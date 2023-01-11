Mystery Awards: Last Gasp of 2022

CRIME FICTION LOVER AWARDS 2022
The second annual Crime Fiction Lover Awards winners were announced on December 7, as voted by Crime Fiction Lover readers. (At the link, you’ll also find the parallel Editor’s Choice awards in these categories.)
BEST CRIME NOVEL
- The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths
BEST DEBUT CRIME NOVEL
- A Christmas Murder of Crows by DM Austin
BEST INDIE CRIME NOVEL
- The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill
BEST CRIME NOVEL IN TRANSLATION
- The Dark Flood by Deon Meyer, translated by KL Seegers
BEST CRIME SHOW
- Shetland
BEST CRIME AUTHOR
- Elly Griffiths
2022 LITTLE BROWN’S UEA CRIME FICTION AWARD
The winner of the 2022 Little Brown’s UEA Crime Fiction Award was named on December 13.
- Nina Bhadreshwar for The Day of the Roaring
The £3,000 annual award is given to the best book by a graduating student from UEA’s Creative Writing Crime Fiction MA.
2022 REPRINT OF THE YEAR AWARD
The 2022 Reprint of the Year Award for crime and mystery reprints was announced on December 31. Voters from 25 countries took part in the poll.
- Death on Gokumon Island by Seishi Yokomizo (Trans. Louise Heal Kawai)
[Thanks given to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]