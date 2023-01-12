Second Round of 2022 BSFA Awards Nominations Begins

The 2019 BSFA Award trophy

The British Science Fiction Association has released the longlists of nominees for the BSFA Awards for work published in 2022.

The awards are voted on by members of the British Science Fiction Association and by the members of the year’s Eastercon, the national science fiction convention. The 2023 Eastercon, Conversation, will be held in Birmingham from April 7–10, where the winners will be announced.

BEST BOOK FOR YOUNGER READERS

TitleAuthorPublisherLink
Beasts of RuinAyana GrayG.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readershttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/673363/beasts-of-ruin-by-ayana-gray/
Survive the DomeKosoko JacksonSourcebooks Firehttps://read.sourcebooks.com/young-adult/survive-the-dome.html
UnravellerFrances HardingeMacmillian Children’s Bookshttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970
IlluminationsT KingfisherArgyll Productionshttps://argyllproductions.com/product/illuminations/
All That’s Left in the WorldErik J. BrownHodder’s Children’s Bookshttps://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/erik-j-brown/all-thats-left-in-the-world/9781444960174/
Her Majesty’s Royal CovenJuno DawsonHarper Voyagerhttps://harpercollins.co.uk/products/her-majestys-royal-coven-juno-dawson?variant=39643048443982
Only A MonsterVanessa LenHodder and Stoughtonhttps://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/vanessa-len/only-a-monster/9781529380101/
This Vicious GraceEmily ThiedeHodder and Stoughtonhttps://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/emily-thiede/this-vicious-grace/9781399700115/
Loki: A Bad God’s Guide to Taking The BlameLouie StowellWalker Bookshttps://www.walker.co.uk/Loki-A-Bad-God-s-Guide-to-Taking-the-Blame-9781529501223.aspx
The Fox’s TowerSam ThompsonLittle Island Bookshttps://www.littleisland.ie/products/the-foxs-tower
The KindredAlechia DowHarpercollinshttps://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-kindred-alechia-dow?variant=40354175975458
Born AndromedaK.M. WattsInterlude Presshttps://store.interludepress.com/collections/born-andromeda-by-k-m-watts#:~:text=Watts,-Release%20Date%3A%20November&text=Being%20eighteen%20is%20difficult%2C%20especially,the%20protective%20dome%20of%20royalty.
MindwalkerKate DylanHodder and Stoughtonhttps://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/kate-dylan/mindwalker/9781529392685/
Secret of the StormforestL.D. LapinskiOrion Children’s Bookshttps://www.ldlapinski.com/the-secrets-of-the-stormforest
Violet Made of ThornsGina ChenHodder and Stoughtonhttps://www.hodder.co.uk/titles/gina-chen/violet-made-of-thorns/9781399707145/
Osmo Unknown and the Eightpenny WoodsCatherynne M. ValenteMargaret K. McElderry Bookshttps://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Osmo-Unknown-and-the-Eightpenny-Woods/Catherynne-M-Valente/9781481476997
Zachary Ying and the Dragon EmperorXiran Jay ZhaoMargaret K. McElderry Bookshttps://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Zachary-Ying-and-the-Dragon-Emperor/Xiran-Jay-Zhao/Zachary-Ying/9781665900706
The CometJoe Todd-StantonFlying Eye Bookhttps://flyingeyebooks.com/shop/the-comet/

BEST ARTWORK

TitleArtistPublisher/Where AppearsLink
Onyx’s full runway wardrobe on Drag Race España, season 2OnyxDrag Race España, season 2https://www.instagram.com/onyxunleashed/
Cover of Blade Runner 2029 Vol 3 RedemptionAndres GuinaldoTitan Bookshttps://wordery.com/blade-runner-2029-vol-3-redemption-mike-johnson-9781787737372/
