The Endeavour Award for books published in 2021 was presented at Norwescon 45 on April 8.

How to Get to Apocalypse by Erica L. Satifka (Fairwood Press)

The award encourages the growth of literature in the field and recognize works of excellence. It is named for H.M. Bark Endeavour, the ship of Northwest explorer Capt. James Cook. It is accompanied by a grant of $1,000 to the winner.