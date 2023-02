Tähtivaeltaja Award 2023 Shortlist

The 2023 Tähtivaeltaja (“Star Rover”) Award finalists have been posted. The award, sponsored by the Helsinki Science Fiction Society, goes to the best science fiction book published in Finland in the previous year.

• N. K. Jemisin: Kivinen taivas (The Stone Sky, Translated into Finnish by Mika Kivimäki, Jalava)

• Heikki Kännö: Ihmishämärä (Sammakko)

• Jens Liljestrand: Vaikka kaikki päättyisi (Originally published in Swedish. Translated into Finnish by Jaana Nikula, WSOY)

• Emily St. John Mandel: Asema 11 (Station Eleven, Translated into Finnish by Aleksi Milonoff, Tammi)

• Richard Powers: Hämmästys (Bewilderment, Translated into Finnish by Antero Tiittula, Gummerus)

The nominees were selected by a jury composed of journalist Hannu Blommila, editor Toni Jerrman, critic Elli Leppä, and critic Kaisa Ranta. The winner will be announced in April-May.