Cover of Ocean of StarsRodrigo VegaLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/ocean-of-stars-the-debut-sf-novel-by-john-dodd
Cover illustration of Braking DayKekai KorakiHachettehttps://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/adam-oyebanji/braking-day/9781529417142/
Cover of Shoreline of Infinity 32Shoreline of Infinityhttps://www.shorelineofinfinity.com/product/shoreline-of-infinity-32/
Cover of Malarkoi by Alex Phebyhttps://www.galleybeggar.co.uk/paperback-shop/malarkoi
Twelve Percent Dread by Emily McGovernPan Macmillianhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/emily-mcgovern/twelve-percent-dread/9781529066562
Cover of Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative FictionManzi JacksonSt Martin’s Presshttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250833006/africarisen
Cover of Song of the Mango and Other New MythsMiguel Cohttps://www.ateneo.edu/news/2023/01/05/new-press-song-mango-other-new-myths
Cover of Hexagon #11Thais Leiroshttps://hexagonmagazine.ca/issue-11-winter-2022/
The Repairer of ReputationsVincent Sammyhttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
Cover of The Bridging Worlds AnthologyDare Segun Falowohttps://cosmicrootsandeldritchshores.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/bridging-worlds-cover-image.jpg
Cover of Parsec #4PS Publishing/Parsec 4https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp
WayfinderLarry AchiampongTurner Contemporaryhttps://mkgallery.org/2022/05/13/announcing-larry-achiampong-wayfinder/
Building a Martian HouseElla Good and Nicki KentM-Shed Square, Bristolhttps://buildingamartianhouse.com/
Cover of 2000AD Prog 2306 by Alex RonaldRebellionhttps://2000ad.com/news/2000-ad-regened-prog-2306-is-out-now/
Cover of Chasing WhispersLynne HansenRaw Dog Screaming Presshttps://rawdogscreaming.com/cover-reveal-chasing-whispers-by-eugen-bacon/
Cover of Cast Long ShadowsTara Bushhttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/cast-long-shadows-hardback
Cover of The Memory LibrarianAlexis Tsegbahttps://www.harpercollins.com/pages/the-memory-librarian
Cover of Friendship in The Lord of the RingsJay JohnstoneLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/friendship-in-the-lord-of-the-rings
Cover for Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia ArmfieldPan Macmillanhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/julia-armfield/our-wives-under-the-sea/9781529017236
Cover of Clarkesworld #193Daniel ConwayClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/prior/issue_193/
Cover of Empathy by Hoa PhamIlyanna KerrGoldSFhttps://cdn2.penguin.com.au/covers/original/9781913380618.jpg
Subira’s LatticeEv Shipardhttps://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0014/1213/7034/products/product-IZ292-subiras-lattice.jpg?v=1654696010
Cover art for The Red Scholar’s Wake by Aliette de BodardAlyssa WinansGollanczhttps://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/aliette-de-bodard/the-red-scholars-wake/9781399601382/
Cover of Mage of FoolsTricia ReeksMeerkat Presshttps://meerkatpress.com/books/mage-of-fools/
The Evolution of Ent-: QXLibby HeaneyArebyte Galleryhttps://www.arebyte.com/evolution-of-ent
Cover for The Men by Sandra NewmanGrantahttps://granta.com/products/the-men/
Cover of Clarkesworld #192Raja NandepuClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/prior/issue_192/
Wind, River, Angel, SongDave SenecalTTA Presshttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
Cover of Celestial by M.D. LachlanGollanczhttps://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/m-d-lachlan/celestial/9780575115255/
Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of the ImaginationThe London Science Museumhttps://www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/see-and-do/science-fiction
The Way The Light BendsJay JohnstoneLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/cover-reveal-the-way-the-light-bends
Cover of Unraveller by Frances HardingePan Macmillanhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970
The Egg CollectorsEv Shipardhttps://www.manzieri.com/portfolio/the-egg-collectors-infinivox-2022/
The Queen of Summer’s TwilightCharles VessNewcon Presshttp://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=204

BEST NON-FICTION

Lesbian Potentiality & Feminist Media in the 1970sRox SamerDuke University Presshttps://www.dukeupress.edu/lesbian-potentiality-and-feminist-media-in-the-1970s
Fifty Key Figures in Cyberpunk CultureAnna McFarlane, Lars Schmeink, Graham J. Murphy (eds),https://www.routledge.com/Fifty-Key-Figures-in-Cyberpunk-Culture/McFarlane-Murphy-Schmeink/p/book/9780367549138
Terry Pratchett: A Life with FootnotesRob WilkinsDoubledayhttps://www.discworldemporium.com/product/terry-pratchett-a-life-with-footnotes/
The White Tree of Gondor: A Brief Overview of Modern Ukrainian SF&FVolodymyr Arenev and Mykhailo Nazarenko, trans. Alex Shvartsmanhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/arenev_nazarenko_09_22/
Story Matrices: Cultural Encoding and Cultural Baggage in Science Fiction and FantasyGillian PolackLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/story-matrices
Robert Holdstock’s Mythago WoodPaul Kincaidhttp://www.paulkincaid.co.uk/mythago-wood-contents
The Routledge Handbook of Star TrekLeimar Garcia-Siino, Sabrina Mittermeier, Stefan Rabitsch (eds)https://www.routledge.com/The-Routledge-Handbook-of-Star-Trek/Garcia-Siino-Mittermeier-Rabitsch/p/book/9780367366674
About WritingGareth L. PowellGollanczhttps://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/gareth-l-powell/about-writing/9781473234703/
Too Dystopian For Whom? A Continental Nigerian Writer’s PerspectiveOghenechovwe Donald EkpekiUncanny Magazinehttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/too-dystopian-for-whom-a-continental-nigerian-writers-perspective/
Uneven Futures: Strategies for Community Survival from Speculative FictionIda Yoshinaga, Gary Canavan, Sean Guynes (eds)MIT Presshttps://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262543941/uneven-futures/
An Earnest BlacknessEugen BaconAnti-Oedipus Presshttps://anti-oedipuspress.com/books/an-earnest-blackness/
Genre Fiction: the Roaring YearsPeter NichollsAnsiblehttps://ae.ansible.uk/?t=roaring
Mathematics for Ladies: Poems on Women in ScienceJessy RandallMIT Press / Gold SFhttps://mitpress.mit.edu/9781913380489/mathematics-for-ladies/
Management Lessons from Game of Thrones: Organization Theory and Strategy in WesterosFiona MooreEdward Elgarhttps://www.elgaronline.com/display/book/9781839105272/9781839105272.xml
Bodies of Mass DestructionArtur NowrotStrange Horizonshttp://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/bodies-of-mass-destruction-gender-personhood-and-violence-in-trans-speculative-fiction/
Brian W. AldissPaul KincaidUniversity of Illinois Presshttps://www.press.uillinois.edu/books/?id=44xma6ms9780252044489
The Palgrave Handbook of Utopian and Dystopian LiteraturesPeter Marks, Jennifer A. Wagner-Lawlor, Fátima Vieira (eds),Palgravehttps://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-030-88654-7
Not The Fellowship. Dragons Welcome!Francesca T Barbini (ed)Luna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/not-the-fellowship-dragons-welcome
