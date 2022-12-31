Journey Planet 69 – Andor 

The brilliance of Andor captured the imagination and excitement of many fans.

Caught up in this enthusiasm are this issue of Journey Planets Co-Editors, Erin Underwood, John Coxon, James Bacon and Chris Garcia. They decided a matter of weeks ago that it would be fabulous to consider how enjoyable the TV series was and share views, insights and thoughts with an whole issue dedicated to Andor.

With a stunning cover by Iain Clark, this issue contains an eclectic selection of views and thoughts. Get it here.

Andor: The Center of the Star Wars Storyverse by Erin Underwood

Andor Season 1 – Putting faces to the Empire and a cause for rebellion by James Mason

ANDOR: Star Wars Finally Grows Up by Tony Peak

Andor: Real People and the Rebellion by Chelsea Mueller

Star Wars Storytelling Matures with Andor by R. B. Wood

Andor: Faced with Violence by Brenda Noiseux

Vive la résistance! by John C. Foster

Based on by Peppard Saltine

We Always Knew There Was More to Star Wars by Carrie Vaughn

Shaping the Conflict: The Ominous Geometry of Andor by Hannah Strom-Martin

The Complexities of Revolution in Andor by Rich Horton

Droid Boy by Alexis & Kenneth Taylor-Butler

Andor – a rebellion, a consideration comparison and contrast of Andor with the Irish Rebellion of the early 20th century by James Bacon

Andor: An Awakening by Edward Lazellari

Less Fan Service of Better Storytelling? by John Coxon

Jack ‘Gunner’ McCarthy and Captain of Intelligence Mary McGrath by James Bacon

Shadows of the British Empire by Dan Hartland

The Sounds of Andor by James Bacon

Instant Fanzine: Andor featuring Joelle Renstrom and Oghenechovwe Ekpeki