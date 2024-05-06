Merry Month of May Crime Fiction Awards Update

2024 FINGERPRINT AWARDS

Capital Crime, a crime fiction con in London, announced the finalists for The Fingerprint Awards 2024 on April 4. The public can vote for the winners at the link through May 15. The results will be announced May 30.

OVERALL CRIME

The Murder Game by Tom Hindle

None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell

The Secret Hours by Mick Herron

In The Blink of An Eye by Jo Callaghan

Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent

THRILLER

Fearless by M W Craven

The Silent Man by David Fennell

The Rule of Three by Sam Ripley

The Only Suspect by Louise Candlish

The House Hunt by C. M. Ewan

HISTORICAL

Death of a Lesser God by Vaseem Khan

The Square of Sevens by Laura Shepherd-Robinson

The Murder Wheel by Tom Mead

The Good Liars by Anita Frank

The House of Whispers by Anna Mazzola

GENRE-BUSTING

Ink Blood Sister Scribe by Emma Torzs

The Mysterious Case of the Alperton Angels by Janice Hallett

Killing Jericho by William Hussey

Murder in the Family by Cara Hunter

The Looking Glass Sound by Catriona Ward

DEBUT

Death of a Bookseller by Alice Slater

The List by Yomi Adegoke

Geneva by Richard Armitage

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

Thirty Days of Darkness by Jenny Lund Madsen

TRUE CRIME

No Ordinary Day by Matt Johnson and John Murray

My Girl by Michelle Hadaway

Vital Organs by Suzie Edge

Unlawful Killings: Life, Love and Murder: Trials at the Old Bailey by Her Honour Wendy Joseph QC

Order Out Of Chaos by Scott Walker

AUDIO-BOOK

The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith (narrated by Robert Glenister)

The Last Goodbye by Tim Weaver (narrated by Joe Coen, Brendan MacDonald, Peter Noble, Dominic Thorburn and Candida Gubbins)

The Bedroom Window by K. L. Slater (narrated by Clare Corbett)

Conviction by Jack Jordan (narrated by Sophie Roberts)

Over My Dead Body by Maz Evans (narrated by Maz Evans)

2024 MARGERY ALLINGHAM SHORT MYSTERY COMPETITION

The Crime Writers Association also has announced the shortlist for the 2024 Margery Allingham Short Mystery Competition.

The international competition is open to short stories of up to 3,500 words that have not been previously published anywhere, or shortlisted for this competition.

“Olga Popova” by Susan Breen

“The Pact” by Kirsten Ehrlich Davies

“A Quarrel between Friends” by Emma O’Driscoll

“The Ladies’ Tailor” by Meeti Shah

“Horses for Courses” by Camilla Smith

“Right Place Wrong Time” by Yvonne Walus

The winner will be announced on May 10 at the Daggers shortlist reception at CrimeFest.

