Olivia Atwater Wins Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8

Olivia Atwater is the champion of Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8 sponsored by Mark Lawrence. In 11 months of hard work by ten blogs, 300 books were whittled down to 10 finalists, and then to today’s winner. 

Small Miracles finished three-tenths of a point ahead of the next two finalists — click to see the finalists’ score-board.

The other finalists were:

  • The Thirteenth Hour by Trudie Skies
  • Song for the Void by Andrew C. Piazza
  • Miss Percy’s Pocket Guide by Quenby Olson
  • The Umbral Storm by Alec Hutson
  • Scales and Sensibility by Stephanie Burgis
  • A Touch of Light by Thiago Abdalla
  • Tethered Spirits by T. A. Hernandez
  • Mysterious Ways by Abbie Evans
  • Fire of the Forebears by L.A. Buck

The blogs that judged SPFBO 8 were:

SPFBO 9 is expected to open for contestants on May 17.

  1. I’ve heard good things about that book! And it seems my Barnes & Noble stocks some of her titles… Hmmmm. Perhaps an exploratory venture is necessary. 🙂

