Mystery Awards: Last Gasp of 2022

CRIME FICTION LOVER AWARDS 2022

The second annual Crime Fiction Lover Awards winners were announced on December 7, as voted by Crime Fiction Lover readers. (At the link, you’ll also find the parallel Editor’s Choice awards in these categories.)

BEST CRIME NOVEL

The Locked Room by Elly Griffiths

BEST DEBUT CRIME NOVEL

A Christmas Murder of Crows by DM Austin

BEST INDIE CRIME NOVEL

The Woman in the Library by Sulari Gentill

BEST CRIME NOVEL IN TRANSLATION

The Dark Flood by Deon Meyer, translated by KL Seegers

BEST CRIME SHOW

Shetland

BEST CRIME AUTHOR

Elly Griffiths

2022 LITTLE BROWN’S UEA CRIME FICTION AWARD

The winner of the 2022 Little Brown’s UEA Crime Fiction Award was named on December 13.

Nina Bhadreshwar for The Day of the Roaring

The £3,000 annual award is given to the best book by a graduating student from UEA’s Creative Writing Crime Fiction MA.

2022 REPRINT OF THE YEAR AWARD

The 2022 Reprint of the Year Award for crime and mystery reprints was announced on December 31. Voters from 25 countries took part in the poll.

Death on Gokumon Island by Seishi Yokomizo (Trans. Louise Heal Kawai)

[Thanks given to Cora Buhlert for these stories.]