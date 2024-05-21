2023 Cóyotl Awards

The Furry Writers’ Guild announced the winners of the 2023 Cóyotl Awards on May 10. 

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

Best Novel

  • The Dry Spell by Ryan Loup-Glissant

Best Novella

  • Rafts by Utunu

Best Short Story

  • To Your Own Defences by Televassi (In the Light of the Dawn)

Best Anthology

  • In the Light of the Dawn edited by Madison Scott-Clary

Best Other Work

  • Voice of Dog by Rob Macwolf

