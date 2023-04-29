The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association (SFPA) has announced the 2023 Rhysling Award Finalists.
There are two categories: Short poems of 11–49 lines (101–499 words for prose poems) and Long poems of 50–299 lines (500–1999 words for prose poems)
The selected poems will appear in the 2023 Rhysling Anthology and will be on the ballot for SFPA members to vote on beginning July 1.
SHORT POEMS (50 FINALISTS)
- A Creation Myth, John C. Mannone, Songs of Eretz, Spring
- A Spell for Winning Your Personal Injury Lawsuit, Marsheila Rockwell, Dreams and Nightmares 120
- Biophilia, Sarah Grey, Strange Horizons, Fund Drive
- Bitch Moon, Sarah Grey, Nightmare Magazine 118
- Blå Jungfrun, Deborah L. Davitt, Strange Horizons, September 26
- Black Pastoral: On Mars, Ariana Benson, Paranoid Tree 17
- Cassandra as Climate Scientist, Jeannine Hall Gailey, California Quarterly 48:4
- Dinner Plans with Baba Yaga, Stephanie M. Wytovich, Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga, ed. Lindy Ryan (Black Spot Books)
- Exulansis, Silvatiicus Riddle, Liquid Imagination 51
- Field Notes from the Anthropocene, Priya Chand, Nightmare Magazine 116
- First Contact, Lisa Timpf, Eye to the Telescope 44
- Fracking-lution, Linda D. Addison, Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)
- Gosh, it’s Too Beautiful to Exist Briefly in a Parallel Planet, Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan, Strange Horizons, November 21
- Harold and the Blood-Red Crayon, Jennifer Crow, Star*Line 45.1
- If I Were Human, Marie Vibbert, Star*Line 45.2
- In Stock Images of the Future, Everything is White, Terese Mason Pierre, Uncanny 46
- Intergalactic Baba Yaga, Sandra Lindow, Dreams and Nightmares 122
- Jingwei Tries to Fill Up the Sea, Mary Soon Lee, Uncanny Magazine 45
- Laws of Exponents, John Reinhart, NewMyths.com 59
- Leda Goes To The Doctor, Pankaj Khemka, Carmina Magazine, September
- Lines to a Martian (Palabras a un habitante de Marte), Alfonsina Storni, Asimov’s Science Fiction, November/December
- Medea leaves behind a letter, FJ Doucet, Star*Line 45.1
- Mind Compression, Madhur Anand, Parasitic Oscillations (Random House)
- Monitors, David C. Kopaska-Merkel (with Kendall Evans), Star*Line 45.1
- Near the end, your mother tells you she’s been seeing someone, Shannon Connor Winward, SFPA Poetry Contest
- Necklace, Carolyn Clink, Frost Zone Zine 6
- New Planet, Kathy Bailey, Dreams and Nightmares 122
- Old Soldier, New Love, Vince Gotera, Eye To The Telescope 45
- On the Limitations of Photographic Evidence in Fairyland, Nicole J. LeBoeuf, Eternal Haunted Summer, Summer Solstice
- Petrichor, Eva Papasoulioti, Utopia Science Fiction, April/May
- Pittsburgh Temporal Transfer Station, Alan Ira Gordon, Star*Line 45.2
- Please Hold, Anna Remennik, NewMyths.com 58
- Raft of the Medusa, Marge Simon, Silver Blade 53
- Regarding the Memory of Earth, Angela Acosta, Radon Journal 1
- Sabbatical Somewhere Warm, Elizabeth McClellan, Star*Line 45.4
- Shipwrecked, Gretchen Tessmer, The Deadlands 12
- Status Transcript, Lee Murray, A Woman Unbecoming, eds. Rachel A. Brune & Carol Gyzander (Crone Girls Press)
- Strange Progeny, Bruce Boston, Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)
- Tamales on Mars, Angela Acosta, The Sprawl Mag, October
- The Epidemic of Shrink-Ray-Gun Violence Plaguing Our Schools Must End, Pedro Iniguez, Star*Line 45.3
- The Gargoyle Watches the Rains End, Amelia Gorman, The Gargoylicon: Imaginings and Images of the Gargoyle in Literature and Art, ed. Frank Coffman (Mind’s Eye Publications)
- The Long Night, Ryfkah, Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)
- The Optics of Space Travel, Angela Acosta, Eye to the Telescope 43
- The Watcher on the Wall, Rebecca Bratten-Weiss, Reckoning 6
- Time Skip, Alyza Taguilaso, The Deadlands 16
- We Don’t Always Have to Toss Her in the Deep End, Jordan Hirsch, The Future Fire 62
- Werewolves in Space, Ruth Berman, Dreams and Nightmares 121
- What Electrons Read, Mary Soon Lee, Simultaneous Times 31
- What the Old Woman Knows, Melissa Ridley Elmes, Listen to Her UNF, March 23
- What Wolves Read, Mary Soon Lee, Uppagus 54
LONG POEMS (25 FINALISTS)
- The Bone Tree, Rebecca Buchanan, Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)
- Corvidae, Sarah Cannavo, Liquid Imagination 50
- The Dead Palestinian Father, Rasha Abdulhadi, Anathema: Spec from the Margins 15
- Debris, Deborah L. Davitt, The Avenue, May 18
- EMDR, Marsheila Rockwell, Unnerving Magazine 17
- ex-lovers & other ghosts, Herb Kauderer, Cold & Crisp 518
- field notes from an investigation into the self, Max Pasakorn, Strange Horizons, August 29
- From “Poem without Beginning or End”, Vivek Narayanan, Poetry, May
- Georgia Clay Blood, Beatrice Winifred Iker, Fantasy Magazine 80
- Herbaceous Citadel, Avra Margariti, The Fairy Tale Magazine, January 4
- How to Skin Your Wolf, G. E. Woods, Strange Horizons, December 19
- Igbo Landing II, Akua Lezli Hope, Black Fire—This Time, ed. Kim McMillon (Aquarius Press)
- Interdimensional Border Town, Lauren Scharhag, Unlikely Stories, August
- Living in Rubble, Gerri Leen, Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)
- Machine (r)Evolution, Colleen Anderson, Radon Journal 2
- The Machines Had Accepted Me For So Long, Angel Leal, Radon Journal 2
- Matches, Rebecca Buchanan, Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)
- Mouth of Mirrors, Maxwell I. Gold, Seize the Press, June 14
- My Great-Grandmother’s House, Madalena Daleziou, The Deadlands 11
- Queen of Cups, Crystal Sidell, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, November/December
- The River God Dreams of Death By Water, Ryu Ando, Abyss & Apex 84
- The Second Funeral, Kurt Newton, Synkroniciti 4:1
- Spring, When I Met You (Spring, When I Woke), Gerri Leen, Dreams and Nightmares 121
- The Thing About Stars, Avra Magariti, The Saint of Witches (Weasel Press)
- Who Came from the Woods, Lev Mirov, Strange Horizons, January 3