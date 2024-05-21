Phantom Faceoff Challenge

Posted on by

By Daniel Dern: Having periodically done a web search for a comparison (usually for two competing products I’m considering buying), ITEM (5) in Pixel Scroll 5/18/24, “BWAH! Gizmodo’s James Whitbrook contends there are ‘25 Great Things About The Phantom Menace’” started me thinking about, of course, The Phantom Tollbooth. So here, off the top of my happily-haired-with-a-bald-spot head, and, having seen The Phantom Menace at least 1x but probably not more than 2.5x, and having reread The Phantom Tollbooth dozens of times (and a quick one-item lookup just now), we go (with, in some cases, allowing stuff in other Star Wars films to count):

WHATTHE PHANTOM MENACETHE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH
Weapons/toolsLight-saber(Mathemagian’s) Pencil
Untall characters   YodaOfficer Short Shrift
Princess(es)Amidala, LeiaSweet Rhyme, Pure Reason
PunishmentCarbonite“I am” (shortest sentence from the judge)
Odd Food(s)Blue milkSubtraction Stew
Challenging RoutesKessel RunThe Doldrums
Talking charactersC3PO, R2D2Tick (watchdog); Spelling Bee
Powers of mindForce stuffCar that goes without saying

Discover more from File 770

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.