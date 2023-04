The Filk Hall of Fame honors those who have contributed to filk over the years as performers, organizers, and facilitators. New inductees are announced annually during FilKONtario.

Dave Hayman, founder and administrator of the Filk Hall of Fame, reports the inductees for 2023 are:

David Alway

Catherine (Cat) Faber

Chris Weber & Karen Willson

The website will soon be adding citations and photos.

Example of the award plaque from 2019.