The Making of The Wandering Earth: A Film Production HandbookJiaren Wang, Regina Kanyu Wang (eds)Routledgehttps://www.routledge.com/The-Making-of-The-Wandering-Earth-A-Film-Production-Handbook/Wang-Storycom/p/book/9781032072166
Fantasy and How it WorksBrian AtteberyOUPhttps://academic.oup.com/book/43926
A Review of Everything Everywhere All At OnceS. Qiouyi LuStrange Horizonshttp://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/everything-everywhere-all-at-once/
Men, Women & Other Beings From the SouthDeirdre C. Byrne and Gerhard HopeOmenanahttps://omenana.com/2022/12/23/men-women-and-other-beings-from-the-south-an-overview-of-south-african-science-fiction-and-fantasy-deirdre-c-byrne-and-gerhard-hope/
Preliminary Observations from an Incomplete History of African SFFWole TalabiSFWAhttps://www.sfwa.org/2022/06/01/preliminary-observations-incomplete-history-african-science-fiction-fantasy/
Equipping Space CadetsEmily MidkiffUniversity Press of Mississippihttps://www.upress.state.ms.us/Books/E/Equipping-Space-Cadets
The Ghosts of Workshops PastS.L. HuangTor.comhttps://www.tor.com/2022/08/17/the-ghost-of-workshops-past-how-communism-conservatism-and-the-cold-war-still-mold-our-paths-into-sff-writing/
Breaking Out of Capitalist RealismJuliet KempUncannyhttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/breaking-out-of-capitalist-realism/
The Critic and the Clue: Tracking Alan Garner’s Treacle WalkerMaureen Kincaid SpellerStrange Horizonshttp://strangehorizons.com/non-fiction/the-critic-and-the-clue-tracking-alan-garners-treacle-walker/
Friendship in The Lord of the RingsCristina CasagrandeLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/friendship-in-the-lord-of-the-rings
Bridging WorldsOghenechovwe Ekpeki (ed.)Jembefola Presshttps://odekpeki.com/2022/09/10/bridging-worlds-global-conversations-on-creating-pan-african-speculative-literature-in-a-pandemic/
Robert Holdstock’s Mythago WoodPaul KincaidPalgravehttp://www.paulkincaid.co.uk/mythago-wood-contents
Death of Landscape (essay collection)Elvia WillsSoft Skull Presshttps://softskull.com/dd-product/death-by-landscape/
Science Fiction: Voyage to the Edge of the ImaginationGlyn Morgan (ed.)Thams and Hudstonhttps://thamesandhudson.com/science-fiction-voyage-to-the-edge-of-imagination-9780500252390

BEST SHORT FICTION

The Entropy of LossStewart HotstonNewcon Presshttp://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=199&referer=Catalogue
Like Stars Daring to ShineSomto IhezueFiresidehttps://firesidefiction.com/like-stars-daring-to-shine
We Built This CityMarie VibbertClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/vibbert_06_22/
Facing KirunaPaul Graham RavenTwelfth Planet Presshttp://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/anthologies/phase-change
SUMMelinda A. SmithEllipsis Imprintshttps://books2read.com/sum-by-melinda-a-smith
Cerebra and the DragonEmily InkpenTwisted Fatehttps://twistedfatepublishing.com/product/light/
OgresAdrian TchaikovskyRebellionhttps://rebellionpublishing.com/product/ogres/
The Chancels of MainzRussell HemmellLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/post/the-chancels-of-mainz-interview-with-russell-hemmell
Destiny DelayedOghenechovwe Donald EkpekiAsimov’shttps://odekpeki.com/2022/09/11/destiny-delayed/
The SoundRachel HandleySonder Magazinehttps://sonderlit.com/2022/04/27/runner-up-the-sound-by-rachel-handley/
Junk HoundsLavie TidharClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/tidhar_10_22/
Night on Preston’s BaldJ Dianne Dotson(Janus Literary)https://www.janusliterary.com/2022/08/30/j-dianne-dotson-night-on-prestons-bald/
And Then I Woke UpMalcolm DevlinMacmillianhttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250798077/andtheniwokeup
