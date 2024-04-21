Tananarive Due Wins LA Times Book Prize for SFF

The Los Angeles Times Book Prizes winners were announced April 20.
Tananarive Due’s The Reformatory: A Novel won the Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction category, a book the Times describes as “part horror, part historical fiction in its examination of life under Jim Crow law in the South.”
The other finalists in the category were:
- Daniel Kraus, Whalefall
- Victor LaValle, Lone Women: A Novel
- V. E. Schwab, The Fragile Threads of Power
- E. Lily Yu, Jewel Box: Stories
Two other works of genre interest won awards: the Graphic Novel/Comics category, Emily Carroll, for A Guest in the House; and in the Young Adult category, Amber McBride for Gone Wolf.
Here is the complete list of LA Times Book Prize winners.
Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible)
- Dion Graham and Elishia Merricks, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir, Macmillan Audio
Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction
- Shannon Sanders, Company: Stories, Graywolf Press
Biography
- Gregg Hecimovich, The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts: The True Story of The Bondwoman’s Narrative, Ecco/HarperCollins
Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose
- Claire Dederer, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Knopf
Current Interest
- Roxanna Asgarian, We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
Fiction
- Ed Park, Same Bed Different Dreams: A Novel, Random House
Graphic Novel/Comics
- Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House, First Second
History
- Joya Chatterji, Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century, Yale University Press
Mystery/Thriller
- Ivy Pochoda, Sing Her Down: A Novel, MCD
Poetry
- Airea D. Matthews, Bread and Circus: Poems, Scribner
Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction
- Tananarive Due, The Reformatory: A Novel, Saga Press
Science & Technology
- Eugenia Cheng, Is Math Real? How Simple Questions Lead Us to Mathematics’ Deepest Truths, Basic Books
Young Adult Literature
- Amber McBride, Gone Wolf, Feiwel & Friends
