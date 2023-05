The finalists for the Prix Jacques-Brossard, an award for French sff worth C$3,000, were announced on May 6.

Le Fil du vivant by Elsa Pépin (Alto)

Les Marins ne savent pas nager by Dominique Scali (La Peuplade)

Éveil à Kitchike by Louis-Karl Picard-Sioui (Hannenørak).

The winner will be revealed on May 13 at a ceremony in Montreal.