Good VibrationsPhilip A SuggarsMirahttp://mironline.org/goodvibrations/
Generative, AdversialMobThe Dread Machinehttps://www.thedreadmachine.com/generative-adversarial/
Seller’s RemorseRick DanforthHexagon magazinehttps://hexagonmagazine.ca/issue-11-winter-2022/
The Slow Deaths of AutomobilesFiona MooreClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/moore_09_22/
The Memory SpiderFiona MooreAbyss and Apex 81 2022https://www.abyssapexzine.com/2022/01/memory-spider/
Of Charms, Ghosts and GrievancesAliette de BodardJabberwockyhttps://awfulagent.com/ebooks/of-charms-ghosts-and-grievances-2/
12 THINGS A TRINI SHOULD KNOW BEFORE TRAVELLING TO A BACK IN TIMES FETE™R.S.A. GarciaStrange Horizonshttp://strangehorizons.com/fiction/12-things-a-trini-should-know-before-travelling-to-a-back-in-times-fete/
RosebudPeter CornellTor.comhttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250765390/rosebud
All Our Signs AlignEve MortonThird Flatironhttps://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8
IRLSteven BarnesTor.comhttps://publishing.tor.com/africarisen-shereereneethomas/9781250833006/
DOGZ OF WARHannu Afere(OMENANA#23)https://omenana.com/2022/09/24/%E1%97%AAogz-of-w%E1%97%A9%E1%96%87-by-hannu-afere/
And Then I Woke UpMalcolm DevlinTor.comhttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250798077/andtheniwokeup
Thank You, Clicking PersonJeff NoonInterzonehttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
Let The Mountains Be My GraveFrancesca TacchiNeon Hemlockhttps://www.neonhemlock.com/books/let-the-mountains
Madam AisirhiowenAmadin OgbeweOmenanahttps://omenana.com/2022/04/30/madam-aisirhiowens-greatest-invention-amadin-ogbewe/
The Marshalls of MarsTim MajorInterzonehttps://interzone.digital/the-marshalls-of-mars/
Wheel of FortuneIda Keoghfrom Major Arcana (pub Black Shuck Books)https://blackshuckbooks.co.uk/gbh7/
The Portal KeeperLavie TidharUncanny Magazinehttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/the-portal-keeper/
Rabbit TestSamantha Millspublished in Uncannyhttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/rabbit-test/
Kundo Wakes UpSaad HossainTorhttps://publishing.tor.com/kundowakesup-saadzhossain/9781250823939/
Subira’s LatticeVal NolanTTA Presshttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
The FlairNick MamatasTwelfth Planet Presshttp://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998
The Language of RosesHeather Rose JonesQueen of Swords Presshttps://queenofswordspress.com/product/the-language-of-roses/
The Queen of the High FieldsRhiannon A GristLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/the-queen-of-the-high-fields
Company TownAimee OgdenClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ogden_06_22/
Seven Non-AbolitionsJo Lindsay WaltonTwelfth Planet Presshttp://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998
Last Bite on the KlondikeLiam HoganThird Flatironhttps://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8
Wanting ThingsCarl RitterhoffClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ritterhoff_03_22/
E.I.Kola Heyward RotimiReckoning Presshttps://reckoning.press/reckoning-6/
Broken BlueEM FauldsStrange Horizonshttp://strangehorizons.com/fiction/broken-blue/
The Faerie EngineAlexander GlassTTA Presshttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
Unto The Godless What Little RemainsMário CoelhoRebellionhttps://rebellionpublishing.com/product/unto_the_godless_what_little_remains/
Laser Squid Goes House HuntingDouglas DiCiccoEscape Podhttps://escapepod.org/2022/08/18/escape-pod-850-laser-squid-goes-house-hunting/
