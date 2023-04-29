Olivia Atwater Wins Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8

Olivia Atwater is the champion of Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8 sponsored by Mark Lawrence. In 11 months of hard work by ten blogs, 300 books were whittled down to 10 finalists, and then to today’s winner.
Small Miracles finished three-tenths of a point ahead of the next two finalists — click to see the finalists’ score-board.
The other finalists were:
- The Thirteenth Hour by Trudie Skies
- Song for the Void by Andrew C. Piazza
- Miss Percy’s Pocket Guide by Quenby Olson
- The Umbral Storm by Alec Hutson
- Scales and Sensibility by Stephanie Burgis
- A Touch of Light by Thiago Abdalla
- Tethered Spirits by T. A. Hernandez
- Mysterious Ways by Abbie Evans
- Fire of the Forebears by L.A. Buck
The blogs that judged SPFBO 8 were:
- Fantasy-Faction
- Fantasy Book Critic
- Lynn’s Books + The Critiquing Chemist
- Booknest
- The Weatherwax Report
- The Fantasy Inn
- Becky M
- Before We Go Blog
- Queen’s Book Asylum
- Bookborn
SPFBO 9 is expected to open for contestants on May 17.
I’ve heard good things about that book! And it seems my Barnes & Noble stocks some of her titles… Hmmmm. Perhaps an exploratory venture is necessary. 🙂