Samantha Béart Announced as Special Guest at Glasgow 2024

Glasgow 2024 today announced actor Samantha Béart (she/they) as a Special Guest of the 2024 Worldcon.

Samantha Béart is a BAFTA and DICE nominated, GANG Award-winning actor. They are best known for their role as Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios). They are also a member of this year’s BAFTA Breakthrough cohort, the first actor to enter the scheme for a video game, The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow (Wadjet Eye Games/Cloak and Dagger Games). Samantha is also the creator and host of “It Takes A Village”, a streaming chat show on Twitch featuring a live audience Q&A. The show shines a spotlight on those who are so often overlooked – the people who make our games – on themes of collaboration and community. VODs can be found on Samantha’s YouTube Channel. Most recently they co-hosted the “Future Games Show: Spring Showcase”.



Looking ahead to the convention, Samantha said “Glasgow is my favourite city in the UK, and it’s wonderful to visit during Worldcon. I’m looking forward to connecting with friends, old and new.”



Announcing Samantha’s appearance, convention chair Esther MacCallum-Stewart added “I am delighted to welcome Samantha Béart to Glasgow 2024, a Worldcon for our Futures. Samantha will be playing D&D live onstage with our other Special Guests; Tanya DePass and the Three Black Halflings, and I can’t wait to see the dice start to roll!”



About Samantha Béart: Before training at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Samantha’s first professional acting job was as Random Dent in BBC Radio 4’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy: Quintessential Phase. This was to be the first of many audio drama collaborations with director Dirk Maggs, including Terry Pratchett’s Unseen Academicals, Alien: River of Pain by Christopher Golden, and How the Marquis Got His Coat Back & Calliope in The Sandman, both by Neil Gaiman. Samantha also appeared in two UK theatre tours with the original cast of “Hitchhikers”. They have been in 41 audio dramas with Big Finish Productions (42 can’t be far away now). Aside from various episodes of “Doctor Who”, highlights include Vienna with Chase Masterson, New Adventures of Bernice Summerfield with David Warner, The War Master with Derek Jacobi, and as team member Orr in three series of “Torchwood” – a new character created by Russell T Davies.

Other games include The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom), The Solitaire Conspiracy (Bithell Games), Demon’s Souls Remake (Japan Studio/Bluepoint) and Age of Wonders III (Triumph Studios)

Samantha’s full biography can be found on the Glasgow 2024 website.



Follow Samantha online at https://linktr.ee/samanthabeart

[Based on a press release.]