SchlafstundeLavie TidharApexhttps://apex-magazine.com/short-fiction/schlafstunde/
January FifteenthRachel SwirskyMacmillanhttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250198945/januaryfifteenth
Two Hands Wrapped in GoldS.B. DivyaUncannyhttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/two-hands-wrapped-in-gold/
Shared DataMalka OlderPopscihttps://www.popsci.com/technology/shared-data-a-short-story-from-an-alternate-future/
CheckerboardThoraiya DyerTwelfth Planet Presshttp://www.twelfthplanetpress.com/products/titles/phase-change#more-4998
MnemotechnicFiona MooreCosmasshttps://www.cossmass.com/issue/8/
Bridget Has DisappearedTamika ThompsonTTA Presshttps://shop.ttapress.com/products/interzone-292-293-double-issue
Frontier of the HeartSara UcklemanLibra Tigerhttps://juliebozza.com/book/queer-weird-west-tales/
A Dream of Electric MothersWole TalabiSt Martin’s Presshttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250833006/africarisen
Twenty Hours’Kim FuBomb Magazinehttps://bombmagazine.org/articles/twenty-hours/
SpearNicola GriffithTordotcomhttps://publishing.tor.com/spear-nicolagriffith/9781250819321/
Lily, the ImmortalKylie Lee BakerUncannyhttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/lily-the-immortal/
Live from the Troll FactoryEdward BarnfieldThird Flatironhttps://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8
The Massage Lady at Munjeong Road BathhouseIsabel J. KimClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/kim_02_22/
BabirusaArula RatnakarClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ratnakar_02_22/
Victory Citrus Is SweetThoraiya DyerTor.comhttps://www.tor.com/2022/09/07/victory-citrus-is-sweet-thoraiya-dyer/
Those We Leave BehindVaughan StangerSci Phi Journalhttps://www.sciphijournal.org/index.php/2022/03/24/those-we-leave-behind/
UmbilicalTeika Marija-SmitsParsec 4https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp
I Never Liked You AnywayJordan KurellaVernacular Bookshttps://vernacularbooks.com/2022/08/15/news-roundup-finches-a-world-fantasy-award-finalist-and-i-never-liked-you-anyway-by-jordan-kurella-now-available/
The Coward Who Stole God’s NameJohn WiswellUncannyhttps://www.uncannymagazine.com/article/the-coward-who-stole-gods-name/
Breath from the Depths’Samanta SchweblinOneworldhttps://oneworld-publications.com/work/seven-empty-houses/
SweetbabyThomas HaClarkesworldhttps://clarkesworldmagazine.com/ha_10_22/
Moving OnAndrew WrightThird Flatironhttps://thirdflatiron.com/2021_TF_WP/?page_id=8
An Address to the Newest Disciples of the Lost WordsVanessa FoggLight Speedhttps://www.lightspeedmagazine.com/fiction/an-address-to-the-newest-disciples-of-the-lost-words/
The Mercy of the SandseaTL HuchuAnaloghttps://tangentonline.com/print-bi-monthly/analog-july-august-2022/
The Feast of Mulligan LangStark HolbornInterzonehttps://interzone.digital/the-feast-of-mulligan-lang/
The Sea Goddess’ BloomUchechukwu NwakaEscape Podhttps://escapepod.org/2022/12/08/escape-pod-866-the-sea-goddesss-bloom/
ZugzwangNeil WilliamsonParsec 4https://www.pspublishing.co.uk/parsec-digital-magazine—issue-4-5819-p.asp
High Times in the Low ParliamentKelly Robsonhttps://kellyrobson.com/high-times-in-the-low-parliament/
Kepler’s SonGeoff NelderLL Publicationshttps://geoffnelder.com/new-novella-keplers-son/
Six Lights Off Green ScarGareth PowellInfinity Plushttp://www.infinityplus.co.uk/stories/sixlights.htm
 Seven Days R. T. LuckLight Spring LLChttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BHRGZPWR

NOVELS

The Coral BonesEJ SwiftUnsung Storieshttp://www.unsungstories.co.uk/the-coral-bones-by-e-j-swift#:~:text=Telma%20Velasco%20is%20hunting%20for,of%20a%20more%20hopeful%20future.
