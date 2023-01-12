Second Round of 2022 BSFA Awards Nominations Begins

The 2019 BSFA Award trophy

The British Science Fiction Association has released the longlists of nominees for the BSFA Awards for work published in 2022.

The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention. The 2023 Eastercon, Conversation, will be held in Birmingham from April 7–10, where the winners will be announced.

BEST BOOK FOR YOUNGER READERS

Title Author Publisher Link Beasts of Ruin Ayana Gray G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673363/beasts-of-ruin-by-ayana-gray/ Survive the Dome Kosoko Jackson Sourcebooks Fire https://read.sourcebooks.com/young-adult/survive-the-dome.html Unraveller Frances Hardinge Macmillian Children’s Books https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970 Illuminations T Kingfisher Argyll Productions https://argyllproductions.com/product/illuminations/ All That’s Left in the World Erik J. Brown Hodder’s Children’s Books https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/erik-j-brown/all-thats-left-in-the-world/9781444960174/ Her Majesty’s Royal Coven Juno Dawson Harper Voyager https://harpercollins.co.uk/products/her-majestys-royal-coven-juno-dawson?variant=39643048443982 Only A Monster Vanessa Len Hodder and Stoughton https://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/vanessa-len/only-a-monster/9781529380101/ This Vicious Grace Emily Thiede Hodder and Stoughton https://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/emily-thiede/this-vicious-grace/9781399700115/ Loki: A Bad God’s Guide to Taking The Blame Louie Stowell Walker Books https://www.walker.co.uk/Loki-A-Bad-God-s-Guide-to-Taking-the-Blame-9781529501223.aspx The Fox’s Tower Sam Thompson Little Island Books https://www.littleisland.ie/products/the-foxs-tower The Kindred Alechia Dow Harpercollins https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-kindred-alechia-dow?variant=40354175975458 Born Andromeda K.M. Watts Interlude Press https://store.interludepress.com/collections/born-andromeda-by-k-m-watts#:~:text=Watts,-Release%20Date%3A%20November&text=Being%20eighteen%20is%20difficult%2C%20especially,the%20protective%20dome%20of%20royalty. Mindwalker Kate Dylan Hodder and Stoughton https://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/kate-dylan/mindwalker/9781529392685/ Secret of the Stormforest L.D. Lapinski Orion Children’s Books https://www.ldlapinski.com/the-secrets-of-the-stormforest Violet Made of Thorns Gina Chen Hodder and Stoughton https://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/gina-chen/violet-made-of-thorns/9781399707145/ Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny Woods Catherynne M. Valente Margaret K. McElderry Books https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Osmo-Unknown-and-the-Eightpenny-Woods/Catherynne-M-Valente/9781481476997 Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor Xiran Jay Zhao Margaret K. McElderry Books https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Zachary-Ying-and-the-Dragon-Emperor/Xiran-Jay-Zhao/Zachary-Ying/9781665900706 The Comet Joe Todd-Stanton Flying Eye Book https://flyingeyebooks.com/shop/the-comet/

