many notes” Mozart was told, and there are 2023 Hugo finalists being told something comparable.

The version of the 2023 Hugo ballot released yesterday – promptly withdrawn as incorrect by the Hugo Administrator, and explained as a byproduct of IT testing – nevertheless confirmed reports that the Chengdu Worldcon Hugo team wants to restrict how many names may be listed as finalists for works produced by large groups of creators and editors.

File 770 had already been alerted to this issue and tried over the weekend to learn directly from the committee the answers to the following questions. No answer was given.

(1) Are the 2023 Hugo Administrators (or the committee) limiting the number of names that can be listed as finalists for works that have multiple creators, or teams of editors, etc.?

(2) If there is a limit, what is the maximum number of names being accepted?

(3) If there is a limit, what is the reason for it?

That there actually has been an attempt to impose a limit in the Semiprozine and fan Hugo categories was apparent from the draft ballot where one finalist was credited as the “Strange Horizons Editorial Collective”, while others’ lists of six or seven names were followed by “and the [fill-in-the-blank] Team”. That this is a policy rather than one of the errors to be corrected has been confirmed by the committee sending further communications to enforce the limit.

In contrast Chicon 8, the 2022 Worldcon, shaped its policy to avoid the troubles experienced by the 2021 committee, DisCon III, which had attempted to impose limits. Last year’s Chicon 8 Hugo finalist press release carried the names of dozens of Strange Horizons staff, plus extended lists of editors and staffers for many other entries such as Escape Pod (10, plus “and the entire Escape Pod team”), FIYAH Magazine (20), Podcastle (8, plus the “entire team”), and Journey Planet (10).

DisCon III had originally announced in January 2021 they would “list a maximum of four names for each finalist on the 2021 Hugo Final Ballot (both printed and online), the visuals used during the Hugo Award ceremony, and the plaques on the Hugo trophies. Where a finalist does not wish to limit their list of named persons on the ballot to four or fewer, they will be listed as “[Title] by the [Title] Team” or agreed equivalent.” After an intensely negative response on social media these limits were repudiated the next day by then-DisCon III co-chair Bill Lawhorn (see “DisCon III Abandons Previously Announced Hugo Policy”). DisCon III then suffered two rounds of resignations by volunteers connected with the Hugos while trying to settle its policies about the perks of finalists (name on the ballot and in publications; souvenir pins; admission to the pre-Hugo Reception; program participant invitations, etc.) (One group of volunteers returned after Mary Robinette Kowal became chair.)

After paying such a high price to learn these lessons it is reasonable to ask why a Worldcon runner is trying to stuff the genie back in the bottle.