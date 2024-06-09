SFWA Announces the 59th Nebula Awards Winners

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) announced the 59th Annual Nebula Awards® in Pasadena, CA on June 8.
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVEL
- The Saint of Bright Doors, Vajra Chandrasekera (Tordotcom)
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELLA
- “Linghun”, Ai Jiang (Linghun)
NEBULA AWARD FOR NOVELETTE
- “The Year Without Sunshine“, Naomi Kritzer (Uncanny 11-12/23)
NEBULA AWARD FOR SHORT STORY
- “Tantie Merle and the Farmhand 4200“, R.S.A Garcia (Uncanny 7-8/23)
ANDRE NORTON NEBULA AWARD FOR MIDDLE GRADE AND YOUNG ADULT FICTION
- To Shape a Dragon’s Breath, Moniquill Blackgoose (Del Rey)
NEBULA AWARD FOR GAME WRITING
- Baldur’s Gate 3, Adam Smith, Adrienne Law, Baudelaire Welch, Chrystal Ding, Ella McConnell, Ine Van Hamme, Jan Van Dosselaer, John Corocran, Kevin VanOrd, Lawrence Schick, Martin Docherty, Rachel Quirke, Ruairí Moore, Sarah Baylus, Stephen Rooney, Swen Vincke (Larian Studios)
RAY BRADBURY NEBULA AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING DRAMATIC PRESENTATION
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Warner Bros., Heyday Films, LuckyChap Entertainment)
OTHER SFWA AWARDS
KATE WILHELM SOLSTICE AWARD
- Jennell Jaquays (posthumous)
INFINITY AWARD
- Tanith Lee (posthumous)
KEVIN O’DONNELL, JR. SERVICE TO SFWA AWARD
- James Hosek (posthumous)
DAMON KNIGHT MEMORIAL GRAND MASTER
- Susan Cooper