BEST ARTWORK

Title Artist Publisher/Where Appears Link Onyx’s full runway wardrobe on Drag Race España, season 2 Onyx Drag Race España, season 2 https://www.instagram.com/onyxunleashed/ Cover of Blade Runner 2029 Vol 3 Redemption Andres Guinaldo Titan Books https://wordery.com/blade-runner-2029-vol-3-redemption-mike-johnson-9781787737372/ Cover of Ocean of Stars Rodrigo Vega Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/ocean-of-stars-the-debut-sf-novel-by-john-dodd Cover illustration of Braking Day Kekai Koraki Hachette https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/adam-oyebanji/braking-day/9781529417142/ Cover of Shoreline of Infinity 32 Shoreline of Infinity https://www.shorelineofinfinity.com/product/shoreline-of-infinity-32/ Cover of Malarkoi by Alex Pheby https://www.galleybeggar.co.uk/paperback-shop/malarkoi Twelve Percent Dread by Emily McGovern Pan Macmillian https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/emily-mcgovern/twelve-percent-dread/9781529066562 Cover of Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction Manzi Jackson St Martin’s Press https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250833006/africarisen Cover of Song of the Mango and Other New Myths Miguel Co https://www.ateneo.edu/news/2023/01/05/new-press-song-mango-other-new-myths Cover of Hexagon #11 Thais Leiros https://hexagonmagazine.ca/issue-11-winter-2022/ The Repairer of Reputations Vincent Sammy https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue Cover of The Bridging Worlds Anthology Dare Segun Falowo https://cosmicrootsandeldritchshores.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/bridging-worlds-cover-image.jpg Cover of Parsec #4 PS Publishing/Parsec 4 https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp Wayfinder Larry Achiampong Turner Contemporary https://mkgallery.org/2022/05/13/announcing-larry-achiampong-wayfinder/ Building a Martian House Ella Good and Nicki Kent M-Shed Square, Bristol https://buildingamartianhouse.com/ Cover of 2000AD Prog 2306 by Alex Ronald Rebellion https://2000ad.com/news/2000-ad-regened-prog-2306-is-out-now/ Cover of Chasing Whispers Lynne Hansen Raw Dog Screaming Press https://rawdogscreaming.com/cover-reveal-chasing-whispers-by-eugen-bacon/ Cover of Cast Long Shadows Tara Bush https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/cast-long-shadows-hardback Cover of The Memory Librarian Alexis Tsegba https://www.harpercollins.com/pages/the-memory-librarian Cover of Friendship in The Lord of the Rings Jay Johnstone Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/friendship-in-the-lord-of-the-rings Cover for Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Pan Macmillan https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/julia-armfield/our-wives-under-the-sea/9781529017236 Cover of Clarkesworld #193 Daniel Conway Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/prior/issue_193/ Cover of Empathy by Hoa Pham Ilyanna Kerr GoldSF https://cdn2.penguin.com.au/covers/original/9781913380618.jpg Subira’s Lattice Ev Shipard https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0014/1213/7034/products/product-IZ292-subiras-lattice.jpg?v=1654696010 Cover art for The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de Bodard Alyssa Winans Gollancz https://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/aliette-de-bodard/the-red-scholars-wake/9781399601382/ Cover of Mage of Fools Tricia Reeks Meerkat Press https://meerkatpress.com/books/mage-of-fools/ The Evolution of Ent-: QX Libby Heaney Arebyte Gallery https://www.arebyte.com/evolution-of-ent Cover for The Men by Sandra Newman Granta https://granta.com/products/the-men/ Cover of Clarkesworld #192 Raja Nandepu Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/prior/issue_192/ Wind, River, Angel, Song Dave Senecal TTA Press https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue Cover of Celestial by M.D. Lachlan Gollancz https://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/m-d-lachlan/celestial/9780575115255/ Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of the Imagination The London Science Museum https://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/see-and-do/science-fiction The Way The Light Bends Jay Johnstone Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/cover-reveal-the-way-the-light-bends Cover of Unraveller by Frances Hardinge Pan Macmillan https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970 The Egg Collectors Ev Shipard https://www.manzieri.com/portfolio/the-egg-collectors-infinivox-2022/ The Queen of Summer’s Twilight Charles Vess Newcon Press http://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=204

