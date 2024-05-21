Phantom Faceoff Challenge

By Daniel Dern: Having periodically done a web search for a comparison (usually for two competing products I’m considering buying), ITEM (5) in Pixel Scroll 5/18/24, “BWAH! Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook contends there are ‘25 Great Things About The Phantom Menace’” started me thinking about, of course, The Phantom Tollbooth. So here, off the top of my happily-haired-with-a-bald-spot head, and, having seen The Phantom Menace at least 1x but probably not more than 2.5x, and having reread The Phantom Tollbooth dozens of times (and a quick one-item lookup just now), we go (with, in some cases, allowing stuff in other Star Wars films to count):
|WHAT
|THE PHANTOM MENACE
|THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH
|Weapons/tools
|Light-saber
|(Mathemagian’s) Pencil
|Untall characters
|Yoda
|Officer Short Shrift
|Princess(es)
|Amidala, Leia
|Sweet Rhyme, Pure Reason
|Punishment
|Carbonite
|“I am” (shortest sentence from the judge)
|Odd Food(s)
|Blue milk
|Subtraction Stew
|Challenging Routes
|Kessel Run
|The Doldrums
|Talking characters
|C3PO, R2D2
|Tick (watchdog); Spelling Bee
|Powers of mind
|Force stuff
|Car that goes without saying
