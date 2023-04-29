Olivia Atwater Wins Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8

Olivia Atwater is the champion of Self-Published Fantasy Blog-Off #8 sponsored by Mark Lawrence. In 11 months of hard work by ten blogs, 300 books were whittled down to 10 finalists, and then to today’s winner.

Small Miracles finished three-tenths of a point ahead of the next two finalists — click to see the finalists’ score-board.

The other finalists were:

The Thirteenth Hour by Trudie Skies

Song for the Void by Andrew C. Piazza

Miss Percy’s Pocket Guide by Quenby Olson

The Umbral Storm by Alec Hutson

Scales and Sensibility by Stephanie Burgis

A Touch of Light by Thiago Abdalla

Tethered Spirits by T. A. Hernandez

Mysterious Ways by Abbie Evans

Fire of the Forebears by L.A. Buck

The blogs that judged SPFBO 8 were:

SPFBO 9 is expected to open for contestants on May 17.