BEST NON-FICTION

Lesbian Potentiality & Feminist Media in the 1970s Rox Samer Duke University Press https://www.dukeupress.edu/lesbian-potentiality-and-feminist-media-in-the-1970s Fifty Key Figures in Cyberpunk Culture Anna McFarlane, Lars Schmeink, Graham J. Murphy (eds), https://www.routledge.com/Fifty-Key-Figures-in-Cyberpunk-Culture/McFarlane-Murphy-Schmeink/p/book/9780367549138 Terry Pratchett: A Life with Footnotes Rob Wilkins Doubleday https://www.discworldemporium.com/product/terry-pratchett-a-life-with-footnotes/ The White Tree of Gondor: A Brief Overview of Modern Ukrainian SF&F Volodymyr Arenev and Mykhailo Nazarenko, trans. Alex Shvartsman https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/arenev_nazarenko_09_22/ Story Matrices: Cultural Encoding and Cultural Baggage in Science Fiction and Fantasy Gillian Polack Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/story-matrices Robert Holdstock’s Mythago Wood Paul Kincaid http://www.paulkincaid.co.uk/mythago-wood-contents The Routledge Handbook of Star Trek Leimar Garcia-Siino, Sabrina Mittermeier, Stefan Rabitsch (eds) https://www.routledge.com/The-Routledge-Handbook-of-Star-Trek/Garcia-Siino-Mittermeier-Rabitsch/p/book/9780367366674 About Writing Gareth L. Powell Gollancz https://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/gareth-l-powell/about-writing/9781473234703/ Too Dystopian For Whom? A Continental Nigerian Writer’s Perspective Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki Uncanny Magazine https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/too-dystopian-for-whom-a-continental-nigerian-writers-perspective/ Uneven Futures: Strategies for Community Survival from Speculative Fiction Ida Yoshinaga, Gary Canavan, Sean Guynes (eds) MIT Press https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262543941/uneven-futures/ An Earnest Blackness Eugen Bacon Anti-Oedipus Press https://anti-oedipuspress.com/books/an-earnest-blackness/ Genre Fiction: the Roaring Years Peter Nicholls Ansible https://ae.ansible.uk/?t=roaring Mathematics for Ladies: Poems on Women in Science Jessy Randall MIT Press / Gold SF https://mitpress.mit.edu/9781913380489/mathematics-for-ladies/ Management Lessons from Game of Thrones: Organization Theory and Strategy in Westeros Fiona Moore Edward Elgar https://www.elgaronline.com/display/book/9781839105272/9781839105272.xml Bodies of Mass Destruction Artur Nowrot Strange Horizons http://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/bodies-of-mass-destruction-gender-personhood-and-violence-in-trans-speculative-fiction/ Brian W. Aldiss Paul Kincaid University of Illinois Press https://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/?id=44xma6ms9780252044489 The Palgrave Handbook of Utopian and Dystopian Literatures Peter Marks, Jennifer A. Wagner-Lawlor, Fátima Vieira (eds), Palgrave https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-88654-7 Not The Fellowship. Dragons Welcome! Francesca T Barbini (ed) Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/not-the-fellowship-dragons-welcome The Making of The Wandering Earth: A Film Production Handbook Jiaren Wang, Regina Kanyu Wang (eds) Routledge https://www.routledge.com/The-Making-of-The-Wandering-Earth-A-Film-Production-Handbook/Wang-Storycom/p/book/9781032072166 Fantasy and How it Works Brian Attebery OUP https://academic.oup.com/book/43926 A Review of Everything Everywhere All At Once S. Qiouyi Lu Strange Horizons http://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/everything-everywhere-all-at-once/ Men, Women & Other Beings From the South Deirdre C. Byrne and Gerhard Hope Omenana https://omenana.com/2022/12/23/men-women-and-other-beings-from-the-south-an-overview-of-south-african-science-fiction-and-fantasy-deirdre-c-byrne-and-gerhard-hope/ Preliminary Observations from an Incomplete History of African SFF Wole Talabi SFWA https://www.sfwa.org/2022/06/01/preliminary-observations-incomplete-history-african-science-fiction-fantasy/ Equipping Space Cadets Emily Midkiff University Press of Mississippi https://www.upress.state.ms.us/Books/E/Equipping-Space-Cadets The Ghosts of Workshops Past S.L. Huang Tor.com https://www.tor.com/2022/08/17/the-ghost-of-workshops-past-how-communism-conservatism-and-the-cold-war-still-mold-our-paths-into-sff-writing/ Breaking Out of Capitalist Realism Juliet Kemp Uncanny https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/breaking-out-of-capitalist-realism/ The Critic and the Clue: Tracking Alan Garner’s Treacle Walker Maureen Kincaid Speller Strange Horizons http://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/the-critic-and-the-clue-tracking-alan-garners-treacle-walker/ Friendship in The Lord of the Rings Cristina Casagrande Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/friendship-in-the-lord-of-the-rings Bridging Worlds Oghenechovwe Ekpeki (ed.) Jembefola Press https://odekpeki.com/2022/09/10/bridging-worlds-global-conversations-on-creating-pan-african-speculative-literature-in-a-pandemic/ Robert Holdstock’s Mythago Wood Paul Kincaid Palgrave http://www.paulkincaid.co.uk/mythago-wood-contents Death of Landscape (essay collection) Elvia Wills Soft Skull Press https://softskull.com/dd-product/death-by-landscape/ Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of the Imagination Glyn Morgan (ed.) Thams and Hudston https://thamesandhudson.com/science-fiction-voyage-to-the-edge-of-imagination-9780500252390

