Merry Month of May Crime Fiction Awards Update

2024 FINGERPRINT AWARDS
Capital Crime, a crime fiction con in London, announced the finalists for The Fingerprint Awards 2024 on April 4. The public can vote for the winners at the link through May 15. The results will be announced May 30.
OVERALL CRIME
- The Murder Game by Tom Hindle
- None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell
- The Secret Hours by Mick Herron
- In The Blink of An Eye by Jo Callaghan
- Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent
THRILLER
- Fearless by M W Craven
- The Silent Man by David Fennell
- The Rule of Three by Sam Ripley
- The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish
- The House Hunt by C. M. Ewan
HISTORICAL
- Death of a Lesser God by Vaseem Khan
- The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-Robinson
- The Murder Wheel by Tom Mead
- The Good Liars by Anita Frank
- The House of Whispers by Anna Mazzola
GENRE-BUSTING
- Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Torzs
- The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett
- Killing Jericho by William Hussey
- Murder in the Family by Cara Hunter
- The Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward
DEBUT
- Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater
- The List by Yomi Adegoke
- Geneva by Richard Armitage
- The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
- Thirty Days of Darkness by Jenny Lund Madsen
TRUE CRIME
- No Ordinary Day by Matt Johnson and John Murray
- My Girl by Michelle Hadaway
- Vital Organs by Suzie Edge
- Unlawful Killings: Life, Love and Murder: Trials at the Old Bailey by Her Honour Wendy Joseph QC
- Order Out Of Chaos by Scott Walker
AUDIO-BOOK
- The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith (narrated by Robert Glenister)
- The Last Goodbye by Tim Weaver (narrated by Joe Coen, Brendan MacDonald, Peter Noble, Dominic Thorburn and Candida Gubbins)
- The Bedroom Window by K. L. Slater (narrated by Clare Corbett)
- Conviction by Jack Jordan (narrated by Sophie Roberts)
- Over My Dead Body by Maz Evans (narrated by Maz Evans)
2024 MARGERY ALLINGHAM SHORT MYSTERY COMPETITION
The Crime Writers Association also has announced the shortlist for the 2024 Margery Allingham Short Mystery Competition.
The international competition is open to short stories of up to 3,500 words that have not been previously published anywhere, or shortlisted for this competition.
- “Olga Popova” by Susan Breen
- “The Pact” by Kirsten Ehrlich Davies
- “A Quarrel between Friends” by Emma O’Driscoll
- “The Ladies’ Tailor” by Meeti Shah
- “Horses for Courses” by Camilla Smith
- “Right Place Wrong Time” by Yvonne Walus
The winner will be announced on May 10 at the Daggers shortlist reception at CrimeFest.
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.