The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association’s juries have chosen the 2024 Rhysling Award finalists from the previously announced longlists.
SHORT POEMS (50 finalists)
- Attn: Prime Real Estate Opportunity!, Emily Ruth Verona, Under Her Eye: A Women in Horror Poetry Collection Volume II
- The Beauty of Monsters, Angela Liu, Small Wonders 1
- The Blight of Kezia, Patricia Gomes, HWA Poetry Showcase X
- The Day We All Died, A Little, Lisa Timpf, Radon 5
- Deadweight, Jack Cooper, Propel 7
- Dear Mars, Susan L. Lin, The Sprawl Mag 1.2
- Dispatches from the Dragon’s Den, Mary Soon Lee, Star*Line 46.2
- Dr. Jekyll, West Ambrose, Thin Veil Press December
- First Eclipse: Chang-O and the Jade Hare, Emily Jiang, Uncanny 53
- Five of Cups Considers Forgiveness, Ali Trotta, The Deadlands 31
- Gods of the Garden, Steven Withrow, Spectral Realms 19
- The Goth Girls’ Gun Gang, Marisca Pichette, The Dread Machine 3.2
- Guiding Star, Tim Jones, Remains to be Told: Dark Tales of Aotearoa, ed. Lee Murray (Clan Destine Press)
- Hallucinations Gifted to Me by Heatstroke, Morgan L. Ventura, Banshee 15
- hemiplegic migraine as willing human sacrifice, Ennis Rook Bashe, Eternal Haunted Summer Winter Solstice
- Hi! I am your Cortical Update!, Mahaila Smith, Star*Line 46.3
- How to Make the Animal Perfect?, Linda D. Addison, Weird Tales 100
- I Dreamt They Cast a Trans Girl to Give Birth to the Demon, Jennessa Hester, HAD October
- Invasive, Marcie Lynn Tentchoff, Polar Starlight 9
- kan-da-ka, Nadaa Hussein, Apparition Lit 23
- Language as a Form of Breath, Angel Leal, Apparition Lit October
- The Lantern of September, Scott Couturier, Spectral Realms 19
- Let Us Dream, Myna Chang, Small Wonders 3
- The Magician’s Foundling, Angel Leal, Heartlines Spec 2
- The Man with the Stone Flute, Joshua St. Claire, Abyss & Apex 87
- Mass-Market Affair, Casey Aimer, Star*Line 46.4
- Mom’s Surprise, Francis W. Alexander, Tales from the Moonlit Path June
- A Murder of Crows, Alicia Hilton, Ice Queen 11
- No One Now Remembers, Geoffrey Landis, Fantasy and Science Fiction Nov./Dec.
- orion conquers the sky, Maria Zoccula, On Spec 33.2
- Pines in the Wind, Karen Greenbaum-Maya, The Beautiful Leaves (Bamboo Dart Press)
- The Poet Responds to an Invitation from the AI on the Moon, T.D. Walker, Radon Journal 5
- A Prayer for the Surviving, Marisca Pichette, Haven Speculative 9
- Pre-Nuptial, F. J. Bergmann, The Vampiricon (Mind’s Eye Publications)
- The Problem of Pain, Anna Cates, Eye on the Telescope 49
- The Return of the Sauceress, F. J. Bergmann, The Flying Saucer Poetry Review February
- Sea Change, David C. Kopaska-Merkel and Ann K. Schwader, Scifaikuest May
- Seed of Power, Linda D. Addison, The Book of Witches ed. Jonathan Strahan (Harper Collins)
- Sleeping Beauties, Carina Bissett, HWA Poetry Showcase X
- Solar Punks, J. D. Harlock, The Dread Machine 3.1
- Song of the Last Hour, Samuel A. Betiku, The Deadlands 22
- Sphinx, Mary Soon Lee, Asimov’s September/October
- Storm Watchers (a drabbun), Terrie Leigh Relf, Space & Time
- Sunflower Astronaut, Charlie Espinosa, Strange Horizons July
- Three Hearts as One, G. O. Clark, Asimov’s May/June
- Troy, Carolyn Clink, Polar Starlight 12
- Twenty-Fifth Wedding Anniversary, John Grey, Medusa’s Kitchen September
- Under World, Jacqueline West, Carmina Magazine September
- Walking in the Starry World, John Philip Johnson, Orion’s Belt May
- Whispers in Ink, Angela Yuriko Smith, Whispers from Beyond (Crystal Lake Publishing)
LONG POEMS (25 finalists)
- Archivist of a Lost World, Gerri Leen, Eccentric Orbits 4
- As the witch burns, Marisca Pichette, Fantasy 87
- Brigid the Poet, Adele Gardner, Eternal Haunted Summer Summer Solstice
- Coding a Demi-griot (An Olivian Measure), Armoni “Monihymn” Boone, Fiyah 26
- Cradling Fish, Laura Ma, Strange Horizons May
- Dream Visions, Melissa Ridley Elmes, Eccentric Orbits 4
- Eight Dwarfs on Planet X, Avra Margariti, Radon Journal 3
- The Giants of Kandahar, Anna Cates, Abyss & Apex 88
- How to Haunt a Northern Lake, Lora Gray, Uncanny 55
- Impostor Syndrome, Robert Borski, Dreams and Nightmares 124
- The Incessant Rain, Rhiannon Owens, Evermore 3
- Interrogation About A Monster During Sleep Paralysis, Angela Liu, Strange Horizons November
- Little Brown Changeling, Lauren Scharhag, Aphelion 283
- A Mere Million Miles from Earth, John C. Mannone, Altered Reality April
- Pilot, Akua Lezli Hope, Black Joy Unbound eds. Stephanie Andrea Allen & Lauren Cherelle (BLF Press)
- Protocol, Jamie Simpher, Small Wonders 5
- Sleep Dragon, Herb Kauderer, The Book of Sleep (Written Image Press)
- Slow Dreaming, Herb Kauderer, The Book of Sleep (Written Image Press)
- St. Sebastian Goes To Confession, West Ambrose, Mouthfeel 1
- Value Measure, Joseph Halden and Rhonda Parrish, Dreams and Nightmares 125
- A Weather of My Own Making, Nnadi Samuel, Silver Blade 56
- Welcoming the New Girl, Beth Cato, Penumbric October
- What You Find at the Center, Elizabeth R McClellan, Haven Spec Magazine 12
- The Witch Makes Her To-Do List, Theodora Goss, Uncanny 50
- The Year It Changed, David C. Kopaska-Merkel, Star*Line 46.4