BEST SHORT FICTION

The Entropy of Loss Stewart Hotston Newcon Press http://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=199&referer=Catalogue Like Stars Daring to Shine Somto Ihezue Fireside https://firesidefiction.com/like-stars-daring-to-shine We Built This City Marie Vibbert Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/vibbert_06_22/ Facing Kiruna Paul Graham Raven Twelfth Planet Press http://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/anthologies/phase-change SUM Melinda A. Smith Ellipsis Imprints https://books2read.com/sum-by-melinda-a-smith Cerebra and the Dragon Emily Inkpen Twisted Fate https://twistedfatepublishing.com/product/light/ Ogres Adrian Tchaikovsky Rebellion https://rebellionpublishing.com/product/ogres/ The Chancels of Mainz Russell Hemmell Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/the-chancels-of-mainz-interview-with-russell-hemmell Destiny Delayed Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki Asimov’s https://odekpeki.com/2022/09/11/destiny-delayed/ The Sound Rachel Handley Sonder Magazine https://sonderlit.com/2022/04/27/runner-up-the-sound-by-rachel-handley/ Junk Hounds Lavie Tidhar Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/tidhar_10_22/ Night on Preston’s Bald J Dianne Dotson (Janus Literary) https://www.janusliterary.com/2022/08/30/j-dianne-dotson-night-on-prestons-bald/ And Then I Woke Up Malcolm Devlin Macmillian https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250798077/andtheniwokeup Good Vibrations Philip A Suggars Mira http://mironline.org/goodvibrations/ Generative, Adversial Mob The Dread Machine https://www.thedreadmachine.com/generative-adversarial/ Seller’s Remorse Rick Danforth Hexagon magazine https://hexagonmagazine.ca/issue-11-winter-2022/ The Slow Deaths of Automobiles Fiona Moore Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/moore_09_22/ The Memory Spider Fiona Moore Abyss and Apex 81 2022 https://www.abyssapexzine.com/2022/01/memory-spider/ Of Charms, Ghosts and Grievances Aliette de Bodard Jabberwocky https://awfulagent.com/ebooks/of-charms-ghosts-and-grievances-2/ 12 THINGS A TRINI SHOULD KNOW BEFORE TRAVELLING TO A BACK IN TIMES FETE™ R.S.A. Garcia Strange Horizons http://strangehorizons.com/fiction/12-things-a-trini-should-know-before-travelling-to-a-back-in-times-fete/ Rosebud Peter Cornell Tor.com https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250765390/rosebud All Our Signs Align Eve Morton Third Flatiron https://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8 IRL Steven Barnes Tor.com https://publishing.tor.com/africarisen-shereereneethomas/9781250833006/ DOGZ OF WAR Hannu Afere (OMENANA#23) https://omenana.com/2022/09/24/%E1%97%AAogz-of-w%E1%97%A9%E1%96%87-by-hannu-afere/ And Then I Woke Up Malcolm Devlin Tor.com https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250798077/andtheniwokeup Thank You, Clicking Person Jeff Noon Interzone https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue Let The Mountains Be My Grave Francesca Tacchi Neon Hemlock https://www.neonhemlock.com/books/let-the-mountains Madam Aisirhiowen Amadin Ogbewe Omenana https://omenana.com/2022/04/30/madam-aisirhiowens-greatest-invention-amadin-ogbewe/ The Marshalls of Mars Tim Major Interzone https://interzone.digital/the-marshalls-of-mars/ Wheel of Fortune Ida Keogh from Major Arcana (pub Black Shuck Books) https://blackshuckbooks.co.uk/gbh7/ The Portal Keeper Lavie Tidhar Uncanny Magazine https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/the-portal-keeper/ Rabbit Test Samantha Mills published in Uncanny https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/rabbit-test/ Kundo Wakes Up Saad Hossain Tor https://publishing.tor.com/kundowakesup-saadzhossain/9781250823939/ Subira’s Lattice Val Nolan TTA Press https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue The Flair Nick Mamatas Twelfth Planet Press http://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998 The Language of Roses Heather Rose Jones Queen of Swords Press https://queenofswordspress.com/product/the-language-of-roses/ The Queen of the High Fields Rhiannon A Grist Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/the-queen-of-the-high-fields Company Town Aimee Ogden Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ogden_06_22/ Seven Non-Abolitions Jo Lindsay Walton Twelfth Planet Press http://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998 