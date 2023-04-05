Peter Parker and MJ’s Past and Present Collide in Amazing Spider-Man #25

Since the start of Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s hit run of Amazing Spider-Man, fans have waited anxiously to find out the answer to the haunting question, “WHAT DID PETER DO?” That mystery is finally being unraveled in current issues, but the full scope of the story will be revealed in Amazing Spider-Man #25 on May 10. In this monumental issue, readers will discover what occurred to Mary Jane Watson in the alternate dimension she was trapped in for years. The issue will pack a heavy emotional punch and directly lead into Amazing Spider-Man #26, the most shocking issue of Amazing Spider-Man in 50 years.

Fans can get a first look at the secrets behind MJ’s journey in new interior artwork by superstar artist Kaare Andrews. Andrews comes on board for this double-sized issue to take readers through MJ’s dramatic last few years, while John Romita Jr. picks up where things left off as Spidey deals with the consequences of his actions.

To celebrate this landmark, Amazing Spider-Man #25 will have a host of variant covers to choose from including a pair by John Romita Jr. spotlighting Peter Parker’s two great loves, a stunning pinup of MJ by Greg Land, an homage to MJ’s first appearance by Ed McGuiness that showcases her new “jackpot” powers, and more.

Following the jump, check out the covers and pages now and find out what MJ was up to in Amazing Spider-Man #25. For more information, visit Marvel.com.

[Based on a press release.]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

Written by ZEB WELLS. Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS, &

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Gwen Stacy Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Mary Jane Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

Variant Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Virgin Black & White Variant Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Disney100 Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI

Disney100 Black & White Variant Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI

On Sale 5/10

INTERIOR ART BY KAARE ANDREWS

INTERIOR ART BY JOHN ROMITA JR.