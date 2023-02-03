Prix Bob Morane 2023 Finalists

The 2023 Prix Bob Morane shortlist was announced on January 23.

The Prix Bob Morane is a French literary prize named for a fictional adventurer created by Belgian writer Henri Vernes in the 1950s.

ROMANS FRANCOPHONES / FRENCH NOVELS

Tom Clearlake : Signatures , Moonlight

, Moonlight Eva Dequard : Gemina , Auto Edition

, Auto Edition Laurent Genefort : Les temps ultramodernes , Albin Michel

, Albin Michel Philippe Le Roy : Aliana , Cosmopolis

, Cosmopolis Xavier Massé : 30 secondes , Taurnada

, Taurnada Olivier Paquet : Composite, L’Atalante

ROMANS ÉTRANGERS / FOREIGN NOVELS

P. Djeli Clark : Maître des Djinns , L’Atalante (A Master of Djinn. Translated into French by Mathilde Montier)

, L’Atalante (A Master of Djinn. Translated into French by Mathilde Montier) Anthony Doerr : La cité des nuages et des oiseaux , Albin Michel (Cloud Cuckoo Land. Translated into French by Marina Boraso)

, Albin Michel (Cloud Cuckoo Land. Translated into French by Marina Boraso) Paul J. McAuley : Austral , Bragelonne (Austral. Translated into French by Sébastien Baert)

, Bragelonne (Austral. Translated into French by Sébastien Baert) Francis Stevens : La fiole au cerbère, Marie Barbier (The Heads of Cerberus. Translated into French by Michel Pagel)

NOUVELLES / SHORT STORIES

Jean-Marc De Vos : La dernière machine , Auto Edition

, Auto Edition Jean-Marc Ligny : Dix légendes des âges sombres , L’Atalante

, L’Atalante Estelle Tharreau : Digital way of life, Taurnada