Last Bite on the Klondike Liam Hogan Third Flatiron https://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8 Wanting Things Carl Ritterhoff Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ritterhoff_03_22/ E.I. Kola Heyward Rotimi Reckoning Press https://reckoning.press/reckoning-6/ Broken Blue EM Faulds Strange Horizons http://strangehorizons.com/fiction/broken-blue/ The Faerie Engine Alexander Glass TTA Press https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue Unto The Godless What Little Remains Mário Coelho Rebellion https://rebellionpublishing.com/product/unto_the_godless_what_little_remains/ Laser Squid Goes House Hunting Douglas DiCicco Escape Pod https://escapepod.org/2022/08/18/escape-pod-850-laser-squid-goes-house-hunting/ Schlafstunde Lavie Tidhar Apex https://apex-magazine.com/short-fiction/schlafstunde/ January Fifteenth Rachel Swirsky Macmillan https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250198945/januaryfifteenth Two Hands Wrapped in Gold S.B. Divya Uncanny https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/two-hands-wrapped-in-gold/ Shared Data Malka Older Popsci https://www.popsci.com/technology/shared-data-a-short-story-from-an-alternate-future/ Checkerboard Thoraiya Dyer Twelfth Planet Press http://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998 Mnemotechnic Fiona Moore Cosmass https://www.cossmass.com/issue/8/ Bridget Has Disappeared Tamika Thompson TTA Press https://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue Frontier of the Heart Sara Uckleman Libra Tiger https://juliebozza.com/book/queer-weird-west-tales/ A Dream of Electric Mothers Wole Talabi St Martin’s Press https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250833006/africarisen Twenty Hours’ Kim Fu Bomb Magazine https://bombmagazine.org/articles/twenty-hours/ Spear Nicola Griffith Tordotcom https://publishing.tor.com/spear-nicolagriffith/9781250819321/ Lily, the Immortal Kylie Lee Baker Uncanny https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/lily-the-immortal/ Live from the Troll Factory Edward Barnfield Third Flatiron https://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8 The Massage Lady at Munjeong Road Bathhouse Isabel J. Kim Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/kim_02_22/ Babirusa Arula Ratnakar Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ratnakar_02_22/ Victory Citrus Is Sweet Thoraiya Dyer Tor.com https://www.tor.com/2022/09/07/victory-citrus-is-sweet-thoraiya-dyer/ Those We Leave Behind Vaughan Stanger Sci Phi Journal https://www.sciphijournal.org/index.php/2022/03/24/those-we-leave-behind/ Umbilical Teika Marija-Smits Parsec 4 https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp I Never Liked You Anyway Jordan Kurella Vernacular Books https://vernacularbooks.com/2022/08/15/news-roundup-finches-a-world-fantasy-award-finalist-and-i-never-liked-you-anyway-by-jordan-kurella-now-available/ The Coward Who Stole God’s Name John Wiswell Uncanny https://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/the-coward-who-stole-gods-name/ Breath from the Depths’ Samanta Schweblin Oneworld https://oneworld-publications.com/work/seven-empty-houses/ Sweetbaby Thomas Ha Clarkesworld https://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ha_10_22/ Moving On Andrew Wright Third Flatiron https://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8 An Address to the Newest Disciples of the Lost Words Vanessa Fogg Light Speed https://www.lightspeedmagazine.com/fiction/an-address-to-the-newest-disciples-of-the-lost-words/ The Mercy of the Sandsea TL Huchu Analog https://tangentonline.com/print-bi-monthly/analog-july-august-2022/ The Feast of Mulligan Lang Stark Holborn Interzone https://interzone.digital/the-feast-of-mulligan-lang/ The Sea Goddess’ Bloom Uchechukwu Nwaka Escape Pod https://escapepod.org/2022/12/08/escape-pod-866-the-sea-goddesss-bloom/ Zugzwang Neil Williamson Parsec 4 https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp High Times in the Low Parliament Kelly Robson https://kellyrobson.com/high-times-in-the-low-parliament/ Kepler’s Son Geoff Nelder LL Publications https://geoffnelder.com/new-novella-keplers-son/ Six Lights Off Green Scar Gareth Powell Infinity Plus http://www.infinityplus.co.uk/stories/sixlights.htm Seven Days R. T. Luck Light Spring LLC https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHRGZPWR

