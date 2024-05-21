The Furry Writers’ Guild announced the winners of the 2023 Cóyotl Awards on May 10.
The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.
Best Novel
- The Dry Spell by Ryan Loup-Glissant
Best Novella
- Rafts by Utunu
Best Short Story
- To Your Own Defences by Televassi (In the Light of the Dawn)
Best Anthology
- In the Light of the Dawn edited by Madison Scott-Clary
Best Other Work
- Voice of Dog by Rob Macwolf
Discover more from File 770
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.