Flight of the AphroditeSimon MordenGollanczhttps://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/s-j-morden/the-flight-of-the-aphrodite/9781473228603/
On the BrinkR. B. KellyNewcon Presshttp://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=196&referer=Catalogue
LapvonaOtessa MoshfeghPenguin Random Housepenguinrandomhouse.com/books/690279/lapvona-by-ottessa-moshfegh/
Stars and BonesGareth PowellTitan Bookshttps://titanbooks.com/70275-stars-and-bones/
ResilientAllen StroudFlame Tree Presshttps://www.flametreepublishing.com/resilient-isbn-9781787587151.html
EversionAlistair ReynoldsGollanczhttps://www.gollancz.co.uk/titles/alastair-reynolds/eversion/9780575090798/
Braking DayAdam OyebanjiJo Fletcher Bookshttps://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/adam-oyebanji/braking-day/9781529417142/
The Way the Light BendsLorraine WilsonLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/the-way-the-light-bends
Eyes of the VoidAdrian TchaikovskyTorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/adrian-tchaikovsky/eyes-of-the-void/9781529051933
LeechHiron EnnesTorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/hiron-ennes/leech/9781529073607
The MenSandra NewmanGranta Bookshttps://granta.com/products/the-men/
EmbertideLiz WilliamsNewcon Presshttp://www.newconpress.co.uk/info/book.asp?id=202&referer=Catalogue
What Moves the DeadT. KingfisherTitan Bookshttps://forbiddenplanet.com/353150-what-moves-the-dead/
GlitteratiOliver K. LangmeadTitan Bookshttps://forbiddenplanet.com/336573-glitterati/
A Half-Built GardenRuthanna EmrysTorhttps://publishing.tor.com/ahalfbuiltgarden-ruthannaemrys/9781250210982/
Amongst Our WeaponsBen AaronovitchOrionhttps://forbiddenplanet.com/362954-amongst-our-weapons/
Cold WaterDave HutchinsonRebellion Publishinghttps://rebellionpublishing.com/out-now-cold-water-by-dave-hutchinson/
Night IvyE. D. E. BellAtthis Arts Ltdhttps://www.atthisarts.com/product/night-ivy/
Our Lady of Mysterious AilmentsTendai HuchuTorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/t-l-huchu/our-lady-of-mysterious-ailments/9781529039542
Nettle & BoneT KingfisherTitan Bookshttps://titanbooks.com/70732-nettle-bone/
Children of MemoryAdrian TchaikovskyTorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/adrian-tchaikovsky/children-of-memory/9781529087178
From Death to DawnChele CookIndependently Publishedhttp://chelecooke.com/fromdeathtodawn/
It Doesn’t Have to Be This WayAlistair MackayKwelahttps://alistaircharlesmackay.com/
Sea of TranquilityEmily St. John MandelPicadorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/emily-st-john-mandel/sea-of-tranquility/9781529083491
A Fractured InfinityNathan TavaresPenguin Random Househttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/713498/a-fractured-infinity-by-nathan-tavares/
The ThisAdam RobertsGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/the-this
Beyond the Burn LinePaul McAuleyGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/beyond-the-burn-line?_pos=2&_sid=910d66fc1&_ss=r
Time ShelterGeorgi GospodinovW&Nhttps://www.weidenfeldandnicolson.co.uk/titles/georgi-gospodinov/time-shelter/9781474623087/
The Red Scholar’s WakeAliette de BodardGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/the-red-scholars-wake?_pos=1&_sid=5e573a817&_ss=r
BabelR. F. KuangHarper Voyagerhttps://harpercollins.co.uk/products/babel-or-the-necessity-of-violence-an-arcane-history-of-the-oxford-translators-revolution-rf-kuang
The Book EatersSunyi DeanHarper Voyagerhttps://harpercollins.co.uk/products/the-book-eaters-sunyi-dean
GoliathTochi OnyebuchiTorhttps://publishing.tor.com/goliath-tochionyebuchi/9781250782960/
Picard: Second SelfUna McCormackPocket Bookshttps://www.simonandschuster.co.uk/books/Star-Trek-Picard-Second-Self/Una-McCormack/Star-Trek-Picard/9781982194826
Under Fortunate StarsRen HutchingsRebellionhttps://rebellionpublishing.com/product/under_fortunate_stars/
