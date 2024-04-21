Tananarive Due Wins LA Times Book Prize for SFF

The Los Angeles Times Book Prizes winners were announced April 20.

Tananarive Due’s The Reformatory: A Novel won the Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction category, a book the Times describes as “part horror, part historical fiction in its examination of life under Jim Crow law in the South.”

The other finalists in the category were:

  • Daniel Kraus, Whalefall
  • Victor LaValle, Lone Women: A Novel
  • V. E. Schwab, The Fragile Threads of Power
  • E. Lily Yu, Jewel Box: Stories

Two other works of genre interest won awards: the Graphic Novel/Comics category, Emily Carroll, for A Guest in the House; and in the Young Adult category, Amber McBride for Gone Wolf.

Here is the complete list of LA Times Book Prize winners.

Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible)

  • Dion Graham and Elishia Merricks, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir, Macmillan Audio

Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction

  • Shannon Sanders, Company: Stories, Graywolf Press

Biography

  • Gregg Hecimovich, The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts: The True Story of The Bondwoman’s Narrative, Ecco/HarperCollins

Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose

  • Claire Dederer, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Knopf

Current Interest

  • Roxanna Asgarian, We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Fiction

  • Ed Park, Same Bed Different Dreams: A Novel, Random House

Graphic Novel/Comics

  • Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House, First Second

History

  • Joya Chatterji, Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century, Yale University Press

Mystery/Thriller

  • Ivy Pochoda, Sing Her Down: A Novel, MCD

Poetry

  • Airea D. Matthews, Bread and Circus: Poems, Scribner

Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction

  • Tananarive Due, The Reformatory: A Novel, Saga Press

Science & Technology

  • Eugenia Cheng, Is Math Real? How Simple Questions Lead Us to Mathematics’ Deepest Truths, Basic Books

Young Adult Literature

  • Amber McBride, Gone Wolf, Feiwel & Friends