NOVELS

The Coral Bones EJ Swift Unsung Stories http://www.unsungstories.co.uk/the-coral-bones-by-e-j-swift#:~:text=Telma%20Velasco%20is%20hunting%20for,of%20a%20more%20hopeful%20future. Flight of the Aphrodite Simon Morden Gollancz https://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/s-j-morden/the-flight-of-the-aphrodite/9781473228603/ On the Brink R. B. Kelly Newcon Press http://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=196&referer=Catalogue Lapvona Otessa Moshfegh Penguin Random House penguinrandomhouse.com/books/690279/lapvona-by-ottessa-moshfegh/ Stars and Bones Gareth Powell Titan Books https://titanbooks.com/70275-stars-and-bones/ Resilient Allen Stroud Flame Tree Press https://www.flametreepublishing.com/resilient-isbn-9781787587151.html Eversion Alistair Reynolds Gollancz https://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/alastair-reynolds/eversion/9780575090798/ Braking Day Adam Oyebanji Jo Fletcher Books https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/adam-oyebanji/braking-day/9781529417142/ The Way the Light Bends Lorraine Wilson Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/the-way-the-light-bends Eyes of the Void Adrian Tchaikovsky Tor https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/adrian-tchaikovsky/eyes-of-the-void/9781529051933 Leech Hiron Ennes Tor https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/hiron-ennes/leech/9781529073607 The Men Sandra Newman Granta Books https://granta.com/products/the-men/ Embertide Liz Williams Newcon Press http://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=202&referer=Catalogue What Moves the Dead T. Kingfisher Titan Books https://forbiddenplanet.com/353150-what-moves-the-dead/ Glitterati Oliver K. Langmead Titan Books https://forbiddenplanet.com/336573-glitterati/ A Half-Built Garden Ruthanna Emrys Tor https://publishing.tor.com/ahalfbuiltgarden-ruthannaemrys/9781250210982/ Amongst Our Weapons Ben Aaronovitch Orion https://forbiddenplanet.com/362954-amongst-our-weapons/ Cold Water Dave Hutchinson Rebellion Publishing https://rebellionpublishing.com/out-now-cold-water-by-dave-hutchinson/ Night Ivy E. D. E. Bell Atthis Arts Ltd https://www.atthisarts.com/product/night-ivy/ Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments Tendai Huchu Tor https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/t-l-huchu/our-lady-of-mysterious-ailments/9781529039542 Nettle & Bone T Kingfisher Titan Books https://titanbooks.com/70732-nettle-bone/ Children of Memory Adrian Tchaikovsky Tor https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/adrian-tchaikovsky/children-of-memory/9781529087178 From Death to Dawn Chele Cook Independently Published http://chelecooke.com/fromdeathtodawn/ It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way Alistair Mackay Kwela https://alistaircharlesmackay.com/ Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Picador https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/emily-st-john-mandel/sea-of-tranquility/9781529083491 A Fractured Infinity Nathan Tavares Penguin Random House https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/713498/a-fractured-infinity-by-nathan-tavares/ The This Adam Roberts Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/the-this Beyond the Burn Line Paul McAuley Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/beyond-the-burn-line?_pos=2&_sid=910d66fc1&_ss=r Time Shelter Georgi Gospodinov W&N https://www.weidenfeldandnicolson.co.uk/titles/georgi-gospodinov/time-shelter/9781474623087/ The Red Scholar’s Wake Aliette de Bodard Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/the-red-scholars-wake?