Ocean of StarsJohn DoddLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/ocean-of-stars
HellSansEver DundasAngry Robothttps://angryrobotbooks.com/books/hellsans/
JackdawTade ThompsonCheeriohttps://www.hatchards.co.uk/book/jackdaw/tade-thompson/9781800811652
The Green Man’s GiftJuliet E. MckennaWizard’s Tower Presshttps://wizardstowerpress.com/books-2/books-by-juliet-e-mckenna/the-green-mans-gift/
SpearNicola GriffithSt Martin’s Presshttps://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250819321/spear
City of Last ChancesAdrian TchaikovskyHead of Zeushttps://headofzeus.com/books/9781801108454
Expect Me TomorrowChristopher PriestGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/expect-me-tomorrow?_pos=1&_sid=0906752fb&_ss=r
The Grief of StonesKatherine AddisonRebellionhttps://rebellionpublishing.com/product/the_grief_of_stones-2/
The Moonday LettersEmma ItarantaTitan Bookshttps://titanbooks.com/70970-the-moonday-letters/
In the Heart of Hidden ThingsKit WhitfieldJo Fletcher Bookshttps://www.jofletcherbooks.com/titles/kit-whitfield/in-the-heart-of-hidden-things/9781529414875/
Harpan’s WorldsTerry JackmanElsewhen Presshttps://elsewhen.press/index.php/event/harpans-worlds-worlds-apart-paperback-publication-day/
The Immortality ThiefTaran HuntSolarishttps://rebellionpublishing.com/product/the_immortality_thief/
CelestialM. D. LachlanGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/celestial?_pos=1&_sid=d4b834a7c&_ss=r
Light Years From HomeMike ChennMIRAhttps://www.harpercollins.com/products/light-years-from-home-mike-chen?variant=40310092693538
SundialCatriona WardViperhttps://serpentstail.com/work/sundial/
Mage of FoolsEugen BaconMeerkat Presshttps://meerkatpress.com/books/mage-of-fools/
The CartographersPeng ShepherdWilliam Morrowhttps://www.harpercollins.com/products/the-cartographers-peng-shepherd?variant=40828316680226
Cast Long ShadowsCat HellisenLuna Presshttps://www.lunapresspublishing.com/product-page/cast-long-shadows-hardback
To ParadiseHanya YanagiharaPicadorhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/hanya-yanagihara/to-paradise/9781529077506
The Spear Cuts Through WaterSimon JimenezDel Reyhttps://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/647357/the-spear-cuts-through-water-by-simon-jimenez/
Ocean’s EchoEverina MaxwellOrbithttps://store.orbit-books.co.uk/products/oceans-echo
UnravellerFrances HardingeMacmillian Children’s Bookshttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/frances-hardinge/unraveller/9781509836970
Echoes of EternityAaron Dembski-BowdenGames Workshophttps://www.games-workshop.com/en-GB/siege-of-terra-echoes-of-eternity-hb-eng-2022
Venomous LumpsuckerNed BeaumanSceptrehttps://www.hachette.co.uk/titles/ned-beauman/venomous-lumpsucker/9781473613553/
Daughter of the Moon GoddessSue Lynn TanHarper Voyagerhttps://harpercollins.co.uk/products/daughter-of-the-moon-goddess-the-celestial-kingdom-duology-book-1-sue-lynn-tan
Stone BlindNatalie HaynesMantlehttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/natalie-haynes/stone-blind/9781529061475
The Path of ThornsAngela SlatterTitan Bookshttps://titanbooks.com/70284-the-path-of-thorns/
PlutoshineLucy KissickGollanczhttps://store.gollancz.co.uk/products/plutoshine?_pos=1&_sid=8357e53ce&_ss=r
UpgradeBlake CrouchMacmillianhttps://www.panmacmillan.com/authors/blake-crouch/upgrade/9781529045352
EmpathyHoa PhamGoldsmiths and MIT uni presshttps://www.gold.ac.uk/goldsmiths-press/publications/empathy/
The Circus InfiniteKhan WongAngry Robothttps://angryrobotbooks.com/books/the-circus-infinite/
How High We Go in the DarkSequoia NagamatsuBloomsburyhttps://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/how-high-we-go-in-the-dark-9781526637208/
Mischief ActsZoe GilbertBloomsburyhttps://www.bloomsbury.com/uk/mischief-acts-9781526628800/

