Prix Bob Morane 2023 Finalists

The 2023 Prix Bob Morane shortlist was announced on January 23.
The Prix Bob Morane is a French literary prize named for a fictional adventurer created by Belgian writer Henri Vernes in the 1950s.
ROMANS FRANCOPHONES / FRENCH NOVELS
- Tom Clearlake : Signatures, Moonlight
- Eva Dequard : Gemina, Auto Edition
- Laurent Genefort : Les temps ultramodernes, Albin Michel
- Philippe Le Roy : Aliana, Cosmopolis
- Xavier Massé : 30 secondes, Taurnada
- Olivier Paquet : Composite, L’Atalante
ROMANS ÉTRANGERS / FOREIGN NOVELS
- P. Djeli Clark : Maître des Djinns, L’Atalante (A Master of Djinn. Translated into French by Mathilde Montier)
- Anthony Doerr : La cité des nuages et des oiseaux, Albin Michel (Cloud Cuckoo Land. Translated into French by Marina Boraso)
- Paul J. McAuley : Austral, Bragelonne (Austral. Translated into French by Sébastien Baert)
- Francis Stevens : La fiole au cerbère, Marie Barbier (The Heads of Cerberus. Translated into French by Michel Pagel)
NOUVELLES / SHORT STORIES
- Jean-Marc De Vos : La dernière machine, Auto Edition
- Jean-Marc Ligny : Dix légendes des âges sombres, L’Atalante
- Estelle Tharreau : Digital way of life, Taurnada