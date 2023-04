The Kurd Laßwitz Preis 2023 winners have been announced. The award, named after German author Kurd Laßwitz, is given to works written in or translated into the German language and published during the previous year.

The award ceremony will take place on May 19 as part of MetropolCon, a multimedia event on science fiction, fantasy, and horror to be held May 18-20 in Berlin

BEST GERMAN LANGUAGE SF NOVEL FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2022

Aiki Mira, Neongrau – Game Over im Neurosubstrat (POLARISE)

BEST GERMAN LANGUAGE SF STORY FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2022

Uwe Hermann, Die Nachrichtenmacher in: René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 44, (EXODUS SELBSTVERLAG)

BEST NON-GERMAN SF WORK TRANSLATED FIRST TIME IN 2022

Becky Chambers, Die Galaxie und das Licht darin (The Galaxy and the Ground Within) (Wayfarer, Vol. 4) (FISCHER TOR)

BEST TRANSLATOR FOR A WORK OF SF FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2022

Eva Bauche-Eppers for the translation of Jeff VanderMeer, Veniss Underground (Veniss Underground) (WANDLER)

BEST SF ART (COVER, ILLUSTRATION) RELATED TO A GERMAN EDITION IN 2022

Thomas Thiemeyer for the cover art of René Moreau, Hans Jürgen Kugler and Heinz Wipperfürth (ed.): Exodus 44 (EXODUS SELBSTVERLAG)

BEST GERMAN SF RADIO PLAY FIRST BROADCAST IN 2022

Die Nacht war bleich, die Lichter blinkten by Emma Braslavsky based on her novel; Director and Composer: Lorenz Schuster, Editor: Katarina Agathos, Production: BR

BEST GERMAN FACTUAL TEXT RELATED TO SF, FIRST PUBLISHED IN 2022

Hardy Kettlitz and Melanie Wylutzki (ed.), Das Science Fiction Jahr 2022 (HIRNKOST)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR ACTUAL SF ACTIVITIES IN 2022

Wolfgang Both, Mario Franke and Ralf Neukirchen for SF in DDRas part of the exhibition Leseland DDR

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD 2022 FOR LONG TERM SF ACTIVITIES

Christian Hoffmann and Udo Klotz for the edition of Magazine !Time Machine