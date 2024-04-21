Tananarive Due Wins LA Times Book Prize for SFF

The Los Angeles Times Book Prizes winners were announced April 20.

Tananarive Due’s The Reformatory: A Novel won the Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction category, a book the Times describes as “part horror, part historical fiction in its examination of life under Jim Crow law in the South.”

The other finalists in the category were:

Daniel Kraus, Whalefall

Victor LaValle, Lone Women: A Novel

V. E. Schwab, The Fragile Threads of Power

E. Lily Yu, Jewel Box: Stories

Two other works of genre interest won awards: the Graphic Novel/Comics category, Emily Carroll, for A Guest in the House; and in the Young Adult category, Amber McBride for Gone Wolf.

Here is the complete list of LA Times Book Prize winners.

Achievement in Audiobook Production (presented by Audible)

Dion Graham and Elishia Merricks, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir, Macmillan Audio

Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction

Shannon Sanders, Company: Stories, Graywolf Press

Biography

Gregg Hecimovich, The Life and Times of Hannah Crafts: The True Story of The Bondwoman’s Narrative, Ecco/HarperCollins

Christopher Isherwood Prize for Autobiographical Prose

Claire Dederer, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, Knopf

Current Interest

Roxanna Asgarian, We Were Once A Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Fiction

Ed Park, Same Bed Different Dreams: A Novel, Random House

Graphic Novel/Comics

Emily Carroll, A Guest in the House, First Second

History

Joya Chatterji, Shadows at Noon: The South Asian Twentieth Century, Yale University Press

Mystery/Thriller

Ivy Pochoda, Sing Her Down: A Novel, MCD

Poetry

Airea D. Matthews, Bread and Circus: Poems, Scribner

Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction

Tananarive Due, The Reformatory: A Novel, Saga Press

Science & Technology

Eugenia Cheng, Is Math Real? How Simple Questions Lead Us to Mathematics’ Deepest Truths, Basic Books

Young Adult Literature

Amber McBride, Gone Wolf, Feiwel & Friends

