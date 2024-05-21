The Furry Writers’ Guild announced the winners of the 2023 Cóyotl Awards on May 10.

The awards are given for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past year.

Best Novel

The Dry Spell by Ryan Loup-Glissant

Best Novella

Rafts by Utunu

Best Short Story

To Your Own Defences by Televassi (In the Light of the Dawn)

Best Anthology

In the Light of the Dawn edited by Madison Scott-Clary

Best Other Work

Voice of Dog by Rob Macwolf

