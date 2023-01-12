2023 Philip K. Dick Award Nominees Announced

The six works nominated for the 2023 Philip K. Dick Award were announced by the judges and the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society, along with the Philip K. Dick Trust on January 12.

Arboreality by Rebecca Campbell (Stelliform Press)

Widowland by C. J. Carey (Sourcebooks Landmark)

Ymir by Rich Larson (Orbit)

January Fifteenth by Rachel Swirsky (Tordotcom)

The Legacy Of Molly Southbourne by Tade Thompson (Tordotcom)

The Extractionist by Kimberly Unger (Tachyon Publications)

First prize and any special citations will be announced on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Norwescon 45. Plans for the ceremony will be posted here when they are available.

The Philip K. Dick Award is presented annually with the support of the Philip K. Dick Trust for distinguished science fiction published in paperback original form in the United States during the previous calendar year.

The award is sponsored by the Philadelphia Science Fiction Society and the Philip K. Dick Trust and the award ceremony is sponsored by the Northwest Science Fiction Society.

The 2022 judges are Michael Cassutt (Chair), Matthew Goodwin, Stina Leicht, and Elise C. Tobler.

[Based on a press release.]