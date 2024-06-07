Worldcon Heritage Organization Succeeds in Buying First Hugo at Auction

Ackerman’s Hugo Close-up of plaque

The first Hugo Award ever presented, given to Forrest J Ackerman by Isaac Asimov at the 1953 Worldcon, was acquired by Worldcon Heritage Organization when it went on the block today at Hindman Auctions.

WHO President Kent Bloom said fans pledged $12,350 towards a community effort to add the award to the exhibits shown at Worldcons. The total sale price was $12,065 after the Buyer’s Premium was added to the winning bid of $9,500.

Forrest J Ackerman with Hugo at 1953 Worldcon.

There were not funds available to also bid on the honorary Hugo Award presented to Hugo Gernsback at the 1960 Worldcon as “The Father of Science Fiction” which was on the block in the same auction. It sold for $6,985 inclusive of buyer’s premium. The purchaser is unknown at this time.

[Thanks to Kent Bloom and Kent Pollard for the story.]

Worldcon Heritage Organization’s Hugo Award exhibit at 2017 Worldcon in Helsinki.

Share this: Facebook

X