_pos=1&_sid=5e573a817&_ss=r Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager https://harpercollins.co.uk/products/babel-or-the-necessity-of-violence-an-arcane-history-of-the-oxford-translators-revolution-rf-kuang The Book Eaters Sunyi Dean Harper Voyager https://harpercollins.co.uk/products/the-book-eaters-sunyi-dean Goliath Tochi Onyebuchi Tor https://publishing.tor.com/goliath-tochionyebuchi/9781250782960/ Picard: Second Self Una McCormack Pocket Books https://www.simonandschuster.co.uk/books/Star-Trek-Picard-Second-Self/Una-McCormack/Star-Trek-Picard/9781982194826 Under Fortunate Stars Ren Hutchings Rebellion https://rebellionpublishing.com/product/under_fortunate_stars/ Ocean of Stars John Dodd Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/ocean-of-stars HellSans Ever Dundas Angry Robot https://angryrobotbooks.com/books/hellsans/ Jackdaw Tade Thompson Cheerio https://www.hatchards.co.uk/book/jackdaw/tade-thompson/9781800811652 The Green Man’s Gift Juliet E. Mckenna Wizard’s Tower Press https://wizardstowerpress.com/books-2/books-by-juliet-e-mckenna/the-green-mans-gift/ Spear Nicola Griffith St Martin’s Press https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250819321/spear City of Last Chances Adrian Tchaikovsky Head of Zeus https://headofzeus.com/books/9781801108454 Expect Me Tomorrow Christopher Priest Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/expect-me-tomorrow?_pos=1&_sid=0906752fb&_ss=r The Grief of Stones Katherine Addison Rebellion https://rebellionpublishing.com/product/the_grief_of_stones-2/ The Moonday Letters Emma Itaranta Titan Books https://titanbooks.com/70970-the-moonday-letters/ In the Heart of Hidden Things Kit Whitfield Jo Fletcher Books https://www.jofletcherbooks.com/titles/kit-whitfield/in-the-heart-of-hidden-things/9781529414875/ Harpan’s Worlds Terry Jackman Elsewhen Press https://elsewhen.press/index.php/event/harpans-worlds-worlds-apart-paperback-publication-day/ The Immortality Thief Taran Hunt Solaris https://rebellionpublishing.com/product/the_immortality_thief/ Celestial M. D. Lachlan Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/celestial?_pos=1&_sid=d4b834a7c&_ss=r Light Years From Home Mike Chenn MIRA https://www.harpercollins.com/products/light-years-from-home-mike-chen?variant=40310092693538 Sundial Catriona Ward Viper https://serpentstail.com/work/sundial/ Mage of Fools Eugen Bacon Meerkat Press https://meerkatpress.com/books/mage-of-fools/ The Cartographers Peng Shepherd William Morrow https://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-cartographers-peng-shepherd?variant=40828316680226 Cast Long Shadows Cat Hellisen Luna Press https://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/cast-long-shadows-hardback To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Picador https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/hanya-yanagihara/to-paradise/9781529077506 The Spear Cuts Through Water Simon Jimenez Del Rey https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/647357/the-spear-cuts-through-water-by-simon-jimenez/ Ocean’s Echo Everina Maxwell Orbit https://store.orbit-books.co.uk/products/oceans-echo Unraveller Frances Hardinge Macmillian Children’s Books https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970 Echoes of Eternity Aaron Dembski-Bowden Games Workshop https://www.games-workshop.com/en-GB/siege-of-terra-echoes-of-eternity-hb-eng-2022 Venomous Lumpsucker Ned Beauman Sceptre https://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/ned-beauman/venomous-lumpsucker/9781473613553/ Daughter of the Moon Goddess Sue Lynn Tan Harper Voyager https://harpercollins.co.uk/products/daughter-of-the-moon-goddess-the-celestial-kingdom-duology-book-1-sue-lynn-tan Stone Blind Natalie Haynes Mantle https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/natalie-haynes/stone-blind/9781529061475 The Path of Thorns Angela Slatter Titan Books https://titanbooks.com/70284-the-path-of-thorns/ Plutoshine Lucy Kissick Gollancz https://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/plutoshine?_pos=1&_sid=8357e53ce&_ss=r Upgrade Blake Crouch Macmillian https://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/blake-crouch/upgrade/9781529045352 Empathy Hoa Pham Goldsmiths and MIT uni press https://www.gold.ac.uk/goldsmiths-press/publications/empathy/ The Circus Infinite Khan Wong Angry Robot https://angryrobotbooks.com/books/the-circus-infinite/ How High We Go in the Dark Sequoia Nagamatsu Bloomsbury https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/how-high-we-go-in-the-dark-9781526637208/ Mischief Acts Zoe Gilbert Bloomsbury https://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/mischief-acts-9781526628800/