The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association (SFPA) has announced the 2023 Rhysling Award Finalists.

There are two categories: Short poems of 11–49 lines (101–499 words for prose poems) and Long poems of 50–299 lines (500–1999 words for prose poems)

The selected poems will appear in the 2023 Rhysling Anthology and will be on the ballot for SFPA members to vote on beginning July 1.

SHORT POEMS (50 FINALISTS)

A Creation Myth, John C. Mannone, Songs of Eretz, Spring

A Spell for Winning Your Personal Injury Lawsuit, Marsheila Rockwell, Dreams and Nightmares 120

Biophilia, Sarah Grey, Strange Horizons, Fund Drive

Bitch Moon, Sarah Grey, Nightmare Magazine 118

Blå Jungfrun, Deborah L. Davitt, Strange Horizons, September 26

Black Pastoral: On Mars, Ariana Benson, Paranoid Tree 17

Cassandra as Climate Scientist, Jeannine Hall Gailey, California Quarterly 48:4

Dinner Plans with Baba Yaga, Stephanie M. Wytovich, Into the Forest: Tales of the Baba Yaga, ed. Lindy Ryan (Black Spot Books)

Exulansis, Silvatiicus Riddle, Liquid Imagination 51

Field Notes from the Anthropocene, Priya Chand, Nightmare Magazine 116

First Contact, Lisa Timpf, Eye to the Telescope 44

Fracking-lution, Linda D. Addison, Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)

Gosh, it’s Too Beautiful to Exist Briefly in a Parallel Planet, Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan, Strange Horizons, November 21

Harold and the Blood-Red Crayon, Jennifer Crow, Star*Line 45.1

If I Were Human, Marie Vibbert, Star*Line 45.2

In Stock Images of the Future, Everything is White, Terese Mason Pierre, Uncanny 46

Intergalactic Baba Yaga, Sandra Lindow, Dreams and Nightmares 122

Jingwei Tries to Fill Up the Sea, Mary Soon Lee, Uncanny Magazine 45

Laws of Exponents, John Reinhart, NewMyths.com 59

Leda Goes To The Doctor, Pankaj Khemka, Carmina Magazine, September

Lines to a Martian (Palabras a un habitante de Marte), Alfonsina Storni, Asimov’s Science Fiction, November/December

Medea leaves behind a letter, FJ Doucet, Star*Line 45.1

Mind Compression, Madhur Anand, Parasitic Oscillations (Random House)

Monitors, David C. Kopaska-Merkel (with Kendall Evans), Star*Line 45.1

Near the end, your mother tells you she’s been seeing someone, Shannon Connor Winward, SFPA Poetry Contest

Necklace, Carolyn Clink, Frost Zone Zine 6

New Planet, Kathy Bailey, Dreams and Nightmares 122

Old Soldier, New Love, Vince Gotera, Eye To The Telescope 45

On the Limitations of Photographic Evidence in Fairyland, Nicole J. LeBoeuf, Eternal Haunted Summer, Summer Solstice

Petrichor, Eva Papasoulioti, Utopia Science Fiction, April/May

Pittsburgh Temporal Transfer Station, Alan Ira Gordon, Star*Line 45.2

Please Hold, Anna Remennik, NewMyths.com 58

Raft of the Medusa, Marge Simon, Silver Blade 53

Regarding the Memory of Earth, Angela Acosta, Radon Journal 1

Sabbatical Somewhere Warm, Elizabeth McClellan, Star*Line 45.4

Shipwrecked, Gretchen Tessmer, The Deadlands 12

Status Transcript, Lee Murray, A Woman Unbecoming, eds. Rachel A. Brune & Carol Gyzander (Crone Girls Press)

Strange Progeny, Bruce Boston, Hybrid: Misfits, Monsters and Other Phenomena, eds. Donald Armfield & Maxwell I. Gold (Hybrid Sequence Media)

Tamales on Mars, Angela Acosta, The Sprawl Mag, October

The Epidemic of Shrink-Ray-Gun Violence Plaguing Our Schools Must End, Pedro Iniguez, Star*Line 45.3

The Gargoyle Watches the Rains End, Amelia Gorman, The Gargoylicon: Imaginings and Images of the Gargoyle in Literature and Art, ed. Frank Coffman (Mind’s Eye Publications)

The Long Night, Ryfkah, Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)

The Optics of Space Travel, Angela Acosta, Eye to the Telescope 43

The Watcher on the Wall, Rebecca Bratten-Weiss, Reckoning 6

Time Skip, Alyza Taguilaso, The Deadlands 16

We Don’t Always Have to Toss Her in the Deep End, Jordan Hirsch, The Future Fire 62

Werewolves in Space, Ruth Berman, Dreams and Nightmares 121

What Electrons Read, Mary Soon Lee, Simultaneous Times 31

What the Old Woman Knows, Melissa Ridley Elmes, Listen to Her UNF, March 23

What Wolves Read, Mary Soon Lee, Uppagus 54

LONG POEMS (25 FINALISTS)

The Bone Tree, Rebecca Buchanan, Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)

Corvidae, Sarah Cannavo, Liquid Imagination 50

The Dead Palestinian Father, Rasha Abdulhadi, Anathema: Spec from the Margins 15

Debris, Deborah L. Davitt, The Avenue, May 18

EMDR, Marsheila Rockwell, Unnerving Magazine 17

ex-lovers & other ghosts, Herb Kauderer, Cold & Crisp 518

field notes from an investigation into the self, Max Pasakorn, Strange Horizons, August 29

From “Poem without Beginning or End”, Vivek Narayanan, Poetry, May

Georgia Clay Blood, Beatrice Winifred Iker, Fantasy Magazine 80

Herbaceous Citadel, Avra Margariti, The Fairy Tale Magazine, January 4

How to Skin Your Wolf, G. E. Woods, Strange Horizons, December 19

Igbo Landing II, Akua Lezli Hope, Black Fire—This Time, ed. Kim McMillon (Aquarius Press)

Interdimensional Border Town, Lauren Scharhag, Unlikely Stories, August

Living in Rubble, Gerri Leen, Eccentric Orbits 3, ed. Wendy Van Camp (Dimensionfold Publishing)

Machine (r)Evolution, Colleen Anderson, Radon Journal 2

The Machines Had Accepted Me For So Long, Angel Leal, Radon Journal 2

Matches, Rebecca Buchanan, Not a Princess, but (Yes) There was a Pea, and Other Fairy Tales to Foment Revolution (Jackanapes Press)

Mouth of Mirrors, Maxwell I. Gold, Seize the Press, June 14

My Great-Grandmother’s House, Madalena Daleziou, The Deadlands 11

Queen of Cups, Crystal Sidell, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, November/December

The River God Dreams of Death By Water, Ryu Ando, Abyss & Apex 84

The Second Funeral, Kurt Newton, Synkroniciti 4:1

Spring, When I Met You (Spring, When I Woke), Gerri Leen, Dreams and Nightmares 121

The Thing About Stars, Avra Magariti, The Saint of Witches (Weasel Press)

Who Came from the Woods, Lev Mirov, Strange Horizons, January 3