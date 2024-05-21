Phantom Faceoff Challenge

By Daniel Dern: Having periodically done a web search for a comparison (usually for two competing products I’m considering buying), ITEM (5) in Pixel Scroll 5/18/24, “BWAH! Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook contends there are ‘25 Great Things About The Phantom Menace’” started me thinking about, of course, The Phantom Tollbooth. So here, off the top of my happily-haired-with-a-bald-spot head, and, having seen The Phantom Menace at least 1x but probably not more than 2.5x, and having reread The Phantom Tollbooth dozens of times (and a quick one-item lookup just now), we go (with, in some cases, allowing stuff in other Star Wars films to count):

WHAT THE PHANTOM MENACE THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH Weapons/tools Light-saber (Mathemagian’s) Pencil Untall characters Yoda Officer Short Shrift Princess(es) Amidala, Leia Sweet Rhyme, Pure Reason Punishment Carbonite “I am” (shortest sentence from the judge) Odd Food(s) Blue milk Subtraction Stew Challenging Routes Kessel Run The Doldrums Talking characters C3PO, R2D2 Tick (watchdog); Spelling Bee Powers of mind Force stuff Car